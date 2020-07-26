Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Jul 26, 2020 | 1:01am EDT

Black armed protesters march in Kentucky demanding justice for Breonna Taylor

John "Grandmaster Jay" Johnson, center, leader of an all-Black militia group called NFAC, leads a march during an armed rally in Louisville, Kentucky, July 25, 2020. A group of heavily armed Black protesters marched through Louisville, Kentucky demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed in March by police officers who burst into her apartment. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

John "Grandmaster Jay" Johnson, center, leader of an all-Black militia group called NFAC, leads a march during an armed rally in Louisville, Kentucky, July 25, 2020. A group of heavily armed Black protesters marched through Louisville, Kentucky...more

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2020
John "Grandmaster Jay" Johnson, center, leader of an all-Black militia group called NFAC, leads a march during an armed rally in Louisville, Kentucky, July 25, 2020. A group of heavily armed Black protesters marched through Louisville, Kentucky demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed in March by police officers who burst into her apartment. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
1 / 24
Scores of the demonstrators, carrying semi-automatic rifles and shotguns and clad in black paramilitary gear, walked in formation to a fenced off intersection where they were separated by police from a smaller group of armed counter-protesters. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Scores of the demonstrators, carrying semi-automatic rifles and shotguns and clad in black paramilitary gear, walked in formation to a fenced off intersection where they were separated by police from a smaller group of armed...more

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2020
Scores of the demonstrators, carrying semi-automatic rifles and shotguns and clad in black paramilitary gear, walked in formation to a fenced off intersection where they were separated by police from a smaller group of armed counter-protesters. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
2 / 24
The Black militia dubbed NFAC want justice for Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician who died in a hail of gunfire when drug investigators bearing a "no-knock" warrant entered her Louisville home four months ago. One police officer involved in the raid was fired by the city's police department in June. Two other officers have been placed on administrative reassignment. No criminal charges have been filed against any of the three. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

The Black militia dubbed NFAC want justice for Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician who died in a hail of gunfire when drug investigators bearing a "no-knock" warrant entered her Louisville home four months ago. One police officer...more

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2020
The Black militia dubbed NFAC want justice for Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician who died in a hail of gunfire when drug investigators bearing a "no-knock" warrant entered her Louisville home four months ago. One police officer involved in the raid was fired by the city's police department in June. Two other officers have been placed on administrative reassignment. No criminal charges have been filed against any of the three. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
3 / 24
The leader of the NFAC group, John "Grandmaster Jay" Johnson (pictured), called on officials to speed up the investigation into her death and to be more transparent. "If you don't tell us nothing we going to think you ain't doing nothing," Johnson said in a speech, according to the Louisville Courier Journal. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

The leader of the NFAC group, John "Grandmaster Jay" Johnson (pictured), called on officials to speed up the investigation into her death and to be more transparent. "If you don't tell us nothing we going to think you ain't doing nothing," Johnson...more

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2020
The leader of the NFAC group, John "Grandmaster Jay" Johnson (pictured), called on officials to speed up the investigation into her death and to be more transparent. "If you don't tell us nothing we going to think you ain't doing nothing," Johnson said in a speech, according to the Louisville Courier Journal. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
4 / 24
Members of the Kentucky Three Percenters Militia line up as members and supporters of an all-black militia group called NFAC hold an armed rally in Louisville. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Members of the Kentucky Three Percenters Militia line up as members and supporters of an all-black militia group called NFAC hold an armed rally in Louisville. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2020
Members of the Kentucky Three Percenters Militia line up as members and supporters of an all-black militia group called NFAC hold an armed rally in Louisville. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
5 / 24
Taylor's death, which returned to prominence following the May 25 suffocation in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, has become a rallying cry in nationwide protests against police brutality and racial bias in the U.S. criminal justice system. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Taylor's death, which returned to prominence following the May 25 suffocation in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, has become a rallying cry in nationwide protests against police brutality and racial bias in the U.S. criminal justice...more

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2020
Taylor's death, which returned to prominence following the May 25 suffocation in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, has become a rallying cry in nationwide protests against police brutality and racial bias in the U.S. criminal justice system. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
6 / 24
The NFAC first drew attention on July 4 when they rallied in Stone Mountain Park near Atlanta to demand the removal of the giant Confederate rock carving at the site that civil rights activists consider a monument to racism. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

The NFAC first drew attention on July 4 when they rallied in Stone Mountain Park near Atlanta to demand the removal of the giant Confederate rock carving at the site that civil rights activists consider a monument to racism. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2020
The NFAC first drew attention on July 4 when they rallied in Stone Mountain Park near Atlanta to demand the removal of the giant Confederate rock carving at the site that civil rights activists consider a monument to racism. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
7 / 24
Member of an all-Black militia march through an abandoned neighborhood in West Louisville. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Member of an all-Black militia march through an abandoned neighborhood in West Louisville. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2020
Member of an all-Black militia march through an abandoned neighborhood in West Louisville. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
8 / 24
In Louisville, three members of the group were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries when a weapon was accidentally discharged, police said. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

In Louisville, three members of the group were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries when a weapon was accidentally discharged, police said. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2020
In Louisville, three members of the group were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries when a weapon was accidentally discharged, police said. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
9 / 24
A piece of medical equipment lies on the ground as police officers investigate a shooting that happened during the rally, in Louisville. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

