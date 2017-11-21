Bill Clinton visits Puerto Rico
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton hugs a woman as he visits a market, after Hurricane Maria hit the island in September, in San Juan, Puerto Rico November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Former President Bill Clinton salutes a man while visiting with Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosello (C) a school turned shelter for people who have lost their homes during Hurricane Maria in Canovanas, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Former President Bill Clinton (C), Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello (R) and Mayor of Canovanas Lornna Soto hold a Puerto Rican flag with the names of people living at a school turned shelter in Canovanas. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Former President Bill Clinton (C) and San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz (R) play dominoes during a visit to a market in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Former President Bill Clinton visits a market in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Former President Bill Clinton (3rd L) and Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosello (5th L) visit a school turned shelter in Canovanas. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
People who lost their homes during Hurricane Maria in September rest at a gymnasium of a school turned shelter in Canovanas. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz (R) takes a photograph of former President Bill Clinton during a visit to a market in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Former President Bill Clinton (L) and Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosello visit a school turned shelter in Canovanas. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A man does his laundry while sitting on a cot at a school turned shelter in Canovanas. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A man who lost his home during Hurricane Maria sits in a wheelchair at a school turned shelter in Canovanas. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A woman who lost her home during Hurricane Maria rests on a cot at a school turned shelter in Canovanas. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A woman who lost her home during Hurricane Maria wears a Puerto Rico national flag signed by former President Bill Clinton (not pictured) in her hair in Canovanas. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A man who lost his home during Hurricane Maria drinks a beverage while sitting on a cot at a school turned shelter in Canovanas. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
People who lost their homes during Hurricane Maria are seen at a school turned shelter in Canovanas. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Next Slideshows
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps
Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.
MORE IN PICTURES
Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey
President Donald Trump pardons his first National Thanksgiving turkey.
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps
Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip mark platinum anniversary
Queen Elizabeth and husband Prince Philip mark their platinum wedding anniversary with a small family get-together, a far cry from the pomp and celebration which greeted their marriage 70 years ago.
When models fall
When fashion models take a tumble on the runway.
Couple tie knot across U.S.-Mexico border
U.S. resident Brian Houston marries Mexican resident Evelia Reyes as U.S. Border Patrol agents open a single gate in the border wall to allow selected families to visit.
American Music Awards
Highlights from the American Music Awards.