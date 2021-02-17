Edition:
International
Pictures | Wed Feb 17, 2021 | 12:15pm EST

Blighted Trump casino demolished in Atlantic City

People take pictures as the Trump Plaza Casino collapses after a controlled demolition in Atlantic City, New Jersey, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People take pictures as the Trump Plaza Casino collapses after a controlled demolition in Atlantic City, New Jersey, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
People take pictures as the Trump Plaza Casino collapses after a controlled demolition in Atlantic City, New Jersey, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
1 / 11
The Trump Plaza Casino collapses after a controlled demolition in Atlantic City, New Jersey, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The Trump Plaza Casino collapses after a controlled demolition in Atlantic City, New Jersey, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
The Trump Plaza Casino collapses after a controlled demolition in Atlantic City, New Jersey, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 11
The Trump Plaza Casino collapses after a controlled demolition in Atlantic City, New Jersey, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The Trump Plaza Casino collapses after a controlled demolition in Atlantic City, New Jersey, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
The Trump Plaza Casino collapses after a controlled demolition in Atlantic City, New Jersey, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
3 / 11
People gather to watch the controlled demolition of the Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People gather to watch the controlled demolition of the Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
People gather to watch the controlled demolition of the Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 11
The Trump Plaza Casino collapses after a controlled demolition in Atlantic City, New Jersey, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The Trump Plaza Casino collapses after a controlled demolition in Atlantic City, New Jersey, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
The Trump Plaza Casino collapses after a controlled demolition in Atlantic City, New Jersey, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
5 / 11
The Trump Plaza Casino collapses after a controlled demolition in Atlantic City, New Jersey, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The Trump Plaza Casino collapses after a controlled demolition in Atlantic City, New Jersey, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
The Trump Plaza Casino collapses after a controlled demolition in Atlantic City, New Jersey, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
6 / 11
The Trump Plaza Casino collapses after a controlled demolition in Atlantic City, New Jersey, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The Trump Plaza Casino collapses after a controlled demolition in Atlantic City, New Jersey, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
The Trump Plaza Casino collapses after a controlled demolition in Atlantic City, New Jersey, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
7 / 11
People gather to watch the controlled demolition of the Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People gather to watch the controlled demolition of the Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
People gather to watch the controlled demolition of the Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 11
The Trump Plaza Casino collapses after a controlled demolition in Atlantic City, New Jersey, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The Trump Plaza Casino collapses after a controlled demolition in Atlantic City, New Jersey, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
The Trump Plaza Casino collapses after a controlled demolition in Atlantic City, New Jersey, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
9 / 11
The Trump Plaza Casino collapses after a controlled demolition in Atlantic City, New Jersey, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The Trump Plaza Casino collapses after a controlled demolition in Atlantic City, New Jersey, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
The Trump Plaza Casino collapses after a controlled demolition in Atlantic City, New Jersey, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
10 / 11
A combination picture shows the Trump Plaza Casino as it collapses after a controlled demolition in Atlantic City, New Jersey, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A combination picture shows the Trump Plaza Casino as it collapses after a controlled demolition in Atlantic City, New Jersey, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
A combination picture shows the Trump Plaza Casino as it collapses after a controlled demolition in Atlantic City, New Jersey, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Millions without power as extreme cold blasts U.S.

Millions without power as extreme cold blasts U.S.

Next Slideshows

Millions without power as extreme cold blasts U.S.

Millions without power as extreme cold blasts U.S.

Historic subzero cold reaching as far south as Texas has left millions without power.

10:47am EST
Hundreds of thousands march in Myanmar anti-coup protest

Hundreds of thousands march in Myanmar anti-coup protest

Hundreds of thousands of people marched in Myanmar on Wednesday, rejecting the army's assertion that the public supported its overthrow of elected leader Aung...

8:50am EST
Italy's Mount Etna shoots lava into night sky

Italy's Mount Etna shoots lava into night sky

Europe's most active volcano erupts with a show of lava in Catania, Italy.

8:00am EST
Thousands take to Barcelona's streets to demand release of arrested rapper

Thousands take to Barcelona's streets to demand release of arrested rapper

Thousands of protesters in Barcelona demanded the release of rapper Pablo Hasel, who was arrested by Spanish police after being given a jail sentence on charges...

12:40am EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Millions without power as extreme cold blasts U.S.

Millions without power as extreme cold blasts U.S.

Historic subzero cold reaching as far south as Texas has left millions without power.

Hundreds of thousands march in Myanmar anti-coup protest

Hundreds of thousands march in Myanmar anti-coup protest

Hundreds of thousands of people marched in Myanmar on Wednesday, rejecting the army's assertion that the public supported its overthrow of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and vowing they would not be cowed in their bid to end military rule.

Italy's Mount Etna shoots lava into night sky

Italy's Mount Etna shoots lava into night sky

Europe's most active volcano erupts with a show of lava in Catania, Italy.

Thousands take to Barcelona's streets to demand release of arrested rapper

Thousands take to Barcelona's streets to demand release of arrested rapper

Thousands of protesters in Barcelona demanded the release of rapper Pablo Hasel, who was arrested by Spanish police after being given a jail sentence on charges of glorifying terrorism and insulting royalty in his songs.

Stray dogs with bright blue fur found in Russia

Stray dogs with bright blue fur found in Russia

A pack of stray dogs with blue fur was found earlier this month near an abandoned chemical plant in the Russian city of Dzerzhinsk.

An Italian family's year of living amid COVID

An Italian family's year of living amid COVID

A year ago, Marzio Toniolo led a simple life as a primary school teacher, husband and father in the small northern Italian town of San Fiorano, until their town and a cluster of others became the first "red zone" outside China to be put under lockdown in February 2020.

Greece blanketed by heaviest snowfall in over a decade

Greece blanketed by heaviest snowfall in over a decade

The heaviest snowfall to hit Greece in 12 years triggered power cuts, disrupted transport as authorities briefly closed off sections of highways and appealed to the public to avoid non-essential travel.

The surface of Mars

The surface of Mars

What the Red Planet looks like up close.

Fiery final lap at crash-filled Daytona 500

Fiery final lap at crash-filled Daytona 500

Michael McDowell emerged from an ugly final-lap wreck to take the lead and went on to win the weather- and crash-delayed running of the Daytona 500.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast