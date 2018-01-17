Edition:
Wed Jan 17, 2018

Blessing of the animals

Three-year-old dog "Vullet" poses for a portrait before being blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in Madrid, Spain. Hundreds of pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of Saint Anthony, Spain's saint patron of animals. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
Dogs are blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of Churriana, in Malaga. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A girl holds a rabbit after being blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of Churriana. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Dogs play before being blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of Churriana. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A girl pets a pony, Rumbera, after being blessed by a priest, outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of Churriana. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

People wait with their dogs before they are blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of Churriana. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Men move a platform with the statue of Saint Anthony inside San Anton Church after a priest blessed pets in the neighborhood of Churriana. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A woman poses with her dog and cat after being blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of Churriana. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

People stand with a dog and a pony after being blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of Churriana. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Priest blesses a picture of a cat outside San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Dog "Mr Peter" stands on Edwin Lopez's shoulder as people listen to a mass at San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A priest blesses a dog outside San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A woman and her dog listen to a mass at San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A stand displays religious calendars outside San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Dogs stand on the street after being blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Two-year-old cat "Onis" waits to be blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Dogs doze off as people listen to a mass at San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Dogs Tania and Sofia rest in their basket after being blessed outside San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera

People and their pets sit listen to a mass at San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A dog in costume walks around San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Pictures

Podcast