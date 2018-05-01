Edition:
Pictures | Tue May 1, 2018

Blazing building collapses in Sao Paulo

Firefighters stand by outside a site of building collapsed in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. A 26-floor building engulfed in flames collapsed in the center of Brazil�s largest city. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

A firefighter tries to extinguish a fire at a building in downtown Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

Smoke raises form a building in fire in downtown Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

Police officer comforts a woman near the site where a building collapsed in downtown Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

Flames from a building fire are seen in downtown Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

A firefighter walks past the site of a building that collapsed in downtown Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

Firefighters work at the site where a building collapsed, in downtown Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

Firefighter officers comfort a man near the site where a building collapsed in downtown Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

Firefighters extinguish a fire at a building collapsed in downtown Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

Firefightera triy to extinguish a fire at a building in downtown Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

Firefighters extinguish a fire at a building collapsed in downtown Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

A firefighter tries to extinguish a fire at a building in downtown Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

