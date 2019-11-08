Bolivians clash over election

A demonstrator prepares to throw a molotov cocktail during clashes between protesters against Bolivia's President Evo Morales and government supporters, in La Paz, Bolivia November 7, 2019. Morales, whose October election win was marred by...more

A demonstrator prepares to throw a molotov cocktail during clashes between protesters against Bolivia's President Evo Morales and government supporters, in La Paz, Bolivia November 7, 2019. Morales, whose October election win was marred by allegations of fraud after an abrupt halt in the vote count and an unusual swing in the leftist leader's favor, again blamed the opposition for unrest as he addressed supporters in the rural area of Cochabamba. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

