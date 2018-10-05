Edition:
Blessing of the animals

A woman holds her dogs as a priest blesses them outside Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assisi) Church in Sao Paulo, Brazil, October 4, 2018. Pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of St. Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, October 04, 2018
Dogs are seen with their owners at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assisi) Church in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, October 04, 2018
Pet owners attend a religious and blessing ceremony outside the San Francisco Church in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Sunday, September 30, 2018
A woman prays as she holds her dog after getting it blessed by a priest at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assisi) Church in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, October 04, 2018
A woman prays next to her dog after getting it blessed by a priest at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assisi) Church in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, October 04, 2018
A dog dressed in costume is seen during a religious and blessing ceremony outside the San Francisco Church in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Sunday, September 30, 2018
A woman receives a consecrated wafer from a priest as she holds her dog before getting it blessed at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assisi) Church in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, October 04, 2018
Pet owners attend a religious and blessing ceremony outside the San Francisco Church in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Sunday, September 30, 2018
People pray as they hold their dogs after getting them blessed by a priest at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assisi) Church in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, October 04, 2018
Pet owners attend a religious and blessing ceremony outside the San Francisco Church in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Sunday, September 30, 2018
Pet owners attend a religious and blessing ceremony outside the San Francisco Church in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Sunday, September 30, 2018
A paraplegic dog in a wheelchair is seen at the entrance of Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assisi) Church in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, October 04, 2018
Pet owners attend a religious and blessing ceremony outside the San Francisco Church in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Sunday, September 30, 2018
Children play with their dog during a religious and blessing ceremony outside the San Francisco Church in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Sunday, September 30, 2018
A woman prays as she holds her dog after getting it blessed by a priest at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assisi) Church in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, October 04, 2018
