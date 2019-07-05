Big earthquake rattles Southern California
Fissures that opened up under a highway during a powerful earthquake that struck Southern California are seen near the city of Ridgecrest, California, July 4, 2019. The 6.4 magnitude earthquake jolted Southern California, touching off fires, damaging...more
The ruins of a house that burned after a powerful earthquake in the city of Ridgecrest, California. REUTERS/David McNew
Kaitlin Alexander cleans up broken bottles at the 1 Stop Market liquor store in Ridgecrest, California. REUTERS/David McNew
Fissures that opened up under a highway near Ridgecrest, California. REUTERS/David McNew
A fire is seen following an earthquake in Ridgecrest , California. Ben Hood via REUTERS
A house is damaged from a powerful earthquake northeast of Ridgecrest, California. REUTERS/David McNew
A man looks into a fissure that opened in the desert near Ridgecrest, California. REUTERS/David McNew
People buy goods at the front door of the 1 Stop Market liquor store in Ridgecrest, California. REUTERS/David McNew
A house is seen damaged from a powerful earthquake northeast of Ridgecrest, California. REUTERS/David McNew
Linemen repair lines that were broken during a powerful earthquake northeast of Ridgecrest, California. REUTERS/David McNew
Broken glass is seen after a powerful earthquake near Ridgecrest, California. REUTERS/David McNew
Wildland firefighters pass by hospital equipment being set up outside the Ridgecrest Regional Hospital in Ridgecrest, California. REUTERS/David McNew
Food and drink products are seen lying on the floor inside a grocery store in Ridgecrest. MIKE C / @YOUNGMICSIZZLE via REUTERS
People clean up broken bottles at the 1 Stop Market liquor store in Ridgecrest, California. REUTERS/David McNew
