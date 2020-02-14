Blockades across Canada to protest pipeline
First Nations members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block train tracks servicing Via Rail in Tyendinaga, Ontario, Canada February 13, 2020. Protesters blocked railways and ports and held demonstrations across the country in support of the...more
Protesters against the Coastal GasLink pipeline block the eastbound tracks on the CP rail bridge in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
A "Stop Colonization" sign is taped to a camper as First Nations members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block train tracks servicing Via Rail in Tyendinaga, Ontario, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Protesters against the Coastal GasLink pipeline wave to traffic on the Mary Hill Bypass, as they block the eastbound tracks on the CP rail bridge in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Protesters against the Coastal GasLink pipeline take over MLA David Eby's constituency office in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Protester Herb Varley takes a seat while staffer Natalie Knight leaves, as protesters against the Coastal GasLink pipeline take over MLA David Eby's constituency office in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer...more
A woman holds maps as First Nations members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block train tracks servicing Via Rail in Tyendinaga, Ontario, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A Metro Vancouver Transit officer watches as a train passes on the westbound track as protesters against the Coastal GasLink pipeline block the eastbound tracks on the CP rail bridge in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada February 13, 2020....more
Shra'tha of Yukon territory (C) plays a drum as protesters against the Coastal GasLink pipeline occupy MLA David Eby's constituency office in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Protesters against the Coastal GasLink pipeline block the eastbound tracks on the CP rail bridge in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
A man walks dogs across train tracks as First Nations members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block the route servicing Via Rail in Tyendinaga, Ontario, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A snowplow is parked at a railway crossing as First Nations members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block train tracks servicing Via Rail in Tyendinaga, Ontario, Canada February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Protesters block an entrance to the British Columbia legislature in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada February 11, 2020. Steve Sxwithultxw from Penelakut tribe via REUTERS
Protesters block the Halifax port railway in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada February 11, 2020. Laura Cutmore/via REUTERS
Protesters against the Coastal GasLink pipeline cram into MLA David Eby's constituency office in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Elissa Heisch (left) and C. Naran sit on the floor as protesters against the Coastal GasLink pipeline occupy MLA David Eby's constituency office in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
A list of demands is taped to a computer monitor as protesters against the Coastal GasLink pipeline occupy MLA David Eby's office, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
First Nations members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block train tracks servicing Via Rail in Tyendinaga, Ontario, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Protesters against the Coastal GasLink pipeline occupy MLA David Eby's constituency office in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
First Nations members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block train tracks servicing Via Rail in Tyendinaga, Ontario, Canada February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Protesters against the Coastal GasLink pipeline wave to traffic on the Mary Hill Bypass, as they block the eastbound tracks on the CP rail bridge in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
First Nations members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block train tracks servicing Via Rail in Belleville, Ontario, Canada February 8, 2020. REUTERS/Alex Filipe
First Nations members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block train tracks servicing Via Rail in Tyendinaga, Ontario, Canada February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Alex Filipe
Protesters block an entrance to the British Columbia legislature in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada February 11, 2020. Steve Sxwithultxw from Penelakut tribe via REUTERS
First Nations members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block train tracks servicing Via Rail in Belleville, Ontario, Canada February 8, 2020. REUTERS/Alex Filipe
First Nations members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block train tracks servicing Via Rail in Belleville, Ontario, Canada February 8, 2020. REUTERS/Alex Filipe
First Nations members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block train tracks servicing Via Rail in Belleville, Ontario, Canada February 8, 2020. REUTERS/Alex Filipe
