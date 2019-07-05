Big earthquake rattles Southern California

Fissures that opened up under a highway during a powerful earthquake that struck Southern California are seen near the city of Ridgecrest, California, July 4, 2019. The 6.4 magnitude earthquake jolted Southern California, touching off fires, damaging...more

Fissures that opened up under a highway during a powerful earthquake that struck Southern California are seen near the city of Ridgecrest, California, July 4, 2019. The 6.4 magnitude earthquake jolted Southern California, touching off fires, damaging buildings and forcing the evacuation of a hospital in a desert town northeast of Los Angeles, but there were only minor injuries. REUTERS/David McNew

