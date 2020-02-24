Edition:
Biggest exodus of Syria's nine-year war overwhelms relief agencies

Souad Saleh poses for a picture with her grandchildren, at an empty school and university compound used as shelter, in Azaz, Syria, February 21. Nearly one million civilians have fled from a Syrian government offensive against rebels in what could be one of the final chapters of the nine-year-old civil war. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
Internally displaced Syrian boys climb the wall in Atmah IDP camp, located near the border with Turkey, Syria, February 24. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
Tents housing internally displaced people in Atma camp in Idlib Governorate of Syria are seen on the Syrian side of the border zone near the Turkish village of Bukulmez in Hatay province, Turkey, February 24. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
An internally displaced boy carries a bucket filled with water at an empty school and university compound used as shelter, in Azaz, Syria, February 21. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
Internally displaced children look out from a tent at a makeshift camp in Azaz, Syria, February 21. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
An internally displaced Syrian woman washes clothes at a makeshift camp in Azaz, Syria, February 20. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
An internally displaced Syrian child stands near a tent at a makeshift camp in Azaz, Syria, February 20. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
An internally displaced boy carries a dog at a makeshift camp in Azaz, Syria, February 19. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
An internally displaced man pinches the cheek of a child wearing socks with a hole at a makeshift camp in Azaz, Syria, February 19. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
An internally displaced girl eats inside a tent at a makeshift camp in Azaz, Syria, February 19. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Internally displaced people sit outside tents at a makeshift camp in Azaz, Syria, February 19. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
An internally displaced girl poses for a picture at a makeshift camp in Azaz, Syria, February 19. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Internally displaced girls pose for a picture at a makeshift camp in Azaz, Syria, February 19. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Internally displaced children warm themselves around a fire in Qatmah village, West of Azaz, Syria, February 17. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, February 17, 2020
Internally displaced children stand outside tents at a makeshift camp in Qatmah village, West of Azaz, Syria, February 17. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, February 17, 2020
An internally displaced child walks at a makeshift camp in Qatmah village, West of Azaz, Syria, February 17. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, February 17, 2020
Internally displaced people, who fled from Idlib, ride on a pick up truck with their belongings in Azaz, Syria, February 15. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, February 15, 2020
Internally displaced girls, who fled from western Aleppo countryside, sit on a pick up truck at a makeshift camp in Afrin, Syria, February 14. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
Internally displaced people, who fled from Idlib, ride on a pick up truck with their belongings in Azaz, Syria, February 15. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, February 15, 2020
Internally displaced people, who fled from Idlib, are pictured inside a truck in Azaz, Syria, February 15. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, February 15, 2020
Internally displaced children, who fled from western Aleppo countryside, are pictured in Afrin, Syria, February 14. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
Internally displaced children, who fled from western Aleppo countryside, sit inside a tent in Afrin, Syria, February 14. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
An internally displaced girl, who fled from western Aleppo countryside, sits next to a heater inside a tent in Afrin, Syria, February 14. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
Internally displaced children, who fled from western Aleppo countryside, play outside tents in Afrin, Syria, February 14. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
Newly arrived internally displaced children, who fled from western Aleppo countryside, sit with their belongings outside tents in Afrin, Syria, February 14. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
Internally displaced children stand on snow near tents at a makeshift camp in Azaz, Syria, February 13. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2020
An internally displaced girl walks on snow at a makeshift camp in Azaz, Syria, February 13. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2020
An internally displaced man, who fled from Idlib, rolls a cigarette as he rides on a pick up truck with belongings in Azaz, Syria, February 15. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, February 15, 2020
An internally displaced woman carries tree branches as she stands near tents at a makeshift camp in Azaz, Syria, February 13. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2020
Displaced Syrian children who fled from southern Idlib look through a tent in Afrin, Syria, February 7. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
A displaced Syrian child who fled from southern Idlib walks under the rain in Afrin, Syria, February 7. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
Displaced Syrian women and children, who fled from southern Idlib, gather around a fire in Afrin, Syria, February 6. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
A view of trucks carrying belongings of displaced Syrians, is pictured in the town of Sarmada in Idlib province, Syria, January 28. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
