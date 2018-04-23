Edition:
Pictures | Mon Apr 23, 2018 | 1:20pm EDT

Blast at election center in Kabul

A man cries beside an injured girl at a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2018
1 / 17
A woman mourns at a hospital after the suicide attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2018
2 / 17
Relatives of the victims carry an injured man outside a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2018
3 / 17
An injured man receives a treatment at a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2018
4 / 17
A woman mourns at a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2018
5 / 17
A man stained with blood inspects at the site of a suicide bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2018
6 / 17
An Afghan security forces member stands guard at the site of a suicide bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2018
7 / 17
Relatives of the victims mourn at a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2018
8 / 17
Relatives of the victims mourn at a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2018
9 / 17
Afghan men inspect the site of a suicide bomb blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2018
10 / 17
A woman mourns at a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2018
11 / 17
Afghan men inspect the site of a suicide bomb blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2018
12 / 17
A man reacts as others comfort him at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2018
13 / 17
An Afghan man inspects the site of a suicide bomb blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2018
14 / 17
Afghan men dig graves for the victims of yesterday's suicide attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
15 / 17
People carry the body of one of the victims of a suicide attack during a burial ceremony, in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
16 / 17
Afghan men take part in a burial ceremony of one of the victims of a suicide attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
17 / 17
