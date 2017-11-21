Edition:
Bill Clinton visits Puerto Rico

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton hugs a woman as he visits a market, after Hurricane Maria hit the island in September, in San Juan, Puerto Rico November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Former President Bill Clinton salutes a man while visiting with Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosello (C) a school turned shelter for people who have lost their homes during Hurricane Maria in Canovanas, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Former President Bill Clinton (C), Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello (R) and Mayor of Canovanas Lornna Soto hold a Puerto Rican flag with the names of people living at a school turned shelter in Canovanas. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Former President Bill Clinton (C) and San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz (R) play dominoes during a visit to a market in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Former President Bill Clinton visits a market in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Former President Bill Clinton (3rd L) and Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosello (5th L) visit a school turned shelter in Canovanas. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

People who lost their homes during Hurricane Maria in September rest at a gymnasium of a school turned shelter in Canovanas. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz (R) takes a photograph of former President Bill Clinton during a visit to a market in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Former President Bill Clinton (L) and Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosello visit a school turned shelter in Canovanas. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A man does his laundry while sitting on a cot at a school turned shelter in Canovanas. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A man who lost his home during Hurricane Maria sits in a wheelchair at a school turned shelter in Canovanas. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A woman who lost her home during Hurricane Maria rests on a cot at a school turned shelter in Canovanas. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A woman who lost her home during Hurricane Maria wears a Puerto Rico national flag signed by former President Bill Clinton (not pictured) in her hair in Canovanas. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A man who lost his home during Hurricane Maria drinks a beverage while sitting on a cot at a school turned shelter in Canovanas. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

People who lost their homes during Hurricane Maria are seen at a school turned shelter in Canovanas. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

