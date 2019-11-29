Black Friday shopping frenzy across America
People shop at Macy's Herald Square during early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York City, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People wait to enter Macy's Herald Square ahead of early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York City, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Holiday shoppers take part in early Black Friday shopping deals at the Gap store on the Thanksgiving holiday in Times Square in New York, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Holiday shoppers take part in early Black Friday shopping deals at the Old Navy store on the Thanksgiving holiday in Times Square in New York, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People rest with shopping bags at Macy's Herald Square during early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York City, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People carry shopping bags from Macy's Herald Square during early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York City, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A worker carries boxes of products at Macy's Herald Square during early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York City, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A woman pushes shopping carts during a sales event on Thanksgiving day at Walmart in Westbury, New York, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman looks at shoes at Macy's Herald Square during early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York City, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People look at makeup at Macy's Herald Square during early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York City, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A person uses their cellular device while riding an escalator at Macy's Herald Square during early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York City, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man rests amongst shoppers at Macy's Herald Square during early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York City, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
