Black-clad women rally in Australia to demand gender violence justice

Defence Minister Linda Reynolds, who has been criticized for failing to report an alleged rape of one of her former staff members by another, apologized "unreservedly" and reached a financial settlement with her former staff member Brittany Higgins (pictured speaking at the rally in Canberra) over the latter's allegation of rape by an unnamed former Liberal employee in Parliament House. Reynolds had called Higgins a "lying cow" in front of staff, a comment she said referred to comments by Higgins about her treatment after the alleged assault, not the attack itself. AAP Image/Lukas Coch via REUTERS

