Black Friday frenzy
People wait in line to pay at a Walmart during a sales event on Thanksgiving day in Westbury, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A large crowd of people shop during a Black Friday sales event at Macy's flagship store on 34th St. in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A woman smiles while shopping during a Black Friday sales event at Macy's flagship store on 34th St. in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People shop during a Black Friday sales event at Macy's flagship store on 34th St. in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People shop during a Black Friday sales event at Macy's flagship store on 34th St. in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People wait in line to shop at Best Buy during a sales event on Thanksgiving day in Westbury, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People shop at Best Buy during a sales event on Thanksgiving day in Westbury, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman looks at handbags while shopping during a Black Friday sales event at Macy's flagship store on 34th St. in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People shop during a Black Friday sales event at Macy's flagship store on 34th St. in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People shop for cosmetics during a Black Friday sales event at Macy's flagship store on 34th St. in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People shop during a Black Friday sales event at Macy's flagship store on 34th St. in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People shop during a Black Friday sales event at a Macy's flagship store on 34th St. in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People shop during a Black Friday sales event at Macy's flagship store on 34th St. in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People shop for cosmetics during a Black Friday sales event at Macy's flagship store on 34th St. in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People shop during a Black Friday sales event at Macy's flagship store on 34th St. in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Customers shop for small appliances during the Black Friday sales event on Thanksgiving Day at JCPenney in Niles, Illinois. REUTERS/John Gress
A woman looks at handbags while shopping during a Black Friday sales event at Macy's flagship store on 34th St. in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People shop during a Black Friday sales event at Macy's flagship store on 34th St. in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
