Blasting into space
The Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft carrying the crew of astronauts Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold of the U.S and crewmate Oleg Artemyev of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan....more
The Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
International Space Station crew members astronauts Drew Feustel (top) and Ricky Arnold of the U.S board the Soyuz. Vyacheslav Oseledko/Pool via Reuters
The Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft is lifted on the launchpad ahead of its upcoming launch. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
An Orthodox priest conducts a blessing in front of the Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft on the launchpad. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Security personnel escort the Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft as it is transported from an assembling hangar to the launchpad. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
The Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft is transported from an assembling hangar to the launchpad. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
