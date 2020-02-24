Biggest exodus of Syria's nine-year war overwhelms relief agencies

Souad Saleh poses for a picture with her grandchildren, at an empty school and university compound used as shelter, in Azaz, Syria, February 21. Nearly one million civilians have fled from a Syrian government offensive against rebels in what could be...more

Souad Saleh poses for a picture with her grandchildren, at an empty school and university compound used as shelter, in Azaz, Syria, February 21. Nearly one million civilians have fled from a Syrian government offensive against rebels in what could be one of the final chapters of the nine-year-old civil war. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

