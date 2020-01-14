Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jan 14, 2020 | 8:50am EST

Blanket of ash surrounds Philippine volcano

A man walks on a road blanketed with volcanic ash from the erupting Taal Volcano in Tagaytay, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A man walks on a road blanketed with volcanic ash from the erupting Taal Volcano in Tagaytay, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
A man walks on a road blanketed with volcanic ash from the erupting Taal Volcano in Tagaytay, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
1 / 30
A basketball court is blanketed with volcanic ash in a resort near the erupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A basketball court is blanketed with volcanic ash in a resort near the erupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
A basketball court is blanketed with volcanic ash in a resort near the erupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
2 / 30
People attend a wedding ceremony as Taal Volcano sends out a column of ash in the background in Alfonso, Cavite, Philippines, January 12. Courtesy of Randolf Evan Photography/Social Media via REUTERS

People attend a wedding ceremony as Taal Volcano sends out a column of ash in the background in Alfonso, Cavite, Philippines, January 12. Courtesy of Randolf Evan Photography/Social Media via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 13, 2020
People attend a wedding ceremony as Taal Volcano sends out a column of ash in the background in Alfonso, Cavite, Philippines, January 12. Courtesy of Randolf Evan Photography/Social Media via REUTERS
Close
3 / 30
A ferris wheel is covered with volcanic ash in a park in Tagaytay City, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A ferris wheel is covered with volcanic ash in a park in Tagaytay City, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
A ferris wheel is covered with volcanic ash in a park in Tagaytay City, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
4 / 30
A logo of a McDonald's store is splattered with mud from volcanic ash in Tagaytay City, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A logo of a McDonald's store is splattered with mud from volcanic ash in Tagaytay City, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
A logo of a McDonald's store is splattered with mud from volcanic ash in Tagaytay City, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
5 / 30
Cows partly covered by ashes eat grass in a land nearby the erupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Cows partly covered by ashes eat grass in a land nearby the erupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, January 13, 2020
Cows partly covered by ashes eat grass in a land nearby the erupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
6 / 30
Fallen branches covered with volcanic ash in a resort near the erupting Taal Volcano, in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Fallen branches covered with volcanic ash in a resort near the erupting Taal Volcano, in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Fallen branches covered with volcanic ash in a resort near the erupting Taal Volcano, in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
7 / 30
Inflatables floating on Taal Lake are covered with volcanic ash in a resort near the erupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Inflatables floating on Taal Lake are covered with volcanic ash in a resort near the erupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Inflatables floating on Taal Lake are covered with volcanic ash in a resort near the erupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
8 / 30
Trees and houses covered with volcanic ash from the erupting Taal Volcano are pictured in Tagaytay, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Trees and houses covered with volcanic ash from the erupting Taal Volcano are pictured in Tagaytay, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Trees and houses covered with volcanic ash from the erupting Taal Volcano are pictured in Tagaytay, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
9 / 30
A worker carries a fallen branch in a resort blanketed with volcanic ash in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A worker carries a fallen branch in a resort blanketed with volcanic ash in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
A worker carries a fallen branch in a resort blanketed with volcanic ash in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
10 / 30
A horse rented out for tourists is left in a park filled with volcanic ash and fallen branches in Tagaytay City, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A horse rented out for tourists is left in a park filled with volcanic ash and fallen branches in Tagaytay City, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
A horse rented out for tourists is left in a park filled with volcanic ash and fallen branches in Tagaytay City, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
11 / 30
A swimming pool is filled with volcanic ash and fallen branches in a closed park in Tagaytay City, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A swimming pool is filled with volcanic ash and fallen branches in a closed park in Tagaytay City, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
A swimming pool is filled with volcanic ash and fallen branches in a closed park in Tagaytay City, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
12 / 30
A swimming pool is filled with volcanic ash and fallen branches in a closed park in Tagaytay City, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A swimming pool is filled with volcanic ash and fallen branches in a closed park in Tagaytay City, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
A swimming pool is filled with volcanic ash and fallen branches in a closed park in Tagaytay City, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
13 / 30
Residents look at the errupting Taal Volcano in Tagaytay City, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Residents look at the errupting Taal Volcano in Tagaytay City, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2020
Residents look at the errupting Taal Volcano in Tagaytay City, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
14 / 30
A dog left in a garage covered with ashes barks nearby the erupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A dog left in a garage covered with ashes barks nearby the erupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, January 13, 2020
A dog left in a garage covered with ashes barks nearby the erupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
15 / 30
Residents living near the erupting Taal Volcano evacuate from Lemery, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Residents living near the erupting Taal Volcano evacuate from Lemery, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, January 13, 2020
Residents living near the erupting Taal Volcano evacuate from Lemery, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
16 / 30
A volcanic lightning caused by eruption is seen over Tagaytay City, Cavite province, Philippines, January 12. @DERRICKQUIBAEL/via REUTERS

