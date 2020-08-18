Biggest Thai protest in years puts pressure on government
Pro-democracy protesters attend a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, August 16. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Pro-democracy protesters use mobile phones as flashlights as they attend a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand,...more
Pro-democracy protesters use mobile phones as flashlights as they attend a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand,...more
A pro-democracy protester holds a sign at a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, August 16. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Pro-democracy protesters use mobile phones as flashlights at a rally as one of them is holding a placard at a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, near the...more
Pro-democracy protesters holding signs attend a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, August 16. REUTERS/Soe Zeya...more
A pro-democracy protester holds a sign during a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, August 16. REUTERS/Athit...more
A pro-democracy protester wears a face mask at a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, August 16. REUTERS/Jorge...more
A pro-democracy protester holding a placard does a three-fingered salute at a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok,...more
Pro-democracy protesters use mobile phones as flashlights as they attend a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand,...more
People hold up signs to show their support for the Thailand's youth pro-democracy groups that protest against Thai government, in Taipei, Taiwan August 16. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Pro-democracy protesters do a three-fingered salute at a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, August 16....more
Pro-democracy protesters raise their hands in a three-fingered salute at a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand,...more
People hold up signs to show their support for Thailand's youth pro-democracy groups that protest against Thai government, in Taipei, Taiwan August 16. The banner reads: "Using people's tax money for a holiday in Germany, aren't you ashamed of...more
Pro-democracy protesters attend a rally to demand the government resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, August 16. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Pro-democracy protesters use mobile phones as flashlights at a rally as one of them is holding a placard at a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, near the...more
Pro-democracy protesters use mobile phones as flashlights at a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, August 16....more
A pro-democracy protester holds a sign at a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, August 16. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Pro-democracy protesters attend a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, August 16. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Pro-democracy protesters holding signs attend a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, August 16. REUTERS/Soe Zeya...more
Pro-democracy protesters use mobile phones as flashlights during a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, August...more
Pro-democracy protesters raise their hands in a three-fingered salute during a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok,...more
Anon Nampa, one of the leaders of recent anti-government protests, looks on during a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok,...more
A demonstrator holds a placard during a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, August 16. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
People hold up signs to show their support for the Thailand's youth pro-democracy groups that protest against Thai government, in Taipei, Taiwan August 16. REUTERS/Ann Wang
A demonstrator holds a sign to show support for Thailand's youth pro-democracy groups that protest against the Thai government, in Taipei, Taiwan August 16. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Next Slideshows
Israelis rally against Netanyahu over coronavirus and corruption charges
Protests mount against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his handling of a worsening coronavirus crisis and alleged corruption.
British students in uproar after algorithm decides their final grades
The British government bowed to public pressure over its school exam grading system, ditching an algorithm that downgraded the results awarded to students in...
Mass protests grip Belarus in biggest challenge to strongman president
A political crisis has erupted in Belarus after an election that protesters say longtime President Alexander Lukashenko massively rigged to ensure a phony...
Beirut's devastated cityscape in aftermath of blast
As the residents of Beirut try to pick up their lives after an explosion that shook the country to its core, they are doing so with their surroundings utterly...
MORE IN PICTURES
Mexico's women protest gender violence
Women demand justice for victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City as the number of women and children seeking help for victims in Mexico has surged by more than 80% under the coronavirus lockdown, according to the country's largest network of shelters for victims of violence.
Israelis rally against Netanyahu over coronavirus and corruption charges
Protests mount against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his handling of a worsening coronavirus crisis and alleged corruption.
British students in uproar after algorithm decides their final grades
The British government bowed to public pressure over its school exam grading system, ditching an algorithm that downgraded the results awarded to students in England after their tests were canceled due to COVID-19.
Mass protests grip Belarus in biggest challenge to strongman president
A political crisis has erupted in Belarus after an election that protesters say longtime President Alexander Lukashenko massively rigged to ensure a phony landslide win.
Beirut's devastated cityscape in aftermath of blast
As the residents of Beirut try to pick up their lives after an explosion that shook the country to its core, they are doing so with their surroundings utterly transformed.
Japanese ship involved in Mauritius oil spill breaks apart
A Japanese bulk carrier has broken apart after it ran aground on a reef in Mauritius last month, threatening a marine ecological disaster around the Indian Ocean island.
Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen
Schools around the world slowly reopen with students observing strict social distancing rules.
Right-wing groups clash with counter protesters in Georgia
Several dozen demonstrators, many armed and carrying Confederate battle flags, staged a rally in the Atlanta suburb of Stone Mountain next to a park famed for its giant monument to leaders of the breakaway slave-holding states.
Protesters pack Belarus capital in rally against longtime president
Belarusians chanting "Step down!" filled the center of the capital Minsk in the biggest protest so far against what they said was the fraudulent re-election a week ago of longtime president Alexander Lukashenko.