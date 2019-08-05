Blasts rock Russian arms depot
A view shows flame and smoke rising from the site of blasts at an ammunition depot near the town of Achinsk in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia, August 5. Eleven thousand Russians were being evacuated after a series of blasts rocked an arms depot at a...more
A view shows flame and smoke rising from the site of blasts at an ammunition depot near the town of Achinsk in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia, August 5. REUTERS/Dmitry Dub
People watch flame and smoke rising from the site of blasts at an ammunition depot near the town of Achinsk in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia, August 5. REUTERS/Dmitry Dub
A view shows flame and smoke rising from the site of blasts at an ammunition depot near the town of Achinsk in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia, August 5. REUTERS/Dmitry Dub
A view shows flame and smoke rising from the site of blasts at an ammunition depot near the town of Achinsk in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia, August 5. REUTERS/Dmitry Dub
A view shows flame and smoke rising from the site of blasts at an ammunition depot near the town of Achinsk in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia, August 5. REUTERS/Dmitry Dub
A view shows flame and smoke rising from the site of blasts at an ammunition depot near the town of Achinsk in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia, August 5. REUTERS/Dmitry Dub
Next Slideshows
French inventor crosses English Channel on hoverboard
French inventor Franky Zapata on Sunday succeeded in crossing the English Channel on a jet-powered hoverboard he designed, zooming over the Strait of Dover in...
Mass shootings in the U.S.: From Columbine to Dayton
Major mass shootings in the U.S. that have killed at least nine people, excluding the perpetrator, in the last two decades.
Late-night mass shooting in downtown Dayton
A gunman wearing body armor and a mask opened fire in a crowded Dayton, Ohio neighborhood known for its night life, killing nine people including his sister and...
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart in Texas
A gunman opened fire on shoppers, many of them bargain-hunting for back-to-school supplies, at a Walmart in the heavily Hispanic border city of El Paso, killing...
MORE IN PICTURES
Police battle protesters as strike cripples Hong Kong
Strikes crippled rail and bus services across Hong Kong during Monday morning rush hour and led to the cancellation of more than 200 flights in the latest anti-government campaign.
Congo races to contain Ebola
Congolese authorities race to contain an Ebola epidemic after a gold miner with a large family spread the virus in the east's main city of Goma.
Week in sports
Sports action from around the world this past week.
French inventor crosses English Channel on hoverboard
French inventor Franky Zapata on Sunday succeeded in crossing the English Channel on a jet-powered hoverboard he designed, zooming over the Strait of Dover in just over 20 minutes.
Mass shootings in the U.S.: From Columbine to Dayton
Major mass shootings in the U.S. that have killed at least nine people, excluding the perpetrator, in the last two decades.
Late-night mass shooting in downtown Dayton
A gunman wearing body armor and a mask opened fire in a crowded Dayton, Ohio neighborhood known for its night life, killing nine people including his sister and wounding at least 27.
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart in Texas
A gunman opened fire on shoppers, many of them bargain-hunting for back-to-school supplies, at a Walmart in the heavily Hispanic border city of El Paso, killing 20 people and injuring 26 before surrendering to police.
Hong Kong again roiled by protests
Hong Kong police fired multiple tear gas rounds in confrontations with black-clad activists in the city's Kowloon area, as the Chinese-controlled territory was again rocked by anti-government protests.
Russian police detain over 1,000 in opposition crackdown in Moscow
Russian police forcibly detained over 1,000 people attending a protest in Moscow to demand free elections, including prominent activist Lyubov Sobol, after authorities warned the demonstration was illegal.