Blighted Trump casino demolished in Atlantic City
People take pictures as the Trump Plaza Casino collapses after a controlled demolition in Atlantic City, New Jersey, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The Trump Plaza Casino collapses after a controlled demolition in Atlantic City, New Jersey, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The Trump Plaza Casino collapses after a controlled demolition in Atlantic City, New Jersey, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People gather to watch the controlled demolition of the Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The Trump Plaza Casino collapses after a controlled demolition in Atlantic City, New Jersey, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The Trump Plaza Casino collapses after a controlled demolition in Atlantic City, New Jersey, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The Trump Plaza Casino collapses after a controlled demolition in Atlantic City, New Jersey, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People gather to watch the controlled demolition of the Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The Trump Plaza Casino collapses after a controlled demolition in Atlantic City, New Jersey, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The Trump Plaza Casino collapses after a controlled demolition in Atlantic City, New Jersey, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A combination picture shows the Trump Plaza Casino as it collapses after a controlled demolition in Atlantic City, New Jersey, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
Millions without power as extreme cold blasts U.S.
Historic subzero cold reaching as far south as Texas has left millions without power.
Hundreds of thousands march in Myanmar anti-coup protest
Hundreds of thousands of people marched in Myanmar on Wednesday, rejecting the army's assertion that the public supported its overthrow of elected leader Aung...
Italy's Mount Etna shoots lava into night sky
Europe's most active volcano erupts with a show of lava in Catania, Italy.
Thousands take to Barcelona's streets to demand release of arrested rapper
Thousands of protesters in Barcelona demanded the release of rapper Pablo Hasel, who was arrested by Spanish police after being given a jail sentence on charges...
MORE IN PICTURES
Millions without power as extreme cold blasts U.S.
Historic subzero cold reaching as far south as Texas has left millions without power.
Hundreds of thousands march in Myanmar anti-coup protest
Hundreds of thousands of people marched in Myanmar on Wednesday, rejecting the army's assertion that the public supported its overthrow of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and vowing they would not be cowed in their bid to end military rule.
Italy's Mount Etna shoots lava into night sky
Europe's most active volcano erupts with a show of lava in Catania, Italy.
Thousands take to Barcelona's streets to demand release of arrested rapper
Thousands of protesters in Barcelona demanded the release of rapper Pablo Hasel, who was arrested by Spanish police after being given a jail sentence on charges of glorifying terrorism and insulting royalty in his songs.
Stray dogs with bright blue fur found in Russia
A pack of stray dogs with blue fur was found earlier this month near an abandoned chemical plant in the Russian city of Dzerzhinsk.
An Italian family's year of living amid COVID
A year ago, Marzio Toniolo led a simple life as a primary school teacher, husband and father in the small northern Italian town of San Fiorano, until their town and a cluster of others became the first "red zone" outside China to be put under lockdown in February 2020.
Greece blanketed by heaviest snowfall in over a decade
The heaviest snowfall to hit Greece in 12 years triggered power cuts, disrupted transport as authorities briefly closed off sections of highways and appealed to the public to avoid non-essential travel.
The surface of Mars
What the Red Planet looks like up close.
Fiery final lap at crash-filled Daytona 500
Michael McDowell emerged from an ugly final-lap wreck to take the lead and went on to win the weather- and crash-delayed running of the Daytona 500.