Pictures | Thu Mar 22, 2018 | 10:45am EDT

Blasting into space

The Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft carrying the crew of astronauts Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold of the U.S and crewmate Oleg Artemyev of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
The Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
The Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft blasts off. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
The Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft blasts off. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
The Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft blasts off. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
The Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft blasts off. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
The Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft blasts off. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
International Space Station crew members astronauts Drew Feustel (top) and Ricky Arnold of the U.S board the Soyuz. Vyacheslav Oseledko/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
The Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft is lifted on the launchpad ahead of its upcoming launch. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Monday, March 19, 2018
An Orthodox priest conducts a blessing in front of the Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft on the launchpad. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Security personnel escort the Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft as it is transported from an assembling hangar to the launchpad. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Monday, March 19, 2018
The Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft is transported from an assembling hangar to the launchpad. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Monday, March 19, 2018
