Black militia group NFAC marches in Lafayette
Members of a Black militia group called the NFAC hold an armed rally at Parc Sans Souci in Lafayette, Louisiana, October 3. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Members of a Black militia group called the NFAC raise their guns while holding an armed rally in Lafayette, Louisiana, October 3. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Members of a Black militia group called the NFAC march on the street while holding an armed rally in Lafayette, Louisiana, October 3. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A police officer watches as members of a Black militia group called the NFAC march on the street during armed rally in Lafayette, Louisiana, October 3. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Private militia group members stand outside of Parc Sans Souci while members of a Black militia group called the NFAC hold an armed rally in Lafayette, Louisiana, October 3. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A member of a Black militia group called the NFAC holds an assault rifle during an armed rally in Lafayette, Louisiana, October 3. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
People raise their fists while members of a Black militia group called the NFAC hold an armed rally in Lafayette, Louisiana, October 3. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Armed sheriffs stand outside of Parc Sans Souci while members of a Black militia group called the NFAC hold an armed rally in Lafayette, Louisiana, October 3. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Members of a Black militia group called the NFAC march on the street while holding an armed rally in Lafayette, Louisiana, October 3. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Members of a Black militia group called the NFAC hold an armed rally at Parc Sans Souci in Lafayette, Louisiana, October 3. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Members of a Black militia group called the NFAC hold an armed rally at Parc Sans Souci in Lafayette, Louisiana, October 3. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Members of a Black militia group called the NFAC hold an armed rally in Lafayette, Louisiana, October 3. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A person wears a face mask reading New Black Panther Party while members of a Black militia group called the NFAC hold an armed rally in Lafayette, Louisiana, October 3. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Members of a Black militia group called the NFAC hold an armed rally at Parc Sans Souci in Lafayette, Louisiana, October 3. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Members of a Black militia group called the NFAC raise their guns while holding an armed rally in Lafayette, Louisiana, October 3. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Members of a Black militia group called the NFAC sit on their knees on the street while holding an armed rally in Lafayette, Louisiana, October 3. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Members of a Black militia group called the NFAC hold an armed rally at Parc Sans Souci in Lafayette, Louisiana, October 3. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A member of a Black militia group called the NFAC watches street with binoculars while holding an armed rally at Parc Sans Souci in Lafayette, Louisiana, October 3. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Members of a Black militia group called the NFAC hold an armed rally at Parc Sans Souci in Lafayette, Louisiana, October 3. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Members of a Black militia group called the NFAC hold an armed rally at Parc Sans Souci in Lafayette, Louisiana, October 3. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Members of a Black militia group called the NFAC hold an armed rally in Lafayette, Louisiana, October 3. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Members of a Black militia group called the NFAC hold an armed rally at Parc Sans Souci in Lafayette, Louisiana, October 3. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
