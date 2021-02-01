Biggest blizzard in years blankets Northeast in snow
A pedestrian walks past snow-covered taxis in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, February 1. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A visitor walks around the Washington Monument while holding an umbrella in Washington, January 31. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
People play with snow as snow begins to fall in Times Square in New York City, January 31. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
The Lincoln Memorial during a snow storm in Washington, January 31. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Worker clears snow as snow begins to fall in Times Square in New York City, January 31. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People walk along a snow-covered National Mall near the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, January 31. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A visitor poses for a photograph on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, January 31. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
People cross a road during a snow storm in Brooklyn, New York, February 1. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A snow plow as snow begins to fall in Times Square, New York, January 31. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Snowmen sit along a stairway at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, January 31. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A couple pose for photos as snow begins to fall in Times Square, New York City, January 31. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Local residents walks along a trail in Rock Creek park in Washington, January 31. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A snowman is seen at the National Mall near the Washington Monument, January 31. REUTERS/Cheriss May
A worker uses Calcium Chloride pellets to melt ice in Times Square, New York City, January 31. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A snowman is illuminated by a camera flash at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, January 31. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A pedestrian walks during a snow storm in Brooklyn, New York, February 1. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People walk across the street in the snow at the National Mall near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 31. REUTERS/Cheriss May
A worker clears snow as snow begins to fall in Times Square, New York City, January 31. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Local residents walks along a road in Rock Creek park in Washington, January 31. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A snowman is seen near the White House, January 31. REUTERS/Cheriss May
An empty street is seen as snow begins to fall in Times Square, New York City, January 31. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A pedestrian walks along the Potomac River near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, January 31. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
National Guard members stand in the snow on duty in front of the U.S. Capitol, January 31. REUTERS/Cheriss May
A dog runs along the National Mall reflecting pool area in Washington, January 31. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A delivery person wearing a protective mask rides his bike as snow begins to fall in Times Square, New York City, January 31. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People walk their dogs in the snow at the National Mall near the Washington Monument, January 31. REUTERS/Cheriss May
Snow falls in front of the White House in Washington, January 31. REUTERS/Cheriss May
A pedestrian walks through the snow in Brooklyn, New York, February 1. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A snowplow removes snow from a street in Brooklyn, New York, February 1. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
