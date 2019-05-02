Billboard Music Awards
Madonna performs with Maluma. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Brendan Urie and Taylor Swift open the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Drake accepts for Billboard Awards Top Male Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
BTS accept the award for Top Duo/Group. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The Jonas Brothers perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Khalid performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ciara performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Halsey performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Dan +Shay, with Tory Kelly, perform "Speechless." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ella Mai accepts the award for Top R&B Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Host Kelly Clarkson performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
BTS. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Terry Crews. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Ciara with her son Future Zahir Wilburn. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Jennifer Hudson. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Saweetie and Quavo. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Diplo. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Sophie Turner and Tye Sheridan. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Halsey. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Kelly Clarkson. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Kiernan Shipka. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Yung Miami. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Eva Longoria. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Julianne Hough. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Lil Baby. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Tori Kelly. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Poppy. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Paula Abdul. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Chrissy Metz (L) and Sofia Carson. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Khalid. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Dave Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
James Charles. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Patrick Starrr. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Kaitlyn Dever, Olivia Wilde and Beanie Feldstein. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Brittney Marie Cole, Brian Kelley, Tyler Hubbard and Hayley Stommel (L-R). REUTERS/Steve Marcus
