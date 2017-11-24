Black Friday frenzy
People gather at the Broadway entrance of Macy's Herald Square store ahead of early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A woman looks at a pair of boots in Macy's Herald Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People enter the Broadway entrance of Macy's Herald Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A sales attendant works in the Apple concession at Macy's Herald Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A cashier handles money in Macy's Herald Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A woman reacts while looking at handbags in Macy's Herald Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People shop for items in Macy's Herald Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People enter the Broadway entrance of Macy's Herald Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Next Slideshows
Trump's Thanksgiving in Palm Beach
President Donald Trump spends Thanksgiving weekend at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey
President Donald Trump pardons his first National Thanksgiving turkey.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than 600,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
MORE IN PICTURES
Venezuela's indigenous flee to Brazil
Driven by hunger and illness from their traditional homeland on the Orinoco River delta in northeastern Venezuela, more than 1,200 members of the Warao tribe migrated to northern Brazil to live and beg on the streets.
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Highlights from the 91st Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
Trump's Thanksgiving in Palm Beach
President Donald Trump spends Thanksgiving weekend at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
March of the mariachis
Mariachis take part in a procession to celebrate Santa Cecilia, patron of musicians, in Mexico City.
Home for Thanksgiving
Millions of Americans embark on their annual Thanksgiving travels.
Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey
President Donald Trump pardons his first National Thanksgiving turkey.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than 600,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
Zimbabwe celebrates
People dance and car horns blare on the streets of Harare after Robert Mugabe resigned as Zimbabwe's president.