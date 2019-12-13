Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Dec 13, 2019 | 10:20am EST

Bodies retrieved from New Zealand volcanic island

Members of a rescue crew dressed in protective gear on the volcanic White Island that fatally erupted earlier this week in New Zealand, December 13. New Zealand Defence Force/via REUTERS

Members of a rescue crew dressed in protective gear on the volcanic White Island that fatally erupted earlier this week in New Zealand, December 13. New Zealand Defence Force/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
Members of a rescue crew dressed in protective gear on the volcanic White Island that fatally erupted earlier this week in New Zealand, December 13. New Zealand Defence Force/via REUTERS
Close
1 / 18
The official death toll stands at eight as the bodies on the island have been classified as missing until they are formally identified. More than two dozen more people are in hospitals across New Zealand and Australia, most with severe burn injuries. New Zealand Defence Force/via REUTERS

The official death toll stands at eight as the bodies on the island have been classified as missing until they are formally identified. More than two dozen more people are in hospitals across New Zealand and Australia, most with severe burn injuries....more

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
The official death toll stands at eight as the bodies on the island have been classified as missing until they are formally identified. More than two dozen more people are in hospitals across New Zealand and Australia, most with severe burn injuries. New Zealand Defence Force/via REUTERS
Close
2 / 18
A rescue crew at the White Island volcano, also known by its Maori name Whakaari, in New Zealand, December 13. New Zealand Defence Force/via REUTERS

A rescue crew at the White Island volcano, also known by its Maori name Whakaari, in New Zealand, December 13. New Zealand Defence Force/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
A rescue crew at the White Island volcano, also known by its Maori name Whakaari, in New Zealand, December 13. New Zealand Defence Force/via REUTERS
Close
3 / 18
Members of a rescue crew at the White Island volcano, December 13. New Zealand Defence Force/via REUTERS

Members of a rescue crew at the White Island volcano, December 13. New Zealand Defence Force/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
Members of a rescue crew at the White Island volcano, December 13. New Zealand Defence Force/via REUTERS
Close
4 / 18
An aerial view of the Whakaari, also known as White Island, volcano, December 12. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An aerial view of the Whakaari, also known as White Island, volcano, December 12. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
An aerial view of the Whakaari, also known as White Island, volcano, December 12. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
5 / 18
A police officer and a man perform a Hongi after a ceremony called 'Karakia', attended by Ngati Awa representatives and relatives of the volcano eruption victims at Mataatua Marae house in Whakatane, New Zealand, December 12. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A police officer and a man perform a Hongi after a ceremony called 'Karakia', attended by Ngati Awa representatives and relatives of the volcano eruption victims at Mataatua Marae house in Whakatane, New Zealand, December 12. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, December 11, 2019
A police officer and a man perform a Hongi after a ceremony called 'Karakia', attended by Ngati Awa representatives and relatives of the volcano eruption victims at Mataatua Marae house in Whakatane, New Zealand, December 12. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
6 / 18
Relatives of the volcano eruption victims react after attending a ceremony with Ngati Awa representatives, at Mataatua Marae house in Whakatane, New Zealand, December 12. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Relatives of the volcano eruption victims react after attending a ceremony with Ngati Awa representatives, at Mataatua Marae house in Whakatane, New Zealand, December 12. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, December 11, 2019
Relatives of the volcano eruption victims react after attending a ceremony with Ngati Awa representatives, at Mataatua Marae house in Whakatane, New Zealand, December 12. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
7 / 18
An aerial view of the Whakaari, also known as White Island volcano, December 12. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An aerial view of the Whakaari, also known as White Island volcano, December 12. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
An aerial view of the Whakaari, also known as White Island volcano, December 12. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
8 / 18
An aerial view of the Whakaari, also known as White Island, volcano, December 12. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An aerial view of the Whakaari, also known as White Island, volcano, December 12. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
An aerial view of the Whakaari, also known as White Island, volcano, December 12. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
9 / 18
Relatives of victims react after attending a ceremony with Ngati Awa representatives, at Mataatua Marae house in Whakatane, December 12. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Relatives of victims react after attending a ceremony with Ngati Awa representatives, at Mataatua Marae house in Whakatane, December 12. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, December 11, 2019
Relatives of victims react after attending a ceremony with Ngati Awa representatives, at Mataatua Marae house in Whakatane, December 12. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
10 / 18
A satellite imagery of the White Island volcano taken on December 11. Satellite image 2019 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS

A satellite imagery of the White Island volcano taken on December 11. Satellite image 2019 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 11, 2019
A satellite imagery of the White Island volcano taken on December 11. Satellite image 2019 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
Close
11 / 18
People look at a memorial at the harbor in Whakatane, following the White Island volcano eruption, December 11. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

People look at a memorial at the harbor in Whakatane, following the White Island volcano eruption, December 11. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, December 10, 2019
People look at a memorial at the harbor in Whakatane, following the White Island volcano eruption, December 11. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
12 / 18
Tour guides evacuate tourists shortly after the volcano eruption on White Island, December 9. @SCH/via REUTERS

Tour guides evacuate tourists shortly after the volcano eruption on White Island, December 9. @SCH/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
Tour guides evacuate tourists shortly after the volcano eruption on White Island, December 9. @SCH/via REUTERS
Close
13 / 18
People on a boat react as smoke billows from the volcanic eruption on White Island, December 9. @allessandrakauffmann/via REUTERS

People on a boat react as smoke billows from the volcanic eruption on White Island, December 9. @allessandrakauffmann/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
People on a boat react as smoke billows from the volcanic eruption on White Island, December 9. @allessandrakauffmann/via REUTERS
Close
14 / 18
Tour guides evacuate tourists on a boat shortly after the volcano eruption on White Island, New Zealand December 9, 2019 in this picture obtained from social media. @SCH/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Tour guides evacuate tourists on a boat shortly after the volcano eruption on White Island, New Zealand December 9, 2019 in this picture obtained from social media. @SCH/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO...more

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
Tour guides evacuate tourists on a boat shortly after the volcano eruption on White Island, New Zealand December 9, 2019 in this picture obtained from social media. @SCH/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
Close
15 / 18
Smoke from the volcanic eruption of Whakaari, also known as White Island, is pictured from a boat, New Zealand December 9, 2019 in this picture grab obtained from a social media video. INSTAGRAM @ALLESSANDROKAUFFMANN/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Smoke from the volcanic eruption of Whakaari, also known as White Island, is pictured from a boat, New Zealand December 9, 2019 in this picture grab obtained from a social media video. INSTAGRAM @ALLESSANDROKAUFFMANN/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN...more

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
Smoke from the volcanic eruption of Whakaari, also known as White Island, is pictured from a boat, New Zealand December 9, 2019 in this picture grab obtained from a social media video. INSTAGRAM @ALLESSANDROKAUFFMANN/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
Close
16 / 18
An aerial view shows hikers walking on the crater rim of Whakaari, also known as White Island, shortly before the volcano erupted in New Zealand, December 9, 2019, in this image obtained via social media. GNS Science via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. WATERMARKS AT SOURCE.

An aerial view shows hikers walking on the crater rim of Whakaari, also known as White Island, shortly before the volcano erupted in New Zealand, December 9, 2019, in this image obtained via social media. GNS Science via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS...more

Reuters / Sunday, December 08, 2019
An aerial view shows hikers walking on the crater rim of Whakaari, also known as White Island, shortly before the volcano erupted in New Zealand, December 9, 2019, in this image obtained via social media. GNS Science via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. WATERMARKS AT SOURCE.
Close
17 / 18
A view of White Island after the volcanic eruption, December 9. Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust/via REUTERS

A view of White Island after the volcanic eruption, December 9. Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 10, 2019
A view of White Island after the volcanic eruption, December 9. Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust/via REUTERS
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
UK destined for Brexit as Johnson wins big

UK destined for Brexit as Johnson wins big

Next Slideshows

UK destined for Brexit as Johnson wins big

UK destined for Brexit as Johnson wins big

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party won a resounding victory in Britain's election after voters backed his bid to deliver Brexit on Jan. 31, the...

10:15am EST
Pictures of the year: Protests

Pictures of the year: Protests

Our top photos of protests this past year.

8:30am EST
Violence in Chile resurges

Violence in Chile resurges

The unrest, the worst faced by Chile since it emerged from dictatorship in 1990, has left at least 26 dead and caused more than $1.5 billion in business losses,...

Dec 12 2019
Newsmakers of 2019

Newsmakers of 2019

The people who shaped the news this year.

Dec 12 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

UK destined for Brexit as Johnson wins big

UK destined for Brexit as Johnson wins big

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party won a resounding victory in Britain's election after voters backed his bid to deliver Brexit on Jan. 31, the country's most significant geopolitical move in 70 years.

Pictures of the year: Protests

Pictures of the year: Protests

Our top photos of protests this past year.

Eagle hunting in Kazakhstan

Eagle hunting in Kazakhstan

Hunters use tamed golden eagles and hawks during a traditional hunting contest in Kazakhstan.

Violence in Chile resurges

Violence in Chile resurges

The unrest, the worst faced by Chile since it emerged from dictatorship in 1990, has left at least 26 dead and caused more than $1.5 billion in business losses, devastating the economy.

Newsmakers of 2019

Newsmakers of 2019

The people who shaped the news this year.

Pictures of the year: America in 2019

Pictures of the year: America in 2019

Our top news photos from the United States this past year.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dogs at polling stations

Dogs at polling stations

Pooches at polling stations across Britain.

New Zealand mourns after deadly volcano eruption

New Zealand mourns after deadly volcano eruption

The death toll is seen at 16 people and more than 20 are in hospital after a volcano erupted on White Island, where ongoing seismic activity is preventing teams from recovering eight people missing and presumed dead.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast