Biggest Thai protest in years puts pressure on government

Pro-democracy protesters attend a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, August 16. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
Pro-democracy protesters use mobile phones as flashlights as they attend a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
Pro-democracy protesters use mobile phones as flashlights as they attend a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, August 16. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
A pro-democracy protester holds a sign at a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, August 16. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
Pro-democracy protesters use mobile phones as flashlights at a rally as one of them is holding a placard at a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, August 16. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
Pro-democracy protesters holding signs attend a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, August 16. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
A pro-democracy protester holds a sign during a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, August 16. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
A pro-democracy protester wears a face mask at a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, August 16. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
A pro-democracy protester holding a placard does a three-fingered salute at a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, August 16. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
Pro-democracy protesters use mobile phones as flashlights as they attend a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, August 16. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
People hold up signs to show their support for the Thailand's youth pro-democracy groups that protest against Thai government, in Taipei, Taiwan August 16. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
Pro-democracy protesters do a three-fingered salute at a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, August 16. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
Pro-democracy protesters raise their hands in a three-fingered salute at a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, August 16. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
People hold up signs to show their support for Thailand's youth pro-democracy groups that protest against Thai government, in Taipei, Taiwan August 16. The banner reads: "Using people's tax money for a holiday in Germany, aren't you ashamed of yourself?". REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
Pro-democracy protesters attend a rally to demand the government resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, August 16. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
Pro-democracy protesters use mobile phones as flashlights at a rally as one of them is holding a placard at a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, August 16. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
Pro-democracy protesters use mobile phones as flashlights at a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, August 16. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
A pro-democracy protester holds a sign at a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, August 16. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
Pro-democracy protesters attend a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, August 16. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
Pro-democracy protesters holding signs attend a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, August 16. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
Pro-democracy protesters use mobile phones as flashlights during a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, August 16. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
Pro-democracy protesters raise their hands in a three-fingered salute during a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, August 16. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
Anon Nampa, one of the leaders of recent anti-government protests, looks on during a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, August 16. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
A demonstrator holds a placard during a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, August 16. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
People hold up signs to show their support for the Thailand's youth pro-democracy groups that protest against Thai government, in Taipei, Taiwan August 16. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
A demonstrator holds a sign to show support for Thailand's youth pro-democracy groups that protest against the Thai government, in Taipei, Taiwan August 16. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
