Black-clad, anti-extradition protesters flood streets of Hong Kong
People protest outside police headquarters, demanding Hong Kong's leaders step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China June 21, 2019. Thousands of demonstrators blockaded police headquarters as Asia's leading financial center...more
Protesters gather outside police headquarters in Hong Kong, June 21. Groups of mostly students wearing hard hats, goggles and face masks set up roadblocks and trapped vehicles in a generally peaceful protest to demand that leader Carrie Lam, who...more
Eggs lay on the street as people protest demanding Hong Kong's leaders step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Smashed eggs are seen on a wall of police headquarters during a protest in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Ann Wang
People protest outside police headquarters in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police officers protect themselves from eggs thrown into the wall of police headquarters in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A protester prepares to throw eggs at the police headquarters in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Ann Wang
People protest outside police headquarters in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Protesters gather outside police headquarters in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Umbrellas are placed to block security cameras outside a police headquarters in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Protesters move barricades as they block one of the main streets during a demonstration in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police and staff trapped inside the police headquarters look out a window in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Protesters block a road during a demonstration in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A protester holding a Union Jack flag blocks a road during a demonstration in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong speaks as people protest outside police headquarters in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Protesters block a road during a demonstration in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Protesters block the Inland Revenue building during a demonstration in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Protesters use barricades to block a road during a demonstration in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People protest outside police headquarters in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A protester wears a gas mask in case of a tear gas in front of a police headquarter in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Ann Wang
A demonstrator walks near a banner hanging outside the Legislative Council building during a demonstration in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Protesters run on a over-bridge move as they block one of the main streets during a demonstration in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Protesters carry traffic cones as they block one of the main streets in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Ann Wang
A yellow umbrella is seen behind a police vehicle stopped by protesters blocking a road during a demonstration in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Ann Wang
People protest outside police headquarters in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Protesters surround police headquarters during a demonstration in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Protesters rest along a road near a police headquarters during a demonstration in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Protesters clean rubbish during a demonstration in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A protester plays a piano as he rests inside the Hong Kong Art Centre, during a demonstration in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police officers lock the gate of a police headquarter after protesters attempt to storm in, in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Next Slideshows
China's Xi wraps up lavish North Korea visit
Chinese President Xi Jinping's two-day visit to North Korea was the first by a Chinese leader in 14 years.
Iran shows purported wreckage of downed U.S. drone
Iranian authorities showed debris that they said were retrieved sections of a U.S. military drone. The head of the Revolutionary Guard's aerospace division said...
MORE IN PICTURES
Chinese tourists flock to lake to recreate viral photos
Chinese tourists are flocking to a lake in southwest Yunnan province to recreate photos that have gone viral on social media, the country's latest selfie craze.
China's Xi wraps up lavish North Korea visit
Chinese President Xi Jinping's two-day visit to North Korea was the first by a Chinese leader in 14 years.
Iran shows purported wreckage of downed U.S. drone
Iranian authorities showed debris that they said were retrieved sections of a U.S. military drone. The head of the Revolutionary Guard's aerospace division said the debris proved the drone was over Iranian territorial waters when it was shot down.
Women's World Cup: Day 14
Highlights from June 20 at the Women's World Cup in France.
Drag queens wrap world's longest feather boa around Times Square
To mark WorldPride, drag queens in Times Square set a Guinness World Record for the longest feathered boa.
Far from home on World Refugee Day
Refugees around the world on World Refugees Day.
Where do the most refugees come from?
Last year, almost 70.8 million people around the world were forcibly displaced as a result of conflict, violence, persecution or human rights violations. On World Refugee Day, a look at where they come from.