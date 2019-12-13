Bodies retrieved from New Zealand volcanic island
Members of a rescue crew dressed in protective gear on the volcanic White Island that fatally erupted earlier this week in New Zealand, December 13. New Zealand Defence Force/via REUTERS
The official death toll stands at eight as the bodies on the island have been classified as missing until they are formally identified. More than two dozen more people are in hospitals across New Zealand and Australia, most with severe burn injuries....more
A rescue crew at the White Island volcano, also known by its Maori name Whakaari, in New Zealand, December 13. New Zealand Defence Force/via REUTERS
Members of a rescue crew at the White Island volcano, December 13. New Zealand Defence Force/via REUTERS
An aerial view of the Whakaari, also known as White Island, volcano, December 12. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A police officer and a man perform a Hongi after a ceremony called 'Karakia', attended by Ngati Awa representatives and relatives of the volcano eruption victims at Mataatua Marae house in Whakatane, New Zealand, December 12. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Relatives of the volcano eruption victims react after attending a ceremony with Ngati Awa representatives, at Mataatua Marae house in Whakatane, New Zealand, December 12. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An aerial view of the Whakaari, also known as White Island volcano, December 12. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An aerial view of the Whakaari, also known as White Island, volcano, December 12. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Relatives of victims react after attending a ceremony with Ngati Awa representatives, at Mataatua Marae house in Whakatane, December 12. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A satellite imagery of the White Island volcano taken on December 11. Satellite image 2019 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
People look at a memorial at the harbor in Whakatane, following the White Island volcano eruption, December 11. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Tour guides evacuate tourists shortly after the volcano eruption on White Island, December 9. @SCH/via REUTERS
People on a boat react as smoke billows from the volcanic eruption on White Island, December 9. @allessandrakauffmann/via REUTERS
Tour guides evacuate tourists on a boat shortly after the volcano eruption on White Island, New Zealand December 9, 2019 in this picture obtained from social media. @SCH/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO...more
Smoke from the volcanic eruption of Whakaari, also known as White Island, is pictured from a boat, New Zealand December 9, 2019 in this picture grab obtained from a social media video. INSTAGRAM @ALLESSANDROKAUFFMANN/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN...more
An aerial view shows hikers walking on the crater rim of Whakaari, also known as White Island, shortly before the volcano erupted in New Zealand, December 9, 2019, in this image obtained via social media. GNS Science via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS...more
A view of White Island after the volcanic eruption, December 9. Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust/via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
UK destined for Brexit as Johnson wins big
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party won a resounding victory in Britain's election after voters backed his bid to deliver Brexit on Jan. 31, the...
Violence in Chile resurges
The unrest, the worst faced by Chile since it emerged from dictatorship in 1990, has left at least 26 dead and caused more than $1.5 billion in business losses,...
MORE IN PICTURES
UK destined for Brexit as Johnson wins big
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party won a resounding victory in Britain's election after voters backed his bid to deliver Brexit on Jan. 31, the country's most significant geopolitical move in 70 years.
Eagle hunting in Kazakhstan
Hunters use tamed golden eagles and hawks during a traditional hunting contest in Kazakhstan.
Violence in Chile resurges
The unrest, the worst faced by Chile since it emerged from dictatorship in 1990, has left at least 26 dead and caused more than $1.5 billion in business losses, devastating the economy.
Pictures of the year: America in 2019
Our top news photos from the United States this past year.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Dogs at polling stations
Pooches at polling stations across Britain.
New Zealand mourns after deadly volcano eruption
The death toll is seen at 16 people and more than 20 are in hospital after a volcano erupted on White Island, where ongoing seismic activity is preventing teams from recovering eight people missing and presumed dead.