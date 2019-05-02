Edition:
Pictures | Wed May 1, 2019

Billboard Music Awards

Madonna performs with Maluma. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Brendan Urie and Taylor Swift open the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Drake accepts for Billboard Awards Top Male Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
BTS accept the award for Top Duo/Group. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
The Jonas Brothers perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Khalid performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Ciara performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Halsey performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Brendan Urie and Taylor Swift perform to open the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Dan +Shay, with Tory Kelly, perform "Speechless." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Ella Mai accepts the award for Top R&B Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Host Kelly Clarkson performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Taylor Swift and Brendan Urie perform to open the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Offset and Card B. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
BTS. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Terry Crews. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Ciara with her son Future Zahir Wilburn. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Offset and Card B. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Jennifer Hudson. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Saweetie and Quavo. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Diplo. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Sophie Turner and Tye Sheridan. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Halsey. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Kelly Clarkson. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Kiernan Shipka. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Yung Miami. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Eva Longoria. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Julianne Hough. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Lil Baby. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Tori Kelly. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Poppy. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Paula Abdul. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Chrissy Metz (L) and Sofia Carson. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Khalid. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Dave Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
James Charles. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Patrick Starrr. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Kaitlyn Dever, Olivia Wilde and Beanie Feldstein. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Brittney Marie Cole, Brian Kelley, Tyler Hubbard and Hayley Stommel (L-R). REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