A volcanic lightning caused by eruption is seen over Tagaytay City, Cavite province, Philippines, January 12. @DERRICKQUIBAEL/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 13, 2020
A volcanic lightning caused by eruption is seen over Tagaytay City, Cavite province, Philippines, January 12. @DERRICKQUIBAEL/via REUTERS
Close
17 / 30
Residents living near the erupting Taal Volcano evacuate Agoncillo, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Residents living near the erupting Taal Volcano evacuate Agoncillo, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, January 13, 2020
Residents living near the erupting Taal Volcano evacuate Agoncillo, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
18 / 30
Lightning strike in the midst of Taal volcano explosion is seen in Lipa City, Philippines, January 12. Cheslie Andal/via REUTERS

Lightning strike in the midst of Taal volcano explosion is seen in Lipa City, Philippines, January 12. Cheslie Andal/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 13, 2020
Lightning strike in the midst of Taal volcano explosion is seen in Lipa City, Philippines, January 12. Cheslie Andal/via REUTERS
Close
19 / 30
A family living near the errupting Taal Volcano evacuates in Lemery, Batangas City, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A family living near the errupting Taal Volcano evacuates in Lemery, Batangas City, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2020
A family living near the errupting Taal Volcano evacuates in Lemery, Batangas City, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
20 / 30
Ashfall after the eruption of the Taal volcano is seen in Tagaytay City, Cavite, Philippines, January 13. JEROME AUSTRIA ABUAN /via REUTERS

Ashfall after the eruption of the Taal volcano is seen in Tagaytay City, Cavite, Philippines, January 13. JEROME AUSTRIA ABUAN /via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 13, 2020
Ashfall after the eruption of the Taal volcano is seen in Tagaytay City, Cavite, Philippines, January 13. JEROME AUSTRIA ABUAN /via REUTERS
Close
21 / 30
A volcanic lightning caused by eruption is seen over Tagaytay City, Cavite province, Philippines, January 12. @DERRICKQUIBAEL/via REUTERS

A volcanic lightning caused by eruption is seen over Tagaytay City, Cavite province, Philippines, January 12. @DERRICKQUIBAEL/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 13, 2020
A volcanic lightning caused by eruption is seen over Tagaytay City, Cavite province, Philippines, January 12. @DERRICKQUIBAEL/via REUTERS
Close
22 / 30
A man walks on a road covered with ashes from the erupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A man walks on a road covered with ashes from the erupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, January 13, 2020
A man walks on a road covered with ashes from the erupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
23 / 30
A bird sits atop a roof covered with ashes from the erupting Taal Volcano evacuates in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A bird sits atop a roof covered with ashes from the erupting Taal Volcano evacuates in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, January 13, 2020
A bird sits atop a roof covered with ashes from the erupting Taal Volcano evacuates in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
24 / 30
Houses covered with ashes from the erupting Taal Volcano are pictured in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Houses covered with ashes from the erupting Taal Volcano are pictured in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, January 13, 2020
Houses covered with ashes from the erupting Taal Volcano are pictured in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
25 / 30
Ashfall after the eruption of the Taal volcano is seen in Tagaytay City, Cavite, Philippines, January 13. JEROME AUSTRIA ABUAN /via REUTERS

