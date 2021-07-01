Bill Cosby returns home from prison after court reverses sexual assault conviction

Bill Cosby looks on outside his house after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction and ordered him released from prison immediately, in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, June 30, 2021. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned...more

Bill Cosby looks on outside his house after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction and ordered him released from prison immediately, in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, June 30, 2021. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his sexual assault conviction, saying he never should have faced charges after striking a non-prosecution deal with a previous district attorney more than 15 years ago. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Close