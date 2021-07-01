Edition:
Wed Jun 30, 2021

Bill Cosby returns home from prison after court reverses sexual assault conviction

Bill Cosby looks on outside his house after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction and ordered him released from prison immediately, in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, June 30, 2021. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his sexual assault conviction, saying he never should have faced charges after striking a non-prosecution deal with a previous district attorney more than 15 years ago. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Bill Cosby looks on outside his house after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction and ordered him released from prison immediately, in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, June 30, 2021. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
1 / 14
1 / 14
Bill Cosby is greeted outside his house. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Bill Cosby is greeted outside his house. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
2 / 14
2 / 14
Bill Cosby flashes a "V" sign as he is welcomed outside his home. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Bill Cosby flashes a "V" sign as he is welcomed outside his home. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
3 / 14
3 / 14
Bill Cosby enters his home. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Bill Cosby enters his home. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
4 / 14
4 / 14
Bill Cosby stands next to his spokesman Andrew Wyatt and lawyer Jennifer Bonjean outside Cosby's home.  REUTERS/Mark Makela

Bill Cosby stands next to his spokesman Andrew Wyatt and lawyer Jennifer Bonjean outside Cosby's home.  REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
5 / 14
5 / 14
Artist and activist Bird Milliken carries protest signs as Bill Cosby is welcomed home.  REUTERS/Mark Makela

Artist and activist Bird Milliken carries protest signs as Bill Cosby is welcomed home.  REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
6 / 14
6 / 14
A person holds placards on the road outside Bill Cosby's house. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

A person holds placards on the road outside Bill Cosby's house. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
7 / 14
7 / 14
Bill Cosby talks to the media outside his house. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Bill Cosby talks to the media outside his house. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
8 / 14
8 / 14
Bill Cosby walks to his house. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Bill Cosby walks to his house. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
9 / 14
9 / 14
Onlookers watch as Bill Cosby is welcomed outside his home.  REUTERS/Mark Makela

Onlookers watch as Bill Cosby is welcomed outside his home.  REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
10 / 14
10 / 14
Cars are seen parked at the access of the State Correctional Institute - Phoenix after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction and ordered him released from prison in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Cars are seen parked at the access of the State Correctional Institute - Phoenix after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction and ordered him released from prison in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
11 / 14
11 / 14
A person holds up a sign as Bill Cosby is welcomed home.  REUTERS/Mark Makela

A person holds up a sign as Bill Cosby is welcomed home.  REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
12 / 14
12 / 14
The home of Bill Cosby is seen after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction. REUTERS/Mark Makela

The home of Bill Cosby is seen after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
13 / 14
13 / 14
A member of the news media waits outside the home of Bill Cosby.  REUTERS/Mark Makela

A member of the news media waits outside the home of Bill Cosby.  REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
14 / 14
14 / 14
