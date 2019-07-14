Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Jul 13, 2019 | 10:00pm EDT

Blackout hits parts of Manhattan

People walk along a dark street near Times Square area, as a blackout affects buildings and traffic during widespread power outages in Manhattan, New York, July 13, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
A blackout affects buildings in Manhattan, New York, July 13. REUTERS/Maria Caspani

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
Passengers walk in the 66th Street subway station during a blackout caused by widespread power outages, in this still frame taken from video, in Manhattan, New York, July 13. REUTERS/Aleksandra Michalska

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
Traffic lights are out near Times Square area, as a blackout affects buildings and traffic during widespread power outages in Manhattan, New York, July 13. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
Dark buildings along a dark street are seen near Times Square area, as a blackout affects buildings and traffic during widespread power outages in Manhattan, New York, July 13. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
A train is seen out of service at Penn Station, as a blackout affects buildings and traffic during widespread power outages in Manhattan, New York, July 13. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
Residents watch policemen and firemen gather at their apartment building as a blackout affects buildings during widespread power outages in Manhattan, New York, July 13. REUTERS/Catherine Koppel

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
A blackout during widespread power outages affects some buildings in Times Square, in Manhattan, New York, July 13. TWITTER / @SSO_LEGIT via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
Con Edison workers are seen as blackout affects buildings during widespread power outages in Manhattan, New York, July 13. REUTERS/Catherine Koppel

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
A view of the turnstiles at the 66th Street station during a blackout caused by widespread power outages, in this still frame taken from video, in Manhattan, New York, July 13. REUTERS/Aleksandra Michalska

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
New York police officer seen at a command post during a blackout caused by power outages in Manhattan, New York, July 13. REUTERS/Catherine Koppel

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
Passengers in a subway train at the 66th Street station during a blackout caused by widespread power outages, in this still frame taken from video, in Manhattan, New York, July 13. REUTERS/Aleksandra Michalska

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
A blackout affects buildings in Manhattan, New York, July 13. REUTERS/Maria Caspani

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
