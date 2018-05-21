Billboard Music Awards
Janet Jackson performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pharrell Williams and Camila Cabello perform Sangria Wine. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Dua Lipa performs New Rules. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taylor Swift holds her awards for Top Female Artist and Top Selling Album. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Khalid performs Youth. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Salt-N-Pepa perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Lopez performs Dinero. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Post Malone holds his Top Rap Song award for Rockstar. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Ariana Grande performs No Tears Left To Cry. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Derek Hough, Jenna Dewan and Ne-Yo on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Maren Morris performs The Middle. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Khalid and Normani perform Love Lies. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The Chainsmokers and Halsey present the Top Hot 100 Song award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kelly Clarkson performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Luis Fonsi holds his awards for Top Hot 100 Song, Top Collaboration, Top Streaming Song (Video), Top Selling Song and Top Latin Song. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
DJ Khaled smokes a cigar. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Janet Jackson accepts the Icon Award from Bruno Mars. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Christina Aguilera with Demi Lovato perform Fall In Line. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nick Jonas and Mustard present the Top Dance/Electronic Artist award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
BTS performs Fake Love. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Shawn Mendes performs In My Blood. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Padma Lakshmi and Andy Cohen present the Billboard Chart Achievement award to Camila Cabello. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
John Legend performs A Good Night. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Darren Criss and Alison Brie present the Top Country Song award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato perform Fall In Line. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Maren Morris holds her Top Country Female Artist award. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Jennifer Lopez performs Dinero. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Camila Cabello performs Sangria Wine. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mila Kunis presents the Top Selling Album award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rebel Wilson reveals Khalid as the winner of the Top New Artist award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
En Vogue performs with Salt-N-Pepa. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ciara on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pharrell Williams performs Sangria Wine. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley present the Top Social Artist award to BTS. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Post Malone accepts the Top Rap Song award for Rockstar. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Simon Cowell speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Camila Cabello accepts the Billboard Achievement Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kelly Clarkson performs Whole Lotta Woman. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Khalid poses with his Top New Artist award. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Sam Hunt accepts the Top Country Song award for Body Like A Back Road. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Khalid and Shawn Mendes perform Youth. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
BTS accepts the Top Social Artist award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pepa, DJ Spinderella and Salt of Salt-N-Pepa. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Janet Jackson accepts the Icon Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pharrell Williams and Camila Cabello perform Sangria Wine. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Maren Morris performs The Middle. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Des Linden and Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim present the Top Female Artist award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The Chainsmokers hold their awards for Top Dance/Electronic Artist, Top Dance/Electronic Album for Memories�Do Not Open and Top Dance/Electronic Song for their collaboration with Coldplay for Something Just Like This. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Camila Cabello performs Sangria Wine. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Khalid poses with the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School choir. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
