Blind Brazilian women learn makeup techniques
Ana Paula, who is visually impaired, looks at the colours with her left eye, which has 15 percent of vision, before she has make up put on. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Keilane applies false eyelashes during a cosmetics class set up to help boost self-esteem at the Laramara association in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Keilane, who is visually impaired and has 20 percent of vision, applies make up during a cosmetics class at the Laramara association in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Ana Paula, and Camila, get make up put on during a cosmetics class. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Tayna, and Alexandra, get make up put on by their teacher during a cosmetics class. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Keilane, who has 20 percent of vision, holds false eyelashes at the Laramara association in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Flavia, gets make up put on at the Laramara association. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Blind women apply make up during a cosmetics class at the Laramara association. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Ana Paula (L), and Camila (R), apply make up next to their teacher at the Laramara association. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A bottle of Black Mascara with Braille writing on it is seen as Maria, gets make up put on at the Laramara association. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Tayna, reads Braille writing on a lipstick at the Laramara association. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Blind women talk after their cosmetics class. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Blind women wait for traffic lights to turn green after their cosmetics class. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
