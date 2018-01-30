Black Panther premiere
Cast member Chadwick Boseman poses at the premiere of "Black Panther" in Los Angeles, California, January 29, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A general view of the entrance for the premiere of "Black Panther". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Daniel Kaluuya poses with fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Angela Bassett. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Stan Lee (L) poses with cast member Chadwick Boseman. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Sterling K. Brown and his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Andy Serkis (L) and Forest Whitaker. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director of the movie Ryan Coogler and cast member Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Martin Lawrence and Roberta Moradfar. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Michael B. Jordan. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor David Hasselhoff takes a selfie with fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Lupita Nyong'o is interviewed. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Daniel Kaluuya. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Chadwick Boseman. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Lupita Nyong'o and Andy Serkis greet each other. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Chadwick Boseman. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Sterling K. Brown (L) and Michael B. Jordan. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A general view of the entrance for the premiere of "Black Panther". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Martin Freeman. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Chadwick Boseman signs autographs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Next Slideshows
Grammy red carpet
Fashion highlights from the Grammys.
Madrid Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid.
Haute Couture week in Paris
Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.
Celebrity portraits
Up close and personal with famous faces.
MORE IN PICTURES
Driverless cars
Inside the technology and testing of self-driving cars.
Paris under water
Nearly 1,500 people have been evacuated from homes in the Paris region as relentless rains swell the river Seine's levels.
Puerto Rico four months after Maria
Signs of devastation from Hurricane Maria are evident across the island, with some 40 percent of the U.S. territory still without power.
Kenya's opposition leader takes symbolic oath of office
Thousands watch opposition leader Raila Odinga take a symbolic presidential oath in a direct challenge to President Uhuru Kenyatta.
Best of Super Bowl halftimes
Memorable Super Bowl halftime performances.
People's State of the Union
Celebrities host a People's State of the Union event in Manhattan.
Inside Amazon's Spheres
Amazon opens a rainforest-like office space called Spheres in Seattle that houses some 40,000 plants of 400 species.
Testing Trump's border wall
Eight prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico are being built and tested in San Diego.
Navalny calls for boycott of Russian election
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detained, and later released, after appearing at a Moscow rally to boycott the upcoming presidential election.