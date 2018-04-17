Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial

Chelan Lasha weeps as she returns to the courtroom after recess to testify against actor and comedian Bill Cosby during the third day of the retrial of his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania on April...more

Chelan Lasha weeps as she returns to the courtroom after recess to testify against actor and comedian Bill Cosby during the third day of the retrial of his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania on April 11, 2018. Dominick Reuter/Pool via REUTERS

