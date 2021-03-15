Black-clad women rally in Australia to demand gender violence justice
Protesters rally as part of the Women's March 4 Justice rally in Sydney, Australia, March 15, 2021. Tens of thousands of women gathered across Australia, calling for gender equality and justice for victims of sexual assault after a recent wave of...more
Protesters march in Sydney. Across the country, women wore black to signal "strength and mourning" and chanted "We will not be silenced." REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Protesters rally in Melbourne, where demonstrators carried a meters-long white banner bearing the names of women killed in Australia from gendered violence since 2008, while those outside Parliament House in Canberra prepared to deliver two petitions...more
Protesters rally in Melbourne. Recently reported scandals include a rape allegation against Attorney-General Christian Porter, who has strongly denied the alleged 1988 assault. Porter lodged defamation proceedings in Australia's Federal Court against...more
Protesters rally outside Town Hall in Sydney. While leaders of the major opposition political parties came out to join the crowds in Canberra, a delegation of organizers rejected an invitation to meet with Prime Minister Scott Morrison in private....more
Protesters rally in Sydney. A former senior political adviser for Morrison's Liberal Party has also been accused by several women of rape or sexual assault. The man has not been named, nor commented publicly on the allegations. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Defence Minister Linda Reynolds, who has been criticized for failing to report an alleged rape of one of her former staff members by another, apologized "unreservedly" and reached a financial settlement with her former staff member Brittany Higgins...more
Former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins arrives to address the Women's March 4 Justice rally in Canberra, telling the gathering she hoped to bring about changes to workplace culture to "ensure the next generation of women can benefit from a safer and...more
Protesters rally in Melbourne. Morrison said Australia had made big strides toward gender equality over the years, though he acknowledged the job was "far from done" and he shared the concerns of the protesters. However, he raised some hackles by...more
Protesters rally Sydney. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Protesters rally outside Town Hall in Sydney. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
A protester holds a sign in Sydney. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Protesters rally in Melbourne. REUTERS/Melanie Burton
Protesters rally in Melbourne. REUTERS/Melanie Burton
Protesters rally in Sydney. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Protesters rally outside Town Hall in Sydney. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Protesters rally outside Town Hall in Sydney. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Protesters rally outside Town Hall in Sydney. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Protesters rally outside Town Hall in Sydney. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
