Pictures | Mon May 21, 2018 | 8:05am EDT

Billboard Music Awards

Janet Jackson performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
Pharrell Williams and Camila Cabello perform Sangria Wine. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Dua Lipa performs New Rules. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Taylor Swift holds her awards for Top Female Artist and Top Selling Album. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Khalid performs Youth. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Salt-N-Pepa perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Jennifer Lopez performs Dinero. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Post Malone holds his Top Rap Song award for Rockstar. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Ariana Grande performs No Tears Left To Cry. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Derek Hough, Jenna Dewan and Ne-Yo on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Maren Morris performs The Middle. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Khalid and Normani perform Love Lies. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
The Chainsmokers and Halsey present the Top Hot 100 Song award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Kelly Clarkson performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Luis Fonsi holds his awards for Top Hot 100 Song, Top Collaboration, Top Streaming Song (Video), Top Selling Song and Top Latin Song. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
DJ Khaled smokes a cigar. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Janet Jackson accepts the Icon Award from Bruno Mars. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Christina Aguilera with Demi Lovato perform Fall In Line. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Nick Jonas and Mustard present the Top Dance/Electronic Artist award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
BTS performs Fake Love. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Shawn Mendes performs In My Blood. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Padma Lakshmi and Andy Cohen present the Billboard Chart Achievement award to Camila Cabello. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
John Legend performs A Good Night. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Darren Criss and Alison Brie present the Top Country Song award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato perform Fall In Line. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Maren Morris holds her Top Country Female Artist award. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Jennifer Lopez performs Dinero. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Camila Cabello performs Sangria Wine. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
Mila Kunis presents the Top Selling Album award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Rebel Wilson reveals Khalid as the winner of the Top New Artist award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
En Vogue performs with Salt-N-Pepa. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Ciara on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Pharrell Williams performs Sangria Wine. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley present the Top Social Artist award to BTS. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Post Malone accepts the Top Rap Song award for Rockstar. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Simon Cowell speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Camila Cabello accepts the Billboard Achievement Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Kelly Clarkson performs Whole Lotta Woman. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Khalid poses with his Top New Artist award. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Sam Hunt accepts the Top Country Song award for Body Like A Back Road. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Khalid and Shawn Mendes perform Youth. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
BTS accepts the Top Social Artist award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Pepa, DJ Spinderella and Salt of Salt-N-Pepa. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Janet Jackson accepts the Icon Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Pharrell Williams and Camila Cabello perform Sangria Wine. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Maren Morris performs The Middle. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Des Linden and Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim present the Top Female Artist award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
The Chainsmokers hold their awards for Top Dance/Electronic Artist, Top Dance/Electronic Album for Memories�Do Not Open and Top Dance/Electronic Song for their collaboration with Coldplay for Something Just Like This. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Camila Cabello performs Sangria Wine. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Khalid poses with the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School choir. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
