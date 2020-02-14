Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Feb 13, 2020 | 10:40pm EST

Blockades across Canada to protest pipeline

First Nations members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block train tracks servicing Via Rail in Tyendinaga, Ontario, Canada February 13, 2020. Protesters blocked railways and ports and held demonstrations across the country in support of the Wet'suwet'en Nation, an indigenous community whose hereditary chiefs oppose construction of British Columbia's Coastal GasLink pipeline project on their lands. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

First Nations members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block train tracks servicing Via Rail in Tyendinaga, Ontario, Canada February 13, 2020. Protesters blocked railways and ports and held demonstrations across the country in support of the...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2020
First Nations members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block train tracks servicing Via Rail in Tyendinaga, Ontario, Canada February 13, 2020. Protesters blocked railways and ports and held demonstrations across the country in support of the Wet'suwet'en Nation, an indigenous community whose hereditary chiefs oppose construction of British Columbia's Coastal GasLink pipeline project on their lands. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
1 / 27
Protesters against the Coastal GasLink pipeline block the eastbound tracks on the CP rail bridge in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Protesters against the Coastal GasLink pipeline block the eastbound tracks on the CP rail bridge in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2020
Protesters against the Coastal GasLink pipeline block the eastbound tracks on the CP rail bridge in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
2 / 27
A "Stop Colonization" sign is taped to a camper as First Nations members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block train tracks servicing Via Rail in Tyendinaga, Ontario, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

A "Stop Colonization" sign is taped to a camper as First Nations members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block train tracks servicing Via Rail in Tyendinaga, Ontario, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2020
A "Stop Colonization" sign is taped to a camper as First Nations members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block train tracks servicing Via Rail in Tyendinaga, Ontario, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
3 / 27
Protesters against the Coastal GasLink pipeline wave to traffic on the Mary Hill Bypass, as they block the eastbound tracks on the CP rail bridge in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Protesters against the Coastal GasLink pipeline wave to traffic on the Mary Hill Bypass, as they block the eastbound tracks on the CP rail bridge in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2020
Protesters against the Coastal GasLink pipeline wave to traffic on the Mary Hill Bypass, as they block the eastbound tracks on the CP rail bridge in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
4 / 27
Protesters against the Coastal GasLink pipeline take over MLA David Eby's constituency office in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Protesters against the Coastal GasLink pipeline take over MLA David Eby's constituency office in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2020
Protesters against the Coastal GasLink pipeline take over MLA David Eby's constituency office in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
5 / 27
Protester Herb Varley takes a seat while staffer Natalie Knight leaves, as protesters against the Coastal GasLink pipeline take over MLA David Eby's constituency office in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Protester Herb Varley takes a seat while staffer Natalie Knight leaves, as protesters against the Coastal GasLink pipeline take over MLA David Eby's constituency office in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2020
Protester Herb Varley takes a seat while staffer Natalie Knight leaves, as protesters against the Coastal GasLink pipeline take over MLA David Eby's constituency office in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
6 / 27
A woman holds maps as First Nations members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block train tracks servicing Via Rail in Tyendinaga, Ontario, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

A woman holds maps as First Nations members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block train tracks servicing Via Rail in Tyendinaga, Ontario, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2020
A woman holds maps as First Nations members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block train tracks servicing Via Rail in Tyendinaga, Ontario, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
7 / 27
A Metro Vancouver Transit officer watches as a train passes on the westbound track as protesters against the Coastal GasLink pipeline block the eastbound tracks on the CP rail bridge in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

A Metro Vancouver Transit officer watches as a train passes on the westbound track as protesters against the Coastal GasLink pipeline block the eastbound tracks on the CP rail bridge in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada February 13, 2020....more

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2020
A Metro Vancouver Transit officer watches as a train passes on the westbound track as protesters against the Coastal GasLink pipeline block the eastbound tracks on the CP rail bridge in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
8 / 27
Shra'tha of Yukon territory (C) plays a drum as protesters against the Coastal GasLink pipeline occupy MLA David Eby's constituency office in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Shra'tha of Yukon territory (C) plays a drum as protesters against the Coastal GasLink pipeline occupy MLA David Eby's constituency office in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2020
Shra'tha of Yukon territory (C) plays a drum as protesters against the Coastal GasLink pipeline occupy MLA David Eby's constituency office in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
9 / 27
Protesters against the Coastal GasLink pipeline block the eastbound tracks on the CP rail bridge in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Protesters against the Coastal GasLink pipeline block the eastbound tracks on the CP rail bridge in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2020
Protesters against the Coastal GasLink pipeline block the eastbound tracks on the CP rail bridge in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
10 / 27
A man walks dogs across train tracks as First Nations members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block the route servicing Via Rail in Tyendinaga, Ontario, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

A man walks dogs across train tracks as First Nations members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block the route servicing Via Rail in Tyendinaga, Ontario, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2020
A man walks dogs across train tracks as First Nations members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block the route servicing Via Rail in Tyendinaga, Ontario, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
11 / 27
A snowplow is parked at a railway crossing as First Nations members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block train tracks servicing Via Rail in Tyendinaga, Ontario, Canada February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

A snowplow is parked at a railway crossing as First Nations members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block train tracks servicing Via Rail in Tyendinaga, Ontario, Canada February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2020
A snowplow is parked at a railway crossing as First Nations members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block train tracks servicing Via Rail in Tyendinaga, Ontario, Canada February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
12 / 27
Protesters block an entrance to the British Columbia legislature in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada February 11, 2020. Steve Sxwithultxw from Penelakut tribe via REUTERS

Protesters block an entrance to the British Columbia legislature in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada February 11, 2020. Steve Sxwithultxw from Penelakut tribe via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Protesters block an entrance to the British Columbia legislature in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada February 11, 2020. Steve Sxwithultxw from Penelakut tribe via REUTERS
Close
13 / 27
Protesters block the Halifax port railway in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada February 11, 2020. Laura Cutmore/via REUTERS

Protesters block the Halifax port railway in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada February 11, 2020. Laura Cutmore/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Protesters block the Halifax port railway in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada February 11, 2020. Laura Cutmore/via REUTERS
Close
14 / 27
Protesters against the Coastal GasLink pipeline cram into MLA David Eby's constituency office in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Protesters against the Coastal GasLink pipeline cram into MLA David Eby's constituency office in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2020
Protesters against the Coastal GasLink pipeline cram into MLA David Eby's constituency office in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
15 / 27
Elissa Heisch (left) and C. Naran sit on the floor as protesters against the Coastal GasLink pipeline occupy MLA David Eby's constituency office in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Elissa Heisch (left) and C. Naran sit on the floor as protesters against the Coastal GasLink pipeline occupy MLA David Eby's constituency office in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2020
Elissa Heisch (left) and C. Naran sit on the floor as protesters against the Coastal GasLink pipeline occupy MLA David Eby's constituency office in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
16 / 27
A list of demands is taped to a computer monitor as protesters against the Coastal GasLink pipeline occupy MLA David Eby's office, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

A list of demands is taped to a computer monitor as protesters against the Coastal GasLink pipeline occupy MLA David Eby's office, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2020
A list of demands is taped to a computer monitor as protesters against the Coastal GasLink pipeline occupy MLA David Eby's office, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
17 / 27
First Nations members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block train tracks servicing Via Rail in Tyendinaga, Ontario, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

First Nations members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block train tracks servicing Via Rail in Tyendinaga, Ontario, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2020
First Nations members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block train tracks servicing Via Rail in Tyendinaga, Ontario, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
18 / 27
Protesters against the Coastal GasLink pipeline occupy MLA David Eby's constituency office in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Protesters against the Coastal GasLink pipeline occupy MLA David Eby's constituency office in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2020
Protesters against the Coastal GasLink pipeline occupy MLA David Eby's constituency office in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
19 / 27
First Nations members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block train tracks servicing Via Rail in Tyendinaga, Ontario, Canada February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

First Nations members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block train tracks servicing Via Rail in Tyendinaga, Ontario, Canada February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2020
First Nations members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block train tracks servicing Via Rail in Tyendinaga, Ontario, Canada February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
20 / 27
Protesters against the Coastal GasLink pipeline wave to traffic on the Mary Hill Bypass, as they block the eastbound tracks on the CP rail bridge in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Protesters against the Coastal GasLink pipeline wave to traffic on the Mary Hill Bypass, as they block the eastbound tracks on the CP rail bridge in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2020
Protesters against the Coastal GasLink pipeline wave to traffic on the Mary Hill Bypass, as they block the eastbound tracks on the CP rail bridge in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
21 / 27
First Nations members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block train tracks servicing Via Rail in Belleville, Ontario, Canada February 8, 2020. REUTERS/Alex Filipe

First Nations members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block train tracks servicing Via Rail in Belleville, Ontario, Canada February 8, 2020. REUTERS/Alex Filipe

