Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for the sixth day of his sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter/Pool
Andrea Constand, key witness in the case against actor and comedian Bill Cosby, leaves the courtroom during a recess on the sixth day of Cosby's sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, April 16, 2018....more
Boxes of documents are wheeled into the courtroom before actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for the sixth day of his sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Dominick...more
Lise-Lotte Lublin walks through the Montgomery County Courthouse during a break from testifying against actor and comedian Bill Cosby, during the fourth day of his sexual assault retrial case in Norristown, Pennsylvania, April 12, 2018. Mark...more
Janice Baker-Kinney walks towards the courtroom to testify against actor and comedian Bill Cosby during the fourth day of his sexual assault retrial case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, April 12, 2018. Mark...more
Prosecutor Kevin Steele arrives for the sixth day of the sexual assault retrial for actor and comedian Bill Cosby at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter/Pool
Heidi Thomas arrives to testify against actor and comedian Bill Cosby's on the third day of his sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, April 11, 2018. Dominick Reuter/Pool via Reuters
Publicist Ebonee Benson (L), leads Bill Cosby after they return from lunch during Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, April 13, 2018. Corey Perrine/Pool via Reuters
Attorney Lisa Bloom confers with a colleague inside the Montgomery County Courthouse during the fourth day of actor and comedian, Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial case in Norristown, Pennsylvania, April 12, 2018. Mark Makela/Pool via Reuters
Attorney Gloria Allred, confers with a colleague inside the Montgomery County Courthouse during the fourth day of actor and comedian, Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial case in Norristown, Pennsylvania, April 12, 2018. Mark Makela/Pool via Reuters
Bill Cosby walks towards the courtroom beside accusers Lili Bernard and Caroline Heldman in the Montgomery County Courthouse following a break during the fourth day of his sexual assault retrial case in Norristown, Pennsylvania, April 12, 2018. Mark...more
Model Janice Dickinson waits outside the courtroom in the Montgomery County Courthouse before testifying against actor and comedian Bill Cosby during the fourth day of his sexual assault retrial case in Norristown, Pennsylvania, April 12, 2018. Mark...more
Chelan Lasha weeps as she returns to the courtroom after recess to testify against actor and comedian Bill Cosby during the third day of the retrial of his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania on April...more
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby departs after the first day of his sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for the first day of his sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis
A protester breaks through the barriers, as actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for the first day of his sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis
Protesters demonstrate as actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for the first day of his sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis
A protester is escorted out by the the police after breaking through the barriers, as actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for the first day of his sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, April 9,...more
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby exits following jury selection for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for jury selection for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for jury selection for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Activists Blake Harbin (L) and Christina Jaus (R) demonstrate outside as actor and comedian Bill Cosby sits for jury selection for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, April 2, 2018....more
Activists Sevonna Brown (L) and Joanna Alvarez (R) demonstrate outside as actor and comedian Bill Cosby sits for jury selection for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, April 2, 2018....more
Lawyer for actor and comedian Bill Cosby, Tom Mesereau, arrives for jury selection for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives, with his publicist Andrew Wyatt, for jury selection for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Defense lawyer Tom Mesereau arrives for jury selection for actor and comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis
Defense lawyer Tom Mesereau arrives for jury selection for actor and comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for jury selection in his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for jury selection in his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis
