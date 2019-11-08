Bolivians clash over election
Police officers fire a weapon during clashes between protesters against Bolivia's President Evo Morales and government supporters, in La Paz, Bolivia November 7, 2019. Street clashes broke out on Thursday among supporters and opponents of Bolivia's...more
A demonstrator prepares to throw a molotov cocktail during clashes between protesters against Bolivia's President Evo Morales and government supporters, in La Paz, Bolivia November 7, 2019. Morales, whose October election win was marred by...more
A demonstrator is seen behind a wall near police officers during clashes between protesters against Bolivia's President Evo Morales and government supporters, in La Paz, Bolivia November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Demonstrators set up a barricade during clashes between protesters against Bolivia's President Evo Morales and government supporters, in La Paz, Bolivia November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Police fire tear gas during clashes between protesters against Bolivia's President Evo Morales and government supporters, in La Paz, Bolivia November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A protester against Bolivia's President Evo Morales uses a slingshot during clashes with government supporters in La Paz, Bolivia November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Police officers stand with shields behind tear gas during clashes between protesters against Bolivia's President Evo Morales and government supporters, in La Paz, Bolivia November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A police officer fires a weapon during clashes between protesters against Bolivia's President Evo Morales and government supporters, in La Paz, Bolivia November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Demonstrators set up a barricade during clashes between protesters against Bolivia's President Evo Morales and government supporters, in La Paz, Bolivia November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Law enforcement personnel are seen during clashes between protesters against Bolivia's President Evo Morales and government supporters, in La Paz, Bolivia November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A demonstrator holds up a Bolivian flag during clashes between protesters against Bolivia's President Evo Morales and government supporters, in La Paz, Bolivia November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Police fire tear gas during clashes between protesters against Bolivia's President Evo Morales and government supporters, in La Paz, Bolivia November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Police fire a weapon during clashes between protesters against Bolivia's President Evo Morales and government supporters, in La Paz, Bolivia November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A police officer stamps on a fire during clashes between protesters against Bolivia's President Evo Morales and government supporters, in La Paz, Bolivia November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Police fire a weapon during clashes between protesters against Bolivia's President Evo Morales and government supporters, in La Paz, Bolivia November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A police officer fires a weapon during clashes between protesters against Bolivia's President Evo Morales and government supporters, in La Paz, Bolivia November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Demonstrators set up a barricade during clashes between protesters against Bolivia's President Evo Morales and government supporters, in La Paz, Bolivia November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A protester against Bolivia's President Evo Morales fires a weapon during clashes with government supporters in La Paz, Bolivia November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Protesters against Bolivia's President Evo Morales hold shields during clashes with government supporters in La Paz, Bolivia November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A weapon is fired during clashes between government supporters and protesters against Bolivia's President Evo Morales in La Paz, Bolivia November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
