Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Mar 21, 2018 | 6:35pm EDT

Boko Haram releases kidnapped schoolgirls

Some of the newly-released Dapchi schoolgirls are pictured in Jumbam village, Yobe State, Nigeria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/REUTERS/Ola Lanre

Some of the newly-released Dapchi schoolgirls are pictured in Jumbam village, Yobe State, Nigeria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/REUTERS/Ola Lanre

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Some of the newly-released Dapchi schoolgirls are pictured in Jumbam village, Yobe State, Nigeria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/REUTERS/Ola Lanre
Close
1 / 13
Major General Rogers Nicholas, Theatre commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, carries one of the newly released Dapchi schoolgirls as others wait for boarding a plane at the air force base in Maiduguri, Nigeria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Major General Rogers Nicholas, Theatre commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, carries one of the newly released Dapchi schoolgirls as others wait for boarding a plane at the air force base in Maiduguri, Nigeria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Major General Rogers Nicholas, Theatre commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, carries one of the newly released Dapchi schoolgirls as others wait for boarding a plane at the air force base in Maiduguri, Nigeria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
2 / 13
Some of the newly-released Dapchi schoolgirls are pictured in Jumbam village, Yobe State, Nigeria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/REUTERS/Ola Lanre

Some of the newly-released Dapchi schoolgirls are pictured in Jumbam village, Yobe State, Nigeria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/REUTERS/Ola Lanre

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Some of the newly-released Dapchi schoolgirls are pictured in Jumbam village, Yobe State, Nigeria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/REUTERS/Ola Lanre
Close
3 / 13
Some of the newly-released Dapchi schoolgirls wait for boarding a plane at the air force base in Maiduguri, Nigeria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Some of the newly-released Dapchi schoolgirls wait for boarding a plane at the air force base in Maiduguri, Nigeria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Some of the newly-released Dapchi schoolgirls wait for boarding a plane at the air force base in Maiduguri, Nigeria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
4 / 13
Some of the newly-released Dapchi schoolgirls board a plane in Maiduguri, Nigeria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Some of the newly-released Dapchi schoolgirls board a plane in Maiduguri, Nigeria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Some of the newly-released Dapchi schoolgirls board a plane in Maiduguri, Nigeria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
5 / 13
A plane carrying some of the newly released Dapchi schoolgirls is pictured in Maiduguri, Nigeria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A plane carrying some of the newly released Dapchi schoolgirls is pictured in Maiduguri, Nigeria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
A plane carrying some of the newly released Dapchi schoolgirls is pictured in Maiduguri, Nigeria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
6 / 13
People gather after the release of scores of Nigerian schoolgirls by Islamist militants in Dapchi, in the northeastern state of Yobe, Nigeria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ola Lanre

People gather after the release of scores of Nigerian schoolgirls by Islamist militants in Dapchi, in the northeastern state of Yobe, Nigeria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ola Lanre

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
People gather after the release of scores of Nigerian schoolgirls by Islamist militants in Dapchi, in the northeastern state of Yobe, Nigeria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ola Lanre
Close
7 / 13
Some of the newly released Dapchi schoolgirls wait for boarding a plane at the air force base in Maiduguri, Nigeria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Some of the newly released Dapchi schoolgirls wait for boarding a plane at the air force base in Maiduguri, Nigeria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Some of the newly released Dapchi schoolgirls wait for boarding a plane at the air force base in Maiduguri, Nigeria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
8 / 13
Some of the newly released Dapchi schoolgirls wait for boarding a plane at the air force base in Maiduguri, Nigeria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Some of the newly released Dapchi schoolgirls wait for boarding a plane at the air force base in Maiduguri, Nigeria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Some of the newly released Dapchi schoolgirls wait for boarding a plane at the air force base in Maiduguri, Nigeria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
9 / 13
Some of the newly-released Dapchi schoolgirls wait for boarding a plane at the air force base in Maiduguri, Nigeria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Some of the newly-released Dapchi schoolgirls wait for boarding a plane at the air force base in Maiduguri, Nigeria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Some of the newly-released Dapchi schoolgirls wait for boarding a plane at the air force base in Maiduguri, Nigeria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
10 / 13
Some of the newly released Dapchi schoolgirls wait for boarding a plane at the air force base in Maiduguri, Nigeria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Some of the newly released Dapchi schoolgirls wait for boarding a plane at the air force base in Maiduguri, Nigeria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Some of the newly released Dapchi schoolgirls wait for boarding a plane at the air force base in Maiduguri, Nigeria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
11 / 13
Some of the newly-released Dapchi schoolgirls board a plane at the air force base in Maiduguri, Nigeria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Some of the newly-released Dapchi schoolgirls board a plane at the air force base in Maiduguri, Nigeria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Some of the newly-released Dapchi schoolgirls board a plane at the air force base in Maiduguri, Nigeria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
12 / 13
Some of the newly released Dapchi schoolgirls board a plane at the air force base in Maiduguri, Nigeria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Some of the newly released Dapchi schoolgirls board a plane at the air force base in Maiduguri, Nigeria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Some of the newly released Dapchi schoolgirls board a plane at the air force base in Maiduguri, Nigeria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Texas bombing suspect blows self up

Texas bombing suspect blows self up

Next Slideshows

Texas bombing suspect blows self up

Texas bombing suspect blows self up

The 24-year-old man who terrified residents of Austin, Texas, with a three-week bombing campaign that killed two people blew himself up on the side of a highway...

Mar 21 2018
Retrospective: Fifteen years in Iraq

Retrospective: Fifteen years in Iraq

Fifteen years have passed since the U.S.-led coalition invaded Iraq to topple Saddam Hussein.

Mar 21 2018
Fleeing rebel-held Douma in Syria

Fleeing rebel-held Douma in Syria

More than 100 civilians were killed in recent air strikes in eastern Ghouta, with most of the raids on Douma, where more than 150,000 people still live.

Mar 21 2018
The ruins of Mosul

The ruins of Mosul

Iraq faces the titanic task of rebuilding its second largest city from the ruins of war.

Mar 21 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Winter in spring

Winter in spring

Millions of commuters along the U.S. East Coast face another round of heavy snow, ice and wind gusts.

Daily life in Haiti

Daily life in Haiti

Life on the streets of Haiti eight years after an earthquake displaced 1.5 million residents.

Blasting into space

Blasting into space

The Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft journeys to the International Space Station.

Tokyo Fashion Week

Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Screening Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs

Screening Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs

Cast members celebrate Wes Anderson's "Isle of Dogs," an animated movie about a Japanese city that deports its dogs to a garbage dump island during an outbreak of canine flu, during a screening in New York.

Texas bombing suspect blows self up

Texas bombing suspect blows self up

The 24-year-old man who terrified residents of Austin, Texas, with a three-week bombing campaign that killed two people blew himself up on the side of a highway north of the city as police closed in on him.

Retrospective: Fifteen years in Iraq

Retrospective: Fifteen years in Iraq

Fifteen years have passed since the U.S.-led coalition invaded Iraq to topple Saddam Hussein.

Fleeing rebel-held Douma in Syria

Fleeing rebel-held Douma in Syria

More than 100 civilians were killed in recent air strikes in eastern Ghouta, with most of the raids on Douma, where more than 150,000 people still live.

The ruins of Mosul

The ruins of Mosul

Iraq faces the titanic task of rebuilding its second largest city from the ruins of war.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast