Black Lives Matter murals across America
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, his wife Chirlane Irene McCray and Reverend Al Sharpton paint "Black Lives Matter" along 5th avenue with others outside Trump Tower in Manhattan, July 9. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An aerial view of a Black Lives Matter mural on Frederick Douglass Boulevard in Harlem, New York, July 7. Alon Sicherman/via REUTERS
A woman stands on the Black Lives Matter mural on Frederick Douglass Boulevard in Harlem, July 8. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Workers paint a giant "Black Lives Matter" mural in lower Manhattan, July 3. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Pedestrians walk past a large "Black Lives Matter" banner painted on a street near the Brooklyn borough hall in New York, June 26. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman poses in front of a 'Black Lives Matter' mural in Brooklyn, June 16. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A bucket with yellow paint used for a 'Black Lives Matter' mural in Brooklyn, June 14. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A 'Black Lives Matter' mural painted on Black Wall Street for events to mark Juneteenth, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 19. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Artists fill in the letters of a "Black Lives Matter" mural on E. Pine Street in Seattle, June 11. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Giant letters spelling out the slogan "Black Lives Matter" along 15th Street in downtown Oakland, June 11. ©2020 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
People walk on a Black Lives Matter sign painted on the street near the White House in Washington, June 7. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A street sign of Black Lives Matter Plaza is seen near St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington, June 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Black Lives Matter painting is seen on 16th street near the White House in Washington, June 5. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts?
