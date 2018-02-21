Edition:
Billy Graham: 1918 - 2018

Billy Graham preaches the Gospel to thousands of believers in Paris as part of a worldwide crusade in 1986. REUTERS/File

Billy Graham speaks to thousands during his New York Crusade at Flushing Meadows Park in 2005. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Billy Graham preaches to the congregation at China's Chongwenmen church in 1988, his words and gestures translated into Chinese by Philip Teng (L). The trip was Graham's first visit to China. REUTERS/Edward Nachtrieb

Billy Graham is escorted by an unidentified Russian Orthodox priest as he attends the last day of the special Millennium synod of the Russian Orthodox church in Zagorsk Monastery in 1988. REUTERS/Dominique Dudouble

Billy Graham speaks in the East Berlin Gethsemane Church in 1990. REUTERS/Juergen Schwarz

Tricia Nixon Cox, daughter of former President Richard M. Nixon is led by the Rev. Billy Graham as she and her husband Edward Cox follow the president's casket into his Presidential Library in Yorba Linda, California, in 1994. REUTERS/Blake Sell

Billy Graham talks with a supporter after a New York press conference in 1995 to announce a global mission via satellite expected to reach as many as 1 billion people in 165 countries. REUTERS/Mark Caldwell

Former president Bill Clinton clasps hands with Billy Graham during the second day of Graham's Crusade at Flushing Meadows Park in New York, in 2005. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Billy Graham and three former presidents; George H.W. Bush, Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton, listen to speakers during the dedication of Graham's Library in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2007. REUTERS/Robert Padgett

Billy Graham speaks to a capacity crowd at Raymond James Stadiun in Tampa, Florida. REUTERS/File

Former President George W. Bush gives a copy of his book Decision Points to Billy Graham as Laura Bush looks on at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina in 2010. REUTERS/Chris Keane

President Barack Obama meets with Billy Graham at his house in Montreat, North Carolina in 2010. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House

Billy Graham speaks during his New York Crusade at Flushing Meadows Park in New York in 2005. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Billy Graham speaks at the dedication of the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2007. REUTERS/Robert Padgett

