Bloodiest day of protests against Myanmar's military coup
Protesters take cover as they clash with riot police officers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 28, 2021. Myanmar police fired on protesters around the country on Sunday in the bloodiest day of weeks of...more
A police officer fires a weapon towards protesters amid protests against the military coup in Dawei, Myanmar February 28, 2021 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Dakkhina Insight/via REUTERS
Demonstrators clash with riot police officers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People carry an injured man with gunshot wound amid protests against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 28, 2021, in this still image from video obtained via social media. MYANMAR NOW via REUTERS
Medics attempt to treat an injured man of his gunshot wounds in Dawei, Myanmar, February 28, 2021, in this still image from video obtained via social media. DAKKHINA INSIGHT via REUTERS
A wounded protester receives treatment from a medical staff amid protests against the military coup in Dawei, Myanmar February 28, 2021 in this picture obtained from social media. Dawei Watch/via REUTERS
A riot police officer fires a rubber bullet toward protesters during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Myanmar soldiers walk along a street during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A demonstrator is detained by riot police officers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Wounded protesters receive treatment amid protests against the military coup in Dawei, Myanmar February 28, 2021 in this picture obtained from social media. Dawei Watch/via REUTERS
A wounded protester receives treatment from a medical staff amid protests against the military coup in Dawei, Myanmar February 28, 2021 in this picture obtained from social media. Dawei Watch/via REUTERS
A wounded protester lies on the ground while others crouch behind a barricade amid protests against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 28, 2021 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. News Watch/via REUTERS
Protesters wearing masks depicting ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, flash three-finger salutes as they take part in a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A protester sprays a fire extinguisher as demonstrators clash with riot police officers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Riot police officers fire teargas canisters during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A wounded protester is carried amid protests against the military coup in Dawei, Myanmar February 28, 2021 in this picture obtained from social media. Dawei Watch/via REUTERS
People are seen gathering on a street amid protests against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 28, 2021, in this still image from video obtained via social media. MYANMAR NOW via REUTERS
A protester sprays a fire extinguisher as demonstrators clash with riot police officers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Protesters throw molotov cocktails and objects towards police amid protests against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 28, 2021 in this screen grab from a social media video obtained by REUTERS
A member of Red Cross walks amid protests against the military coup in Dawei, Myanmar February 28, 2021 in this picture obtained from social media. Dawei Watch/via REUTERS
A bloodstain is pictured after an injured man was taken away, in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 28, 2021, in this screengrab from a video obtained from social media. VIDEO OBTAINED BY REUTERS/via REUTERS
Flowers are placed on the body of a dead protester amid protests against the military coup in Dawei, Myanmar February 28, 2021 in this picture obtained from social media. Dawei Watch/via REUTERS
