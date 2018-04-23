Blast at election center in Kabul
A man cries beside an injured girl at a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A woman mourns at a hospital after the suicide attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Relatives of the victims carry an injured man outside a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An injured man receives a treatment at a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A woman mourns at a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A man stained with blood inspects at the site of a suicide bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An Afghan security forces member stands guard at the site of a suicide bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Relatives of the victims mourn at a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Relatives of the victims mourn at a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan men inspect the site of a suicide bomb blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A woman mourns at a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan men inspect the site of a suicide bomb blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A man reacts as others comfort him at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An Afghan man inspects the site of a suicide bomb blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan men dig graves for the victims of yesterday's suicide attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
People carry the body of one of the victims of a suicide attack during a burial ceremony, in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan men take part in a burial ceremony of one of the victims of a suicide attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