A piece of medical equipment lies on the ground as police officers investigate a shooting that happened during the rally, in Louisville. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2020
A piece of medical equipment lies on the ground as police officers investigate a shooting that happened during the rally, in Louisville. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
10 / 24
Members of an all-black militia group called NFAC march in Louisville. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Members of an all-black militia group called NFAC march in Louisville. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2020
Members of an all-black militia group called NFAC march in Louisville. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
11 / 24
Members and supporters of an all-black militia group called NFAC hold an armed rally outside Central High School in Louisville. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Members and supporters of an all-black militia group called NFAC hold an armed rally outside Central High School in Louisville. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2020
Members and supporters of an all-black militia group called NFAC hold an armed rally outside Central High School in Louisville. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
12 / 24
A member of an all-Black militia group called NFAC walks in the street in Louisville. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

A member of an all-Black militia group called NFAC walks in the street in Louisville. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2020
A member of an all-Black militia group called NFAC walks in the street in Louisville. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
13 / 24
Grand Master Jay, leader of an all-Black militia group called NFAC, prepares to lead his followers on a march in Louisville. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Grand Master Jay, leader of an all-Black militia group called NFAC, prepares to lead his followers on a march in Louisville. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2020
Grand Master Jay, leader of an all-Black militia group called NFAC, prepares to lead his followers on a march in Louisville. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
14 / 24
Members and supporters of an all-black militia group called NFAC hold an armed rally outside Central High School in Louisville. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Members and supporters of an all-black militia group called NFAC hold an armed rally outside Central High School in Louisville. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2020
Members and supporters of an all-black militia group called NFAC hold an armed rally outside Central High School in Louisville. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
15 / 24
A member of an all-Black militia group called NFAC watches the crowd during an armed rally in Louisville. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

A member of an all-Black militia group called NFAC watches the crowd during an armed rally in Louisville. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2020
A member of an all-Black militia group called NFAC watches the crowd during an armed rally in Louisville. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
16 / 24
Grand Master Jay, the leader of an all-Black militia group called NFAC, inspects the semi-automatic rifle of a member in Louisville. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Grand Master Jay, the leader of an all-Black militia group called NFAC, inspects the semi-automatic rifle of a member in Louisville. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2020
Grand Master Jay, the leader of an all-Black militia group called NFAC, inspects the semi-automatic rifle of a member in Louisville. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
17 / 24
A member of an all-Black militia group called NFAC walks in the street. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

A member of an all-Black militia group called NFAC walks in the street. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2020
A member of an all-Black militia group called NFAC walks in the street. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
18 / 24
Members of an all-Black militia group called NFAC hold an armed rally in Louisville. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Members of an all-Black militia group called NFAC hold an armed rally in Louisville. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2020
Members of an all-Black militia group called NFAC hold an armed rally in Louisville. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
19 / 24
Members of an all-Black militia group called NFAC stand at the scene of an accidental shooting prior to an armed rally in Louisville. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Members of an all-Black militia group called NFAC stand at the scene of an accidental shooting prior to an armed rally in Louisville. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2020
Members of an all-Black militia group called NFAC stand at the scene of an accidental shooting prior to an armed rally in Louisville. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
20 / 24
Grand Master Jay, leader of an all-Black militia group called NFAC, speaks with his followers before the armed rally. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Grand Master Jay, leader of an all-Black militia group called NFAC, speaks with his followers before the armed rally. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2020
Grand Master Jay, leader of an all-Black militia group called NFAC, speaks with his followers before the armed rally. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
21 / 24
A supporter of an all-black militia group called NFAC walks during a rally. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

A supporter of an all-black militia group called NFAC walks during a rally. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2020
A supporter of an all-black militia group called NFAC walks during a rally. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
22 / 24
Members of an all-black militia group called NFAC prepare for a march. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Members of an all-black militia group called NFAC prepare for a march. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2020
Members of an all-black militia group called NFAC prepare for a march. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
23 / 24
Members of an all-black militia group called NFAC prepare for a march. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Members of an all-black militia group called NFAC prepare for a march. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2020
Members of an all-black militia group called NFAC prepare for a march. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Memorials for civil rights icon John Lewis

Memorials for civil rights icon John Lewis

Next Slideshows

Memorials for civil rights icon John Lewis

Memorials for civil rights icon John Lewis

John Lewis, a civil rights pioneer and longtime member of Congress who died last week, will be honored with several days of services in Alabama, Georgia and...

12:25am EDT
Notable deaths in 2020

Notable deaths in 2020

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Jul 25 2020
Life in the age of coronavirus

Life in the age of coronavirus

People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jul 24 2020
Thousands gather at Istanbul's Hagia Sophia for first Friday prayers

Thousands gather at Istanbul's Hagia Sophia for first Friday prayers

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan joined huge crowds on Friday for the first prayers at Hagia Sophia in nine decades, sealing his ambition to restore Muslim...

Jul 24 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Memorials for civil rights icon John Lewis

Memorials for civil rights icon John Lewis

John Lewis, a civil rights pioneer and longtime member of Congress who died last week, will be honored with several days of services in Alabama, Georgia and Washington.

Notable deaths in 2020

Notable deaths in 2020

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Life in the age of coronavirus

Life in the age of coronavirus

People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands gather at Istanbul's Hagia Sophia for first Friday prayers

Thousands gather at Istanbul's Hagia Sophia for first Friday prayers

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan joined huge crowds on Friday for the first prayers at Hagia Sophia in nine decades, sealing his ambition to restore Muslim worship at an ancient site long revered in both Christianity and Islam.

Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus couture: Custom face masks around the world

Coronavirus couture: Custom face masks around the world

People around the world personalize the masks they wear to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen

Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen

Schools around the world slowly reopen with students observing strict social distancing rules.

'Wall of Moms' face down federal officers in Portland

'Wall of Moms' face down federal officers in Portland

Mothers and fathers position themselves between federal law enforcement officers and protesters in the streets of Portland, Oregon.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast