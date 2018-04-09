Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Apr 9, 2018 | 9:35am EDT

Bill Cosby retrial begins

Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for the first day of his sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis

Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for the first day of his sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for the first day of his sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis
Close
1 / 16
A protester breaks through the barriers, as actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for the first day of his sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis

A protester breaks through the barriers, as actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for the first day of his sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
A protester breaks through the barriers, as actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for the first day of his sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis
Close
2 / 16
Protesters demonstrate as actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for the first day of his sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis

Protesters demonstrate as actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for the first day of his sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
Protesters demonstrate as actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for the first day of his sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis
Close
3 / 16
A protester is escorted out by the the police after breaking through the barriers, as actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for the first day of his sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis

A protester is escorted out by the the police after breaking through the barriers, as actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for the first day of his sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
A protester is escorted out by the the police after breaking through the barriers, as actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for the first day of his sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis
Close
4 / 16
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby exits following jury selection for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Actor and comedian Bill Cosby exits following jury selection for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, April 02, 2018
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby exits following jury selection for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
5 / 16
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for jury selection for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for jury selection for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for jury selection for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
6 / 16
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for jury selection for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for jury selection for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for jury selection for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
7 / 16
Activists Blake Harbin (L) and Christina Jaus (R) demonstrate outside as actor and comedian Bill Cosby sits for jury selection for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis

Activists Blake Harbin (L) and Christina Jaus (R) demonstrate outside as actor and comedian Bill Cosby sits for jury selection for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis

Reuters / Monday, April 02, 2018
Activists Blake Harbin (L) and Christina Jaus (R) demonstrate outside as actor and comedian Bill Cosby sits for jury selection for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis
Close
8 / 16
Activists Sevonna Brown (L) and Joanna Alvarez (R) demonstrate outside as actor and comedian Bill Cosby sits for jury selection for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis

Activists Sevonna Brown (L) and Joanna Alvarez (R) demonstrate outside as actor and comedian Bill Cosby sits for jury selection for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis

Reuters / Monday, April 02, 2018
Activists Sevonna Brown (L) and Joanna Alvarez (R) demonstrate outside as actor and comedian Bill Cosby sits for jury selection for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis
Close
9 / 16
Lawyer for actor and comedian Bill Cosby, Tom Mesereau, arrives for jury selection for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Lawyer for actor and comedian Bill Cosby, Tom Mesereau, arrives for jury selection for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, April 02, 2018
Lawyer for actor and comedian Bill Cosby, Tom Mesereau, arrives for jury selection for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
10 / 16
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives, with his publicist Andrew Wyatt, for jury selection for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives, with his publicist Andrew Wyatt, for jury selection for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, April 02, 2018
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives, with his publicist Andrew Wyatt, for jury selection for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
11 / 16
Defense lawyer Tom Mesereau arrives for jury selection for actor and comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis

Defense lawyer Tom Mesereau arrives for jury selection for actor and comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis

Reuters / Monday, April 02, 2018
Defense lawyer Tom Mesereau arrives for jury selection for actor and comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis
Close
12 / 16
Defense lawyer Tom Mesereau arrives for jury selection for actor and comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis

Defense lawyer Tom Mesereau arrives for jury selection for actor and comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis

Reuters / Monday, April 02, 2018
Defense lawyer Tom Mesereau arrives for jury selection for actor and comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis
Close
13 / 16
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for jury selection in his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis

Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for jury selection in his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis

Reuters / Monday, April 02, 2018
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for jury selection in his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis
Close
14 / 16
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for jury selection in his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis

Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for jury selection in his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis

Reuters / Monday, April 02, 2018
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for jury selection in his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis
Close
15 / 16
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis

Actor and comedian Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis

Reuters / Friday, March 30, 2018
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Best of the Masters

Best of the Masters

Next Slideshows

Best of the Masters

Best of the Masters

Patrick Reed claims his first major championship with a one-shot victory at the U.S. Masters.

Apr 09 2018
Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photography this past week.

Apr 08 2018
Canada grieves after hockey team bus crash

Canada grieves after hockey team bus crash

Fifteen people were killed when a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos, a Canadian junior ice hockey team, collided with a truck in Saskatchewan, in one of the...

Apr 08 2018
Caught at the Mexico-U.S. border

Caught at the Mexico-U.S. border

Unfazed by tough talk from President Donald Trump, migrants cross the U.S.-Mexico border in the Rio Grande Valley, one of the busiest crossing points for those...

Apr 06 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Catch and release migrants

Catch and release migrants

President Trump signed a memorandum on Friday ordering the end of a policy known as "catch and release," in which illegal immigrants are released from detention while awaiting a court hearing on their status.

Emotional vigil for Canadian hockey team

Emotional vigil for Canadian hockey team

Mourners gather at the home arena for the Humboldt Broncos to remember the victims of a fatal bus accident in Saskatchewan.

Best of the Commonwealth Games

Best of the Commonwealth Games

Highlights from the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Best of the Masters

Best of the Masters

Patrick Reed claims his first major championship with a one-shot victory at the U.S. Masters.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photography this past week.

Canada grieves after hockey team bus crash

Canada grieves after hockey team bus crash

Fifteen people were killed when a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos, a Canadian junior ice hockey team, collided with a truck in Saskatchewan, in one of the worst disasters to strike Canada's sporting community.

Caught at the Mexico-U.S. border

Caught at the Mexico-U.S. border

Unfazed by tough talk from President Donald Trump, migrants cross the U.S.-Mexico border in the Rio Grande Valley, one of the busiest crossing points for those trying to enter the United States illegally.

Brazil's Lula defies prison order

Brazil's Lula defies prison order

Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva defied a judge's order to turn himself in to police and start serving a 12-year prison sentence for bribery that would likely end his hopes of regaining the presidency.

Conor McGregor charged after Brooklyn melee

Conor McGregor charged after Brooklyn melee

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor was freed by a New York judge on $50,000 bail after being charged with assault for his part in a melee at a media event to publicize a series of UFC fights at a Brooklyn arena.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast