Bill Cosby returns home from prison after court reverses sexual assault conviction
Bill Cosby looks on outside his house after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction and ordered him released from prison immediately, in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, June 30, 2021. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned...more
Bill Cosby is greeted outside his house. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Bill Cosby flashes a "V" sign as he is welcomed outside his home. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Bill Cosby enters his home. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Bill Cosby stands next to his spokesman Andrew Wyatt and lawyer Jennifer Bonjean outside Cosby's home. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Artist and activist Bird Milliken carries protest signs as Bill Cosby is welcomed home. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A person holds placards on the road outside Bill Cosby's house. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Bill Cosby talks to the media outside his house. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Bill Cosby walks to his house. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Onlookers watch as Bill Cosby is welcomed outside his home. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Cars are seen parked at the access of the State Correctional Institute - Phoenix after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction and ordered him released from prison in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Hannah...more
A person holds up a sign as Bill Cosby is welcomed home. REUTERS/Mark Makela
The home of Bill Cosby is seen after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A member of the news media waits outside the home of Bill Cosby. REUTERS/Mark Makela
