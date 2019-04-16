Bird hunters of Afghanistan
Jan Agha, 49, an Afghan hunter, gives water to his cranes at a field in Bagram, Parwan province, Afghanistan April 10, 2019. As the early morning light breaks over the plain north of Kabul, bird hunter Jan Agha checks his snares as he has done for...more
Jan Agha tries to catch his crane at a field in Bagram. Bird hunting is an ancient sport in Afghanistan, where local and migrating species have flocked for thousands of years and where even amid the chaos of the past 40 years of conflict, the...more
Jan Agha has breakfast at his hunting field in Bagram. "I have learned different types of hunting from my ancestors because they were hunters too," said 49-year-old Agha, a farmer in Parwan province. "Some of my sons have learned hunting from me and...more
Jan Agha carries artificial cranes at a field in Bagram. The war has left much of the environment near Kabul devastated with uncleared mines, pollution, uncontrolled building and general neglect. Only in the last few years has there been an effort to...more
Jan Agha aims his gun at birds in Bagram. Spring is the season of cranes, which the hunters try to catch alive in snares, using a specially trained tethered bird whose cries attract passing flocks. "I like this crane because it won't be silent when...more
Jan Agha feeds his cranes at a field in Bagram. With environmental controls virtually non-existent, there is little check on how many birds are caught or shot. Agha, who started hunting when he was around 12 or 13, reckons he has taken more than...more
Cranes are seen at a hunting field in Bagram. The birds are usually taken to shops near the town of Bagram or to Kabul itself, where there is a popular bird market in the center of the old city. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Jan Agha carries a crane in a cage at a field in Bagram. For Agha, hunting is a relief, taking him out of the daily round and into the harshly beautiful countryside, where groups of hunters set out in the night, picnicking at night in the desert...more
An Afghan hunter watches birds in the sky at a hunting field in Bagram. "The pleasure of hunting is to be in open space. I like the mountain, desert, shotgun and being awake during the night to hunt," he said. "The pleasure of hunting is to be a...more
Jan Agha inspects a crane in a field in Bagram. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan hunter walks in a hunting field in Bagram. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Jan Agha carries an artificial crane at his hunting field in Bagram. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
