Pictures | Fri Oct 19, 2018 | 11:00am EDT

Blanket of spider webs

The sun rises as spider webs blanket bushes at the banks of Lake Vistonida, Greece, October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
Spider webs blanket trees and bushes at the banks of Lake Vistonida. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
The sun rises as spiders are seen on their web at the banks of Lake Vistonida. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
Spider webs cover a roadside shrine at the banks of Lake Vistonida. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
Spider webs blanket shrubs at the banks of Lake Vistonida. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
Spider webs cover a roadside shrine at the banks of Lake Vistonida. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
Spider webs blanket shrubs at the banks of Lake Vistonida. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
Spider webs blanket shrubs at the banks of Lake Vistonida. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
Spider webs blanket trees and bushes at the banks of Lake Vistonida. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
Spider webs blanket shrubs at the banks of Lake Vistonida. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
A man carries a branch as spider webs blanket shrubs at the banks of Lake Vistonida. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
Spider webs blanket shrubs at the banks of Lake Vistonida. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
