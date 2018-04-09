Bill Cosby retrial begins
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for the first day of his sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis
A protester breaks through the barriers, as actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for the first day of his sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis
Protesters demonstrate as actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for the first day of his sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis
A protester is escorted out by the the police after breaking through the barriers, as actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for the first day of his sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby exits following jury selection for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for jury selection for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Activists Blake Harbin (L) and Christina Jaus (R) demonstrate outside as actor and comedian Bill Cosby sits for jury selection for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis
Activists Sevonna Brown (L) and Joanna Alvarez (R) demonstrate outside as actor and comedian Bill Cosby sits for jury selection for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis
Lawyer for actor and comedian Bill Cosby, Tom Mesereau, arrives for jury selection for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives, with his publicist Andrew Wyatt, for jury selection for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Defense lawyer Tom Mesereau arrives for jury selection for actor and comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for jury selection in his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis
