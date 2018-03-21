Boko Haram releases kidnapped schoolgirls
Some of the newly-released Dapchi schoolgirls are pictured in Jumbam village, Yobe State, Nigeria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/REUTERS/Ola Lanre
Major General Rogers Nicholas, Theatre commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, carries one of the newly released Dapchi schoolgirls as others wait for boarding a plane at the air force base in Maiduguri, Nigeria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Some of the newly-released Dapchi schoolgirls are pictured in Jumbam village, Yobe State, Nigeria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/REUTERS/Ola Lanre
Some of the newly-released Dapchi schoolgirls wait for boarding a plane at the air force base in Maiduguri, Nigeria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Some of the newly-released Dapchi schoolgirls board a plane in Maiduguri, Nigeria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A plane carrying some of the newly released Dapchi schoolgirls is pictured in Maiduguri, Nigeria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
People gather after the release of scores of Nigerian schoolgirls by Islamist militants in Dapchi, in the northeastern state of Yobe, Nigeria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ola Lanre
Some of the newly released Dapchi schoolgirls wait for boarding a plane at the air force base in Maiduguri, Nigeria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Some of the newly released Dapchi schoolgirls wait for boarding a plane at the air force base in Maiduguri, Nigeria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Some of the newly-released Dapchi schoolgirls wait for boarding a plane at the air force base in Maiduguri, Nigeria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Some of the newly released Dapchi schoolgirls wait for boarding a plane at the air force base in Maiduguri, Nigeria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Some of the newly-released Dapchi schoolgirls board a plane at the air force base in Maiduguri, Nigeria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Some of the newly released Dapchi schoolgirls board a plane at the air force base in Maiduguri, Nigeria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Next Slideshows
Texas bombing suspect blows self up
The 24-year-old man who terrified residents of Austin, Texas, with a three-week bombing campaign that killed two people blew himself up on the side of a highway...
Retrospective: Fifteen years in Iraq
Fifteen years have passed since the U.S.-led coalition invaded Iraq to topple Saddam Hussein.
Fleeing rebel-held Douma in Syria
More than 100 civilians were killed in recent air strikes in eastern Ghouta, with most of the raids on Douma, where more than 150,000 people still live.
The ruins of Mosul
Iraq faces the titanic task of rebuilding its second largest city from the ruins of war.
MORE IN PICTURES
Winter in spring
Millions of commuters along the U.S. East Coast face another round of heavy snow, ice and wind gusts.
Daily life in Haiti
Life on the streets of Haiti eight years after an earthquake displaced 1.5 million residents.
Blasting into space
The Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft journeys to the International Space Station.
Tokyo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.
Screening Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs
Cast members celebrate Wes Anderson's "Isle of Dogs," an animated movie about a Japanese city that deports its dogs to a garbage dump island during an outbreak of canine flu, during a screening in New York.
Texas bombing suspect blows self up
The 24-year-old man who terrified residents of Austin, Texas, with a three-week bombing campaign that killed two people blew himself up on the side of a highway north of the city as police closed in on him.
Retrospective: Fifteen years in Iraq
Fifteen years have passed since the U.S.-led coalition invaded Iraq to topple Saddam Hussein.
Fleeing rebel-held Douma in Syria
More than 100 civilians were killed in recent air strikes in eastern Ghouta, with most of the raids on Douma, where more than 150,000 people still live.
The ruins of Mosul
Iraq faces the titanic task of rebuilding its second largest city from the ruins of war.