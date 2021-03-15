Edition:
Black-clad women rally in Australia to demand gender violence justice

Protesters rally as part of the Women's March 4 Justice rally in Sydney, Australia, March 15, 2021. Tens of thousands of women gathered across Australia, calling for gender equality and justice for victims of sexual assault after a recent wave of allegations of sexual abuse, discrimination and misconduct in some of the country's highest political offices. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Protesters rally as part of the Women's March 4 Justice rally in Sydney, Australia, March 15, 2021. Tens of thousands of women gathered across Australia, calling for gender equality and justice for victims of sexual assault after a recent wave of allegations of sexual abuse, discrimination and misconduct in some of the country's highest political offices. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Protesters march in Sydney. Across the country, women wore black to signal "strength and mourning" and chanted "We will not be silenced." REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Protesters march in Sydney. Across the country, women wore black to signal "strength and mourning" and chanted "We will not be silenced." REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Protesters rally in Melbourne, where demonstrators carried a meters-long white banner bearing the names of women killed in Australia from gendered violence since 2008, while those outside Parliament House in Canberra prepared to deliver two petitions demanding change. REUTERS/Melanie Burton

Protesters rally in Melbourne, where demonstrators carried a meters-long white banner bearing the names of women killed in Australia from gendered violence since 2008, while those outside Parliament House in Canberra prepared to deliver two petitions demanding change. REUTERS/Melanie Burton
Protesters rally in Melbourne. Recently reported scandals include a rape allegation against Attorney-General Christian Porter, who has strongly denied the alleged 1988 assault. Porter lodged defamation proceedings in Australia's Federal Court against the Australian Broadcasting Corp over a news article on the alleged rape. The ABC did not immediately respond to the legal action. REUTERS/Melanie Burton

Protesters rally in Melbourne. Recently reported scandals include a rape allegation against Attorney-General Christian Porter, who has strongly denied the alleged 1988 assault. Porter lodged defamation proceedings in Australia's Federal Court against the Australian Broadcasting Corp over a news article on the alleged rape. The ABC did not immediately respond to the legal action. REUTERS/Melanie Burton
Protesters rally outside Town Hall in Sydney. While leaders of the major opposition political parties came out to join the crowds in Canberra, a delegation of organizers rejected an invitation to meet with Prime Minister Scott Morrison in private. "We've come to his front garden," Janine Hendry, one of the organizers, told Reuters. "We are 200 meters from his office and it's not appropriate for us to meet behind closed doors especially when we are talking about sexual assault which does happen behind closed doors." REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Protesters rally outside Town Hall in Sydney. While leaders of the major opposition political parties came out to join the crowds in Canberra, a delegation of organizers rejected an invitation to meet with Prime Minister Scott Morrison in private. "We've come to his front garden," Janine Hendry, one of the organizers, told Reuters. "We are 200 meters from his office and it's not appropriate for us to meet behind closed doors especially when we are talking about sexual assault which does happen behind closed doors." REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Protesters rally in Sydney. A former senior political adviser for Morrison's Liberal Party has also been accused by several women of rape or sexual assault. The man has not been named, nor commented publicly on the allegations. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Protesters rally in Sydney. A former senior political adviser for Morrison's Liberal Party has also been accused by several women of rape or sexual assault. The man has not been named, nor commented publicly on the allegations. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Defence Minister Linda Reynolds, who has been criticized for failing to report an alleged rape of one of her former staff members by another, apologized "unreservedly" and reached a financial settlement with her former staff member Brittany Higgins (pictured speaking at the rally in Canberra) over the latter's allegation of rape by an unnamed former Liberal employee in Parliament House. Reynolds had called Higgins a "lying cow" in front of staff, a comment she said referred to comments by Higgins about her treatment after the alleged assault, not the attack itself. AAP Image/Lukas Coch via REUTERS

Defence Minister Linda Reynolds, who has been criticized for failing to report an alleged rape of one of her former staff members by another, apologized "unreservedly" and reached a financial settlement with her former staff member Brittany Higgins (pictured speaking at the rally in Canberra) over the latter's allegation of rape by an unnamed former Liberal employee in Parliament House. Reynolds had called Higgins a "lying cow" in front of staff, a comment she said referred to comments by Higgins about her treatment after the alleged assault, not the attack itself. AAP Image/Lukas Coch via REUTERS
Former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins arrives to address the Women's March 4 Justice rally in Canberra, telling the gathering she hoped to bring about changes to workplace culture to "ensure the next generation of women can benefit from a safer and more equitable Australia." AAP Image/Lukas Coch via REUTERS

Former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins arrives to address the Women's March 4 Justice rally in Canberra, telling the gathering she hoped to bring about changes to workplace culture to "ensure the next generation of women can benefit from a safer and more equitable Australia." AAP Image/Lukas Coch via REUTERS
Protesters rally in Melbourne. Morrison said Australia had made big strides toward gender equality over the years, though he acknowledged the job was "far from done" and he shared the concerns of the protesters. However, he raised some hackles by expressing pride in the right to peaceful protest: "Not far from here, such marches, even now, are being met with bullets, but not in this country." REUTERS/Melanie Burton

Protesters rally in Melbourne. Morrison said Australia had made big strides toward gender equality over the years, though he acknowledged the job was "far from done" and he shared the concerns of the protesters. However, he raised some hackles by expressing pride in the right to peaceful protest: "Not far from here, such marches, even now, are being met with bullets, but not in this country." REUTERS/Melanie Burton
Protesters rally Sydney. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Protesters rally Sydney. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Protesters rally outside Town Hall in Sydney. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Protesters rally outside Town Hall in Sydney. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
A protester holds a sign in Sydney. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

A protester holds a sign in Sydney. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Protesters rally in Melbourne. REUTERS/Melanie Burton

Protesters rally in Melbourne. REUTERS/Melanie Burton
Protesters rally in Melbourne. REUTERS/Melanie Burton

Protesters rally in Melbourne. REUTERS/Melanie Burton
Protesters rally in Sydney. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Protesters rally in Sydney. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Protesters rally outside Town Hall in Sydney. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Protesters rally outside Town Hall in Sydney. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Protesters rally outside Town Hall in Sydney. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Protesters rally outside Town Hall in Sydney. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Protesters rally outside Town Hall in Sydney. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Protesters rally outside Town Hall in Sydney. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Protesters rally outside Town Hall in Sydney. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Protesters rally outside Town Hall in Sydney. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
