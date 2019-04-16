Bird hunters of Afghanistan

Jan Agha has breakfast at his hunting field in Bagram. "I have learned different types of hunting from my ancestors because they were hunters too," said 49-year-old Agha, a farmer in Parwan province. "Some of my sons have learned hunting from me and...more

Jan Agha has breakfast at his hunting field in Bagram. "I have learned different types of hunting from my ancestors because they were hunters too," said 49-year-old Agha, a farmer in Parwan province. "Some of my sons have learned hunting from me and I hope to see at least two of my sons become hunters so my name is remembered and people know my sons after my death." REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

