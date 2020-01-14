Blanket of ash surrounds Philippine volcano
A man walks on a road blanketed with volcanic ash from the erupting Taal Volcano in Tagaytay, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A basketball court is blanketed with volcanic ash in a resort near the erupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
People attend a wedding ceremony as Taal Volcano sends out a column of ash in the background in Alfonso, Cavite, Philippines, January 12. Courtesy of Randolf Evan Photography/Social Media via REUTERS
A ferris wheel is covered with volcanic ash in a park in Tagaytay City, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A logo of a McDonald's store is splattered with mud from volcanic ash in Tagaytay City, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Cows partly covered by ashes eat grass in a land nearby the erupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Fallen branches covered with volcanic ash in a resort near the erupting Taal Volcano, in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Inflatables floating on Taal Lake are covered with volcanic ash in a resort near the erupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Trees and houses covered with volcanic ash from the erupting Taal Volcano are pictured in Tagaytay, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A worker carries a fallen branch in a resort blanketed with volcanic ash in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A horse rented out for tourists is left in a park filled with volcanic ash and fallen branches in Tagaytay City, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A swimming pool is filled with volcanic ash and fallen branches in a closed park in Tagaytay City, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A swimming pool is filled with volcanic ash and fallen branches in a closed park in Tagaytay City, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Residents look at the errupting Taal Volcano in Tagaytay City, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A dog left in a garage covered with ashes barks nearby the erupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Residents living near the erupting Taal Volcano evacuate from Lemery, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A volcanic lightning caused by eruption is seen over Tagaytay City, Cavite province, Philippines, January 12. @DERRICKQUIBAEL/via REUTERS
Residents living near the erupting Taal Volcano evacuate Agoncillo, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Lightning strike in the midst of Taal volcano explosion is seen in Lipa City, Philippines, January 12. Cheslie Andal/via REUTERS
A family living near the errupting Taal Volcano evacuates in Lemery, Batangas City, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Ashfall after the eruption of the Taal volcano is seen in Tagaytay City, Cavite, Philippines, January 13. JEROME AUSTRIA ABUAN /via REUTERS
A volcanic lightning caused by eruption is seen over Tagaytay City, Cavite province, Philippines, January 12. @DERRICKQUIBAEL/via REUTERS
A man walks on a road covered with ashes from the erupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A bird sits atop a roof covered with ashes from the erupting Taal Volcano evacuates in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Houses covered with ashes from the erupting Taal Volcano are pictured in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Ashfall after the eruption of the Taal volcano is seen in Tagaytay City, Cavite, Philippines, January 13. JEROME AUSTRIA ABUAN /via REUTERS
Police officers guard a road nearby the errupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A car parked in a house garage is covered with ashes from the erupting Taal Volcano in Agoncillo, Batangas City, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A family living near the errupting Taal Volcano evacuates in Lemery, Batangas City, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
The errupting Taal Volcano is seen from Tagaytay City, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Next Slideshows
Inside Iraq air base after Iran missile strikes
Iran's direct missile attack on U.S. troops at Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq left craters in the ground, concrete blast walls knocked over and living quarters...
Harry and Meghan to 'step back' from being senior royals
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, said they plan to step back from their roles as senior members of Britain's royal family and work to become...
Animals at risk in Australian bushfires
As many as a billion animals are estimated to have either died in Australia's wildfires or are at risk in the aftermath due to a lack of food and shelter.
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside Iraq air base after Iran missile strikes
Iran's direct missile attack on U.S. troops at Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq left craters in the ground, concrete blast walls knocked over and living quarters incinerated.
Harry and Meghan to 'step back' from being senior royals
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, said they plan to step back from their roles as senior members of Britain's royal family and work to become financially independent.
Coastal Canadian town abuzz over possible move there by Harry and Meghan
Images from the Saanich Peninsula, a part of Vancouver Island in British Columbia, an area where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son Archie took a six-week vacation at the end of last year.
Animals at risk in Australian bushfires
As many as a billion animals are estimated to have either died in Australia's wildfires or are at risk in the aftermath due to a lack of food and shelter.
Critics' Choice Awards red carpet
Style from the red carpet at the Critics' Choice Awards.
Critics' Choice Awards
Highlights from the Critics' Choice Awards.
Rumbling volcano shuts down Philippine capital
Schools and businesses shut across the Philippine capital on Monday as a volcano belched clouds of ash across the city and seismologists warned an eruption could happen at any time, potentially triggering a tsunami.
No Pants Subway Ride
Scenes from the 'No Pants Subway Ride' in New York City and London's 'No Trousers Tube Ride'.