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
First Nations members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block train tracks servicing Via Rail in Belleville, Ontario, Canada February 8, 2020. REUTERS/Alex Filipe
Close
22 / 27
First Nations members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block train tracks servicing Via Rail in Tyendinaga, Ontario, Canada February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Alex Filipe

First Nations members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block train tracks servicing Via Rail in Tyendinaga, Ontario, Canada February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Alex Filipe

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
First Nations members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block train tracks servicing Via Rail in Tyendinaga, Ontario, Canada February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Alex Filipe
Close
23 / 27
Protesters block an entrance to the British Columbia legislature in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada February 11, 2020. Steve Sxwithultxw from Penelakut tribe via REUTERS

Protesters block an entrance to the British Columbia legislature in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada February 11, 2020. Steve Sxwithultxw from Penelakut tribe via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Protesters block an entrance to the British Columbia legislature in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada February 11, 2020. Steve Sxwithultxw from Penelakut tribe via REUTERS
Close
24 / 27
First Nations members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block train tracks servicing Via Rail in Belleville, Ontario, Canada February 8, 2020. REUTERS/Alex Filipe

First Nations members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block train tracks servicing Via Rail in Belleville, Ontario, Canada February 8, 2020. REUTERS/Alex Filipe

Reuters / Saturday, February 08, 2020
First Nations members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block train tracks servicing Via Rail in Belleville, Ontario, Canada February 8, 2020. REUTERS/Alex Filipe
Close
25 / 27
First Nations members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block train tracks servicing Via Rail in Belleville, Ontario, Canada February 8, 2020. REUTERS/Alex Filipe

First Nations members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block train tracks servicing Via Rail in Belleville, Ontario, Canada February 8, 2020. REUTERS/Alex Filipe

Reuters / Saturday, February 08, 2020
First Nations members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block train tracks servicing Via Rail in Belleville, Ontario, Canada February 8, 2020. REUTERS/Alex Filipe
Close
26 / 27
First Nations members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block train tracks servicing Via Rail in Belleville, Ontario, Canada February 8, 2020. REUTERS/Alex Filipe

First Nations members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block train tracks servicing Via Rail in Belleville, Ontario, Canada February 8, 2020. REUTERS/Alex Filipe

Reuters / Saturday, February 08, 2020
First Nations members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block train tracks servicing Via Rail in Belleville, Ontario, Canada February 8, 2020. REUTERS/Alex Filipe
Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

4:30pm EST
China battles deadly coronavirus outbreak

China battles deadly coronavirus outbreak

On the frontlines of China's war on the fast-spreading coronavirus.

3:15pm EST
Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak

Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak

Authorities put millions of people on lockdown in the city at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, to try to halt the spread of the flu-like virus.

8:20am EST
Key moments from Harvey Weinstein's rape trial

Key moments from Harvey Weinstein's rape trial

Here are key moments from the weeks-long Manhattan trial of Harvey Weinstein, the once-powerful Hollywood producer who has pleaded not guilty to charges he...

Feb 12 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Best of New York Fashion Week

Best of New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from New York Fashion Week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

China battles deadly coronavirus outbreak

China battles deadly coronavirus outbreak

On the frontlines of China's war on the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Displaced Syrians face bitter Idlib winter

Displaced Syrians face bitter Idlib winter

Families fleeing air strikes and advancing troops in Syria's Idlib province are sleeping rough in streets and olive groves, and burning toxic bundles of rubbish to stay warm in the biting winter weather, aid workers say.

Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak

Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak

Authorities put millions of people on lockdown in the city at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, to try to halt the spread of the flu-like virus.

Postcards from Antarctica

Postcards from Antarctica

Images from the southernmost continent, which recorded its hottest temperature ever of 64.94 degrees Fahrenheit last week.

Key moments from Harvey Weinstein's rape trial

Key moments from Harvey Weinstein's rape trial

Here are key moments from the weeks-long Manhattan trial of Harvey Weinstein, the once-powerful Hollywood producer who has pleaded not guilty to charges he sexually assaulted two women, Mimi Haleyi and Jessica Mann. He faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault.

Thousands of Valentines for WWII veteran

Thousands of Valentines for WWII veteran

William White, a 104-year-old U.S. Marine veteran who earned a Purple Heart in World War Two, is celebrating Valentine's Day this year like never before, surrounded by a mountain of 70,000 love letters and well-wishes sent from all over the world.

Surfers brave monster waves of Portugal's Nazare

Surfers brave monster waves of Portugal's Nazare

Portugal's Praia do Norte has become legendary for big wave surfing.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast