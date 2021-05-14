Black Brazilians protest racism, police violence

Black movement activists protest against racism and police violence, and against a police operation that took place at Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, on the day that marks 133 years since the abolition of Slavery in the country, in Sao Paulo,...more

Black movement activists protest against racism and police violence, and against a police operation that took place at Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, on the day that marks 133 years since the abolition of Slavery in the country, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 13, 2021. The placards read "Stop killing us" and "They agreed to kill us and we agreed not to die''. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

