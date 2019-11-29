Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Nov 28, 2019 | 11:25pm EST

Black Friday shopping frenzy across America

People shop at Macy's Herald Square during early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York City, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People shop at Macy's Herald Square during early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York City, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
People shop at Macy's Herald Square during early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York City, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
1 / 16
People shop at Macy's Herald Square during early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York City, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People shop at Macy's Herald Square during early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York City, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
People shop at Macy's Herald Square during early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York City, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
2 / 16
People wait to enter Macy's Herald Square ahead of early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York City, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People wait to enter Macy's Herald Square ahead of early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York City, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
People wait to enter Macy's Herald Square ahead of early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York City, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
3 / 16
People wait to enter Macy's Herald Square ahead of early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York City, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People wait to enter Macy's Herald Square ahead of early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York City, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
People wait to enter Macy's Herald Square ahead of early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York City, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
4 / 16
Holiday shoppers take part in early Black Friday shopping deals at the Gap store on the Thanksgiving holiday in Times Square in New York, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Holiday shoppers take part in early Black Friday shopping deals at the Gap store on the Thanksgiving holiday in Times Square in New York, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
Holiday shoppers take part in early Black Friday shopping deals at the Gap store on the Thanksgiving holiday in Times Square in New York, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
5 / 16
Holiday shoppers take part in early Black Friday shopping deals at the Old Navy store on the Thanksgiving holiday in Times Square in New York, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Holiday shoppers take part in early Black Friday shopping deals at the Old Navy store on the Thanksgiving holiday in Times Square in New York, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
Holiday shoppers take part in early Black Friday shopping deals at the Old Navy store on the Thanksgiving holiday in Times Square in New York, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
6 / 16
People shop at Macy's Herald Square during early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York City, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People shop at Macy's Herald Square during early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York City, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
People shop at Macy's Herald Square during early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York City, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
7 / 16
People rest with shopping bags at Macy's Herald Square during early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York City, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People rest with shopping bags at Macy's Herald Square during early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York City, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
People rest with shopping bags at Macy's Herald Square during early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York City, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
8 / 16
People carry shopping bags from Macy's Herald Square during early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York City, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People carry shopping bags from Macy's Herald Square during early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York City, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
People carry shopping bags from Macy's Herald Square during early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York City, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
9 / 16
A worker carries boxes of products at Macy's Herald Square during early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York City, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A worker carries boxes of products at Macy's Herald Square during early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York City, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
A worker carries boxes of products at Macy's Herald Square during early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York City, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
10 / 16
A woman pushes shopping carts during a sales event on Thanksgiving day at Walmart in Westbury, New York, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A woman pushes shopping carts during a sales event on Thanksgiving day at Walmart in Westbury, New York, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
A woman pushes shopping carts during a sales event on Thanksgiving day at Walmart in Westbury, New York, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
11 / 16
A woman looks at shoes at Macy's Herald Square during early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York City, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A woman looks at shoes at Macy's Herald Square during early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York City, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
A woman looks at shoes at Macy's Herald Square during early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York City, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
12 / 16
People look at makeup at Macy's Herald Square during early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York City, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People look at makeup at Macy's Herald Square during early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York City, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
People look at makeup at Macy's Herald Square during early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York City, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
13 / 16
People shop at Macy's Herald Square during early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York City, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People shop at Macy's Herald Square during early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York City, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
People shop at Macy's Herald Square during early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York City, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
14 / 16
A person uses their cellular device while riding an escalator at Macy's Herald Square during early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York City, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A person uses their cellular device while riding an escalator at Macy's Herald Square during early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York City, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
A person uses their cellular device while riding an escalator at Macy's Herald Square during early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York City, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
15 / 16
A man rests amongst shoppers at Macy's Herald Square during early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York City, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A man rests amongst shoppers at Macy's Herald Square during early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York City, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
A man rests amongst shoppers at Macy's Herald Square during early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York City, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Trump makes surprise Thanksgiving trip to Afghanistan

Trump makes surprise Thanksgiving trip to Afghanistan

Next Slideshows

Trump makes surprise Thanksgiving trip to Afghanistan

Trump makes surprise Thanksgiving trip to Afghanistan

President Donald Trump made an unannounced Thanksgiving visit to U.S. troops in Afghanistan, his first trip to the country since becoming president and a week...

Nov 28 2019
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Nov 28 2019
Hong Kong protesters stage 'Thanksgiving' rally

Hong Kong protesters stage 'Thanksgiving' rally

Thousands of protesters in Hong Kong, some draped in U.S. flags, stage a "Thanksgiving" rally in response to China warning the U.S. that it would take "firm...

Nov 28 2019
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Highlights from the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Nov 28 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Police enter Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Police enter Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Hundreds of police officers entered the ruined campus of Polytechnic University to collect evidence, removing dangerous items including thousands of petrol bombs, arrows and chemicals which had been strewn around the site.

Trump makes surprise Thanksgiving trip to Afghanistan

Trump makes surprise Thanksgiving trip to Afghanistan

President Donald Trump made an unannounced Thanksgiving visit to U.S. troops in Afghanistan, his first trip to the country since becoming president and a week after a prisoner swap between Washington and Kabul that raised hopes for a revival of peace talks.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Hong Kong protesters stage 'Thanksgiving' rally

Hong Kong protesters stage 'Thanksgiving' rally

Thousands of protesters in Hong Kong, some draped in U.S. flags, stage a "Thanksgiving" rally in response to China warning the U.S. that it would take "firm counter measures" in response to legislation backing anti-government protesters.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Highlights from the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Iraq protesters torch Iran consulate in Najaf

Iraq protesters torch Iran consulate in Najaf

Iraqi protesters stormed the Iranian consulate in the southern city of Najaf and set fire to the building bringing a new level of violence to demonstrations aimed at the downfall of a government backed by Tehran.

Violence in Chile resurges

Violence in Chile resurges

More than five weeks of protests over inequality and shabby social services have left at least 26 dead and more than 13,500 injured in Chile.

Pictures of the year: Animals

Pictures of the year: Animals

Our top animal photos from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast