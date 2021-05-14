Black Brazilians protest racism, police violence
Black movement activists protest against racism and police violence, and against a police operation that took place at Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, on the day that marks 133 years since the abolition of Slavery in the country, in Sao Paulo,...more
A Black movement activist covered by red paint attends a protest against racism and police violence, and against a police operation that took place at Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, on the day that marks 133 years since the abolition of Slavery...more
Black movement activists protest against racism and police violence, and against a police operation that took place at Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, on the day that marks 133 years since the abolition of Slavery in the country, in Sao Paulo,...more
Black movement activists protest against racism and police violence, and against a police operation that took place at Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, on the day that marks 133 years since the abolition of Slavery in the country, in Sao Paulo,...more
Black movement activists light candles as they protest against racism and police violence, on the day that marks 133 years since the abolition of Slavery in the country, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A Black Movement activist protests against racism and police violence, on the day that marks 133 years since the abolition of Slavery in the country, in Brasilia, Brazil May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A police officer looks at a man holding a sign reading "Black Lives Matter" during a protest against racism and police violence, and against a police operation that took place at Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, on the day that marks 133 years...more
Black movement activists put their hands, covered by red paint, on a Brazil's flag, during a protest against racism and police violence, and against a police operation that took place at Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, on the day that marks 133...more
Black movement activists protest against racism and police violence, and against a police operation that took place at Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, on the day that marks 133 years since the abolition of Slavery in the country, in Sao Paulo,...more
A Black Movement activist holds a candle and a cross during a protest against racism and police violence, on the day that marks 133 years since the abolition of Slavery in the country, in Brasilia, Brazil May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Black movement activists protest against racism and police violence, and against a police operation that took place at Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, on the day that marks 133 years since the abolition of Slavery in the country, in Sao Paulo,...more
A Black Movement activist holds a candle while wearing a Martin Luther King Jr. shirt during a protest against racism and police violence, on the day that marks 133 years since the abolition of Slavery in the country, in Brasilia, Brazil May 13,...more
Black Movement activists hold candles during a protest against racism and police violence, on the day that marks 133 years since the abolition of Slavery in the country, in Brasilia, Brazil May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Black movement activists protest against racism and police violence, and against a police operation that took place at Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, on the day that marks 133 years since the abolition of Slavery in the country, in Sao Paulo,...more
Black movement activists protest against racism and police violence, and against a police operation that took place at Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, on the day that marks 133 years since the abolition of Slavery in the country, in Sao Paulo,...more
Black movement activists protest against racism and police violence, and against a police operation that took place at Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, on the day that marks 133 years since the abolition of Slavery in the country, in Sao Paulo,...more
Black movement activists protest against racism and police violence, on the day that marks 133 years since the abolition of Slavery in the country, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 13, 2021. The placard reads: "Don't kill me, kill racism"....more
A black movement activist wearing a protective face mask that reads ''Bolsonaro out'' protests against racism and police violence, on the day that marks 133 years since the abolition of Slavery in the country, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 13, 2021....more
Black movement activists protest against racism and police violence, on the day that marks 133 years since the abolition of Slavery in the country, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Next Slideshows
World reacts to Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Demonstrators rally around the world as the death toll rises in Gaza and Israel during the most intense hostilities in years.
Panic at the gas pump
Gas stations run dry after the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline by hackers sparked panic buying by U.S. motorists.
Muslims mark end of Ramadan with Eid celebrations
Eid al-Fitr celebrations mark the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month that has been altered by coronavirus restrictions on group prayers and public iftars.
Grief and pain as COVID overwhelms India
Scenes of heartbreak as loved ones mourn for India's 258,000 coronavirus victims.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly violence flares in West Bank amid aerial bombardments
Violence has flared in the occupied West Bank, where health officials said 10 Palestinians were killed on Friday, amid Israeli artillery fire and airstrikes on Gaza and Palestinian rocket attacks.
In pictures: Israel and Hamas escalate aerial bombardments
The fighting is the heaviest between Israel and Hamas since a 2014 war in the Hamas-ruled enclave, and concern is growing that the situation could spiral out of control.
Under the Iron Dome: Israelis takes cover amid Hamas rocket barrage
The Israeli military said its air defense has shot down around 90% of rockets that crossed the Gaza border.
Desperate Gazans flee Israeli bombardment
Gaza residents flee their homes after days of heavy Israeli airstrikes, and then intensifying artillery fire, in the coastal enclave home to 2 million people.
World reacts to Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Demonstrators rally around the world as the death toll rises in Gaza and Israel during the most intense hostilities in years.
Panic at the gas pump
Gas stations run dry after the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline by hackers sparked panic buying by U.S. motorists.
Muslims mark end of Ramadan with Eid celebrations
Eid al-Fitr celebrations mark the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month that has been altered by coronavirus restrictions on group prayers and public iftars.
Grief and pain as COVID overwhelms India
Scenes of heartbreak as loved ones mourn for India's 258,000 coronavirus victims.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.