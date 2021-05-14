Edition:
Black Brazilians protest racism, police violence

Black movement activists protest against racism and police violence, and against a police operation that took place at Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, on the day that marks 133 years since the abolition of Slavery in the country, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
A Black movement activist covered by red paint attends a protest against racism and police violence, and against a police operation that took place at Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, on the day that marks 133 years since the abolition of Slavery in the country, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
Black movement activists protest against racism and police violence, and against a police operation that took place at Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, on the day that marks 133 years since the abolition of Slavery in the country, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
Black movement activists protest against racism and police violence, and against a police operation that took place at Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, on the day that marks 133 years since the abolition of Slavery in the country, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 13, 2021. The placards read "Stop killing us" and "They agreed to kill us and we agreed not to die''. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
Black movement activists light candles as they protest against racism and police violence, on the day that marks 133 years since the abolition of Slavery in the country, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
A Black Movement activist protests against racism and police violence, on the day that marks 133 years since the abolition of Slavery in the country, in Brasilia, Brazil May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
A police officer looks at a man holding a sign reading "Black Lives Matter" during a protest against racism and police violence, and against a police operation that took place at Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, on the day that marks 133 years since the abolition of Slavery in the country, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
Black movement activists put their hands, covered by red paint, on a Brazil's flag, during a protest against racism and police violence, and against a police operation that took place at Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, on the day that marks 133 years since the abolition of Slavery in the country, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
Black movement activists protest against racism and police violence, and against a police operation that took place at Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, on the day that marks 133 years since the abolition of Slavery in the country, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
A Black Movement activist holds a candle and a cross during a protest against racism and police violence, on the day that marks 133 years since the abolition of Slavery in the country, in Brasilia, Brazil May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
Black movement activists protest against racism and police violence, and against a police operation that took place at Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, on the day that marks 133 years since the abolition of Slavery in the country, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
A Black Movement activist holds a candle while wearing a Martin Luther King Jr. shirt during a protest against racism and police violence, on the day that marks 133 years since the abolition of Slavery in the country, in Brasilia, Brazil May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
Black Movement activists hold candles during a protest against racism and police violence, on the day that marks 133 years since the abolition of Slavery in the country, in Brasilia, Brazil May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
Black movement activists protest against racism and police violence, and against a police operation that took place at Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, on the day that marks 133 years since the abolition of Slavery in the country, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 13, 2021. The placard reads ''The Black people want to live''. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
Black movement activists protest against racism and police violence, and against a police operation that took place at Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, on the day that marks 133 years since the abolition of Slavery in the country, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
Black movement activists protest against racism and police violence, and against a police operation that took place at Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, on the day that marks 133 years since the abolition of Slavery in the country, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 13, 2021. The placard reads ''Listen to our voice''. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
Black movement activists protest against racism and police violence, on the day that marks 133 years since the abolition of Slavery in the country, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 13, 2021. The placard reads: "Don't kill me, kill racism". REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
A black movement activist wearing a protective face mask that reads ''Bolsonaro out'' protests against racism and police violence, on the day that marks 133 years since the abolition of Slavery in the country, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
Black movement activists protest against racism and police violence, on the day that marks 133 years since the abolition of Slavery in the country, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
