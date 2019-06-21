Edition:
Black-clad, anti-extradition protesters flood streets of Hong Kong

People protest outside police headquarters, demanding Hong Kong's leaders step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China June 21, 2019. Thousands of demonstrators blockaded police headquarters as Asia's leading financial center braced itself for a third weekend of mass protests against an extradition bill that has plunged the Chinese-ruled city into crisis. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
People protest outside police headquarters, demanding Hong Kong's leaders step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China June 21, 2019. Thousands of demonstrators blockaded police headquarters as Asia's leading financial center braced itself for a third weekend of mass protests against an extradition bill that has plunged the Chinese-ruled city into crisis. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Protesters gather outside police headquarters in Hong Kong, June 21. Groups of mostly students wearing hard hats, goggles and face masks set up roadblocks and trapped vehicles in a generally peaceful protest to demand that leader Carrie Lam, who promoted and then postponed the bill, scrap it altogether. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
Protesters gather outside police headquarters in Hong Kong, June 21. Groups of mostly students wearing hard hats, goggles and face masks set up roadblocks and trapped vehicles in a generally peaceful protest to demand that leader Carrie Lam, who promoted and then postponed the bill, scrap it altogether. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Eggs lay on the street as people protest demanding Hong Kong's leaders step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
Eggs lay on the street as people protest demanding Hong Kong's leaders step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Smashed eggs are seen on a wall of police headquarters during a protest in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
Smashed eggs are seen on a wall of police headquarters during a protest in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Ann Wang
People protest outside police headquarters in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
People protest outside police headquarters in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police officers protect themselves from eggs thrown into the wall of police headquarters in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
Police officers protect themselves from eggs thrown into the wall of police headquarters in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A protester prepares to throw eggs at the police headquarters in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
A protester prepares to throw eggs at the police headquarters in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Ann Wang
People protest outside police headquarters in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
People protest outside police headquarters in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Protesters gather outside police headquarters in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
Protesters gather outside police headquarters in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Umbrellas are placed to block security cameras outside a police headquarters in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
Umbrellas are placed to block security cameras outside a police headquarters in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Protesters move barricades as they block one of the main streets during a demonstration in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
Protesters move barricades as they block one of the main streets during a demonstration in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police and staff trapped inside the police headquarters look out a window in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
Police and staff trapped inside the police headquarters look out a window in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Protesters block a road during a demonstration in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Protesters block a road during a demonstration in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A protester holding a Union Jack flag blocks a road during a demonstration in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
A protester holding a Union Jack flag blocks a road during a demonstration in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong speaks as people protest outside police headquarters in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong speaks as people protest outside police headquarters in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Protesters block a road during a demonstration in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Protesters block a road during a demonstration in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Protesters block the Inland Revenue building during a demonstration in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
Protesters block the Inland Revenue building during a demonstration in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Protesters use barricades to block a road during a demonstration in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Protesters use barricades to block a road during a demonstration in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People protest outside police headquarters in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
People protest outside police headquarters in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A protester wears a gas mask in case of a tear gas in front of a police headquarter in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
A protester wears a gas mask in case of a tear gas in front of a police headquarter in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Ann Wang
A demonstrator walks near a banner hanging outside the Legislative Council building during a demonstration in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
A demonstrator walks near a banner hanging outside the Legislative Council building during a demonstration in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Protesters run on a over-bridge move as they block one of the main streets during a demonstration in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
Protesters run on a over-bridge move as they block one of the main streets during a demonstration in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Protesters carry traffic cones as they block one of the main streets in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
Protesters carry traffic cones as they block one of the main streets in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Ann Wang
A yellow umbrella is seen behind a police vehicle stopped by protesters blocking a road during a demonstration in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
A yellow umbrella is seen behind a police vehicle stopped by protesters blocking a road during a demonstration in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Ann Wang
People protest outside police headquarters in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
People protest outside police headquarters in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Protesters surround police headquarters during a demonstration in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
Protesters surround police headquarters during a demonstration in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Protesters rest along a road near a police headquarters during a demonstration in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
Protesters rest along a road near a police headquarters during a demonstration in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Protesters clean rubbish during a demonstration in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
Protesters clean rubbish during a demonstration in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A protester plays a piano as he rests inside the Hong Kong Art Centre, during a demonstration in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
A protester plays a piano as he rests inside the Hong Kong Art Centre, during a demonstration in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police officers lock the gate of a police headquarter after protesters attempt to storm in, in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
Police officers lock the gate of a police headquarter after protesters attempt to storm in, in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Ann Wang
