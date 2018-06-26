Edition:
Black rhinos on the move

Kenya Wildlife Service personnel check a tranquillized female black rhino before transporting it as part of a rhino translocation exercise In the Nairobi National Park, Kenya, June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Photographers and Kenya Wildlife Service personnel watch a female black rhino cross a road during a rhino translocation exercise In the Nairobi National Park, Kenya, June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Kenya Wildlife Service personnel on board a helicopter try to tranquillize a female black rhino before transporting it as part of a rhino translocation exercise In the Nairobi National Park. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Kenya Wildlife Service personnel use a drill to place a tracker in the horn of a tranquillized female black rhino before transporting it as part of a rhino translocation exercise In the Nairobi National Park. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A female black rhino is blindfolded before being transported during rhino translocation exercise In the Nairobi National Park. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Kenya Wildlife Service personnel hold a tranquillized female black rhino before transporting it as part of a rhino translocation exercise In the Nairobi National Park. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Kenya Wildlife Service personnel load a tranquillized female black rhino in to a box during a rhino translocation exercise In the Nairobi National Park. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A female black Rhino stands in a box before being transported during rhino translocation exercise In the Nairobi National Park. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A female black Rhino stands in a box before being transported during rhino translocation exercise In the Nairobi National Park. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A female black rhino is seen though a hole in a box before being transported during a rhino translocation exercise In the Nairobi National Park. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Kenya Wildlife Service personnel treat a tranquillized female black rhino before transporting it as part of a Rhino translocation exercise In the Nairobi National Park. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A crane loads a box holding a female black rhino as it is transported during rhino translocation exercise In the Nairobi National Park. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