Ashfall after the eruption of the Taal volcano is seen in Tagaytay City, Cavite, Philippines, January 13. JEROME AUSTRIA ABUAN /via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 13, 2020
Ashfall after the eruption of the Taal volcano is seen in Tagaytay City, Cavite, Philippines, January 13. JEROME AUSTRIA ABUAN /via REUTERS
Close
26 / 30
Police officers guard a road nearby the errupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Police officers guard a road nearby the errupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, January 13, 2020
Police officers guard a road nearby the errupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
27 / 30
A car parked in a house garage is covered with ashes from the erupting Taal Volcano in Agoncillo, Batangas City, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A car parked in a house garage is covered with ashes from the erupting Taal Volcano in Agoncillo, Batangas City, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, January 13, 2020
A car parked in a house garage is covered with ashes from the erupting Taal Volcano in Agoncillo, Batangas City, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
28 / 30
A family living near the errupting Taal Volcano evacuates in Lemery, Batangas City, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A family living near the errupting Taal Volcano evacuates in Lemery, Batangas City, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2020
A family living near the errupting Taal Volcano evacuates in Lemery, Batangas City, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
29 / 30
The errupting Taal Volcano is seen from Tagaytay City, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

The errupting Taal Volcano is seen from Tagaytay City, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2020
The errupting Taal Volcano is seen from Tagaytay City, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Inside Iraq air base after Iran missile strikes

Inside Iraq air base after Iran missile strikes

Next Slideshows

Inside Iraq air base after Iran missile strikes

Inside Iraq air base after Iran missile strikes

Iran's direct missile attack on U.S. troops at Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq left craters in the ground, concrete blast walls knocked over and living quarters...

Jan 13 2020
Harry and Meghan to 'step back' from being senior royals

Harry and Meghan to 'step back' from being senior royals

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, said they plan to step back from their roles as senior members of Britain's royal family and work to become...

Jan 13 2020
Week in sports

Week in sports

A selection of some of our top sports images from the past week.

Jan 13 2020
Animals at risk in Australian bushfires

Animals at risk in Australian bushfires

As many as a billion animals are estimated to have either died in Australia's wildfires or are at risk in the aftermath due to a lack of food and shelter.

Jan 13 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside Iraq air base after Iran missile strikes

Inside Iraq air base after Iran missile strikes

Iran's direct missile attack on U.S. troops at Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq left craters in the ground, concrete blast walls knocked over and living quarters incinerated.

Harry and Meghan to 'step back' from being senior royals

Harry and Meghan to 'step back' from being senior royals

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, said they plan to step back from their roles as senior members of Britain's royal family and work to become financially independent.

Coastal Canadian town abuzz over possible move there by Harry and Meghan

Coastal Canadian town abuzz over possible move there by Harry and Meghan

Images from the Saanich Peninsula, a part of Vancouver Island in British Columbia, an area where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son Archie took a six-week vacation at the end of last year.

Week in sports

Week in sports

A selection of some of our top sports images from the past week.

Animals at risk in Australian bushfires

Animals at risk in Australian bushfires

As many as a billion animals are estimated to have either died in Australia's wildfires or are at risk in the aftermath due to a lack of food and shelter.

Critics' Choice Awards red carpet

Critics' Choice Awards red carpet

Style from the red carpet at the Critics' Choice Awards.

Critics' Choice Awards

Critics' Choice Awards

Highlights from the Critics' Choice Awards.

Rumbling volcano shuts down Philippine capital

Rumbling volcano shuts down Philippine capital

Schools and businesses shut across the Philippine capital on Monday as a volcano belched clouds of ash across the city and seismologists warned an eruption could happen at any time, potentially triggering a tsunami.

No Pants Subway Ride

No Pants Subway Ride

Scenes from the 'No Pants Subway Ride' in New York City and London's 'No Trousers Tube Ride'.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast