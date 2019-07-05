Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jul 5, 2019 | 9:45am EDT

Big earthquake rattles Southern California

Fissures that opened up under a highway during a powerful earthquake that struck Southern California are seen near the city of Ridgecrest, California, July 4, 2019. The 6.4 magnitude earthquake jolted Southern California, touching off fires, damaging buildings and forcing the evacuation of a hospital in a desert town northeast of Los Angeles, but there were only minor injuries. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Friday, July 05, 2019
The ruins of a house that burned after a powerful earthquake in the city of Ridgecrest, California. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
Kaitlin Alexander cleans up broken bottles at the 1 Stop Market liquor store in Ridgecrest, California. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
Fissures that opened up under a highway near Ridgecrest, California. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Friday, July 05, 2019
A fire is seen following an earthquake in Ridgecrest , California. Ben Hood via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
A house is damaged from a powerful earthquake northeast of Ridgecrest, California. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Friday, July 05, 2019
A man looks into a fissure that opened in the desert near Ridgecrest, California. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Friday, July 05, 2019
People buy goods at the front door of the 1 Stop Market liquor store in Ridgecrest, California. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
A house is seen damaged from a powerful earthquake northeast of Ridgecrest, California. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Friday, July 05, 2019
Linemen repair lines that were broken during a powerful earthquake northeast of Ridgecrest, California. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Friday, July 05, 2019
Broken glass is seen after a powerful earthquake near Ridgecrest, California. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
Wildland firefighters pass by hospital equipment being set up outside the Ridgecrest Regional Hospital in Ridgecrest, California. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
Food and drink products are seen lying on the floor inside a grocery store in Ridgecrest. MIKE C / @YOUNGMICSIZZLE via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
People clean up broken bottles at the 1 Stop Market liquor store in Ridgecrest, California. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
