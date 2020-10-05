Edition:
United States
Mon Oct 5, 2020

Black militia group NFAC marches in Lafayette

Members of a Black militia group called the NFAC hold an armed rally at Parc Sans Souci in Lafayette, Louisiana, October 3. REUTERS/Go Nakamura &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
Members of a Black militia group called the NFAC raise their guns while holding an armed rally in Lafayette, Louisiana, October 3. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
Members of a Black militia group called the NFAC march on the street while holding an armed rally in Lafayette, Louisiana, October 3. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
A police officer watches as members of a Black militia group called the NFAC march on the street during armed rally in Lafayette, Louisiana, October 3. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
Private militia group members stand outside of Parc Sans Souci while members of a Black militia group called the NFAC hold an armed rally in Lafayette, Louisiana, October 3. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
A member of a Black militia group called the NFAC holds an assault rifle during an armed rally in Lafayette, Louisiana, October 3. REUTERS/Go Nakamura &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
People raise their fists while members of a Black militia group called the NFAC hold an armed rally in Lafayette, Louisiana, October 3. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
Armed sheriffs stand outside of Parc Sans Souci while members of a Black militia group called the NFAC hold an armed rally in Lafayette, Louisiana, October 3. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
Members of a Black militia group called the NFAC march on the street while holding an armed rally in Lafayette, Louisiana, October 3. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
Members of a Black militia group called the NFAC hold an armed rally at Parc Sans Souci in Lafayette, Louisiana, October 3. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
Members of a Black militia group called the NFAC hold an armed rally at Parc Sans Souci in Lafayette, Louisiana, October 3. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
Members of a Black militia group called the NFAC hold an armed rally in Lafayette, Louisiana, October 3. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
A person wears a face mask reading New Black Panther Party while members of a Black militia group called the NFAC hold an armed rally in Lafayette, Louisiana, October 3. REUTERS/Go Nakamura &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
Members of a Black militia group called the NFAC hold an armed rally at Parc Sans Souci in Lafayette, Louisiana, October 3. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
Members of a Black militia group called the NFAC raise their guns while holding an armed rally in Lafayette, Louisiana, October 3. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
Members of a Black militia group called the NFAC sit on their knees on the street while holding an armed rally in Lafayette, Louisiana, October 3. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
Members of a Black militia group called the NFAC hold an armed rally at Parc Sans Souci in Lafayette, Louisiana, October 3. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
A member of a Black militia group called the NFAC watches street with binoculars while holding an armed rally at Parc Sans Souci in Lafayette, Louisiana, October 3. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
Members of a Black militia group called the NFAC hold an armed rally at Parc Sans Souci in Lafayette, Louisiana, October 3. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
Members of a Black militia group called the NFAC hold an armed rally at Parc Sans Souci in Lafayette, Louisiana, October 3. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
Members of a Black militia group called the NFAC hold an armed rally in Lafayette, Louisiana, October 3. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
Members of a Black militia group called the NFAC hold an armed rally at Parc Sans Souci in Lafayette, Louisiana, October 3. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
