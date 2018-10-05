Blessing of the animals
A woman holds her dogs as a priest blesses them outside Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assisi) Church in Sao Paulo, Brazil, October 4, 2018. Pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of St. Francis of Assisi, patron...more
Dogs are seen with their owners at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assisi) Church in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Pet owners attend a religious and blessing ceremony outside the San Francisco Church in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A woman prays as she holds her dog after getting it blessed by a priest at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assisi) Church in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman prays next to her dog after getting it blessed by a priest at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assisi) Church in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A dog dressed in costume is seen during a religious and blessing ceremony outside the San Francisco Church in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A woman receives a consecrated wafer from a priest as she holds her dog before getting it blessed at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assisi) Church in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Pet owners attend a religious and blessing ceremony outside the San Francisco Church in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
People pray as they hold their dogs after getting them blessed by a priest at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assisi) Church in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Pet owners attend a religious and blessing ceremony outside the San Francisco Church in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Pet owners attend a religious and blessing ceremony outside the San Francisco Church in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A paraplegic dog in a wheelchair is seen at the entrance of Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assisi) Church in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Pet owners attend a religious and blessing ceremony outside the San Francisco Church in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Children play with their dog during a religious and blessing ceremony outside the San Francisco Church in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A woman prays as she holds her dog after getting it blessed by a priest at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assisi) Church in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Next Slideshows
Melania in Africa
Melania Trump makes her first extended international trip alone to Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt, on a continent her husband has referred to derisively.
Displaced Cameroonians left without a vote
Tens of thousands of Cameroonians displaced by a separatist insurgency in the English-speaking Northwest and Southwest regions find themselves without a home...
Nobel Prize winners
The 2018 Nobel Prize winners so far.
MORE IN PICTURES
Protests against Brett Kavanaugh
Demonstrators across the U.S. protest against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
Paris Auto Show
New concepts and models at the Paris Auto Show.
Melania in Africa
Melania Trump makes her first extended international trip alone to Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt, on a continent her husband has referred to derisively.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border
Border patrol agents apprehend migrants caught illegally crossing the U.S. border from Mexico into Texas.
Aftermath of Indonesian quake
The devastation on Indonesia's Sulawesi island following the earthquake and subsequent tsunami.
Displaced Cameroonians left without a vote
Tens of thousands of Cameroonians displaced by a separatist insurgency in the English-speaking Northwest and Southwest regions find themselves without a home and with nowhere to vote in Sunday's presidential election.
Indonesia's quake-hit Sulawesi island from above
Aerial images of the devastation on Indonesia's Sulawesi island following the earthquake and subsequent tsunami.