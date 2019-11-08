Edition:
Bolivians clash over election

Police officers fire a weapon during clashes between protesters against Bolivia's President Evo Morales and government supporters, in La Paz, Bolivia November 7, 2019. Street clashes broke out on Thursday among supporters and opponents of Bolivia's government as an opposition leader planned a march to pressure President Evo Morales to resign after disputed elections last month. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, November 07, 2019
A demonstrator prepares to throw a molotov cocktail during clashes between protesters against Bolivia's President Evo Morales and government supporters, in La Paz, Bolivia November 7, 2019. Morales, whose October election win was marred by allegations of fraud after an abrupt halt in the vote count and an unusual swing in the leftist leader's favor, again blamed the opposition for unrest as he addressed supporters in the rural area of Cochabamba. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, November 07, 2019
A demonstrator is seen behind a wall near police officers during clashes between protesters against Bolivia's President Evo Morales and government supporters, in La Paz, Bolivia November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, November 07, 2019
Demonstrators set up a barricade during clashes between protesters against Bolivia's President Evo Morales and government supporters, in La Paz, Bolivia November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, November 07, 2019
Police fire tear gas during clashes between protesters against Bolivia's President Evo Morales and government supporters, in La Paz, Bolivia November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, November 07, 2019
A protester against Bolivia's President Evo Morales uses a slingshot during clashes with government supporters in La Paz, Bolivia November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, November 07, 2019
Police officers stand with shields behind tear gas during clashes between protesters against Bolivia's President Evo Morales and government supporters, in La Paz, Bolivia November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, November 07, 2019
A police officer fires a weapon during clashes between protesters against Bolivia's President Evo Morales and government supporters, in La Paz, Bolivia November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, November 07, 2019
Demonstrators set up a barricade during clashes between protesters against Bolivia's President Evo Morales and government supporters, in La Paz, Bolivia November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, November 07, 2019
Law enforcement personnel are seen during clashes between protesters against Bolivia's President Evo Morales and government supporters, in La Paz, Bolivia November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, November 07, 2019
A demonstrator holds up a Bolivian flag during clashes between protesters against Bolivia's President Evo Morales and government supporters, in La Paz, Bolivia November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, November 07, 2019
Police fire tear gas during clashes between protesters against Bolivia's President Evo Morales and government supporters, in La Paz, Bolivia November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, November 07, 2019
Police fire a weapon during clashes between protesters against Bolivia's President Evo Morales and government supporters, in La Paz, Bolivia November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, November 07, 2019
A police officer stamps on a fire during clashes between protesters against Bolivia's President Evo Morales and government supporters, in La Paz, Bolivia November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, November 07, 2019
Police fire a weapon during clashes between protesters against Bolivia's President Evo Morales and government supporters, in La Paz, Bolivia November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, November 07, 2019
A police officer fires a weapon during clashes between protesters against Bolivia's President Evo Morales and government supporters, in La Paz, Bolivia November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, November 07, 2019
Demonstrators set up a barricade during clashes between protesters against Bolivia's President Evo Morales and government supporters, in La Paz, Bolivia November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, November 07, 2019
A protester against Bolivia's President Evo Morales fires a weapon during clashes with government supporters in La Paz, Bolivia November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, November 07, 2019
Protesters against Bolivia's President Evo Morales hold shields during clashes with government supporters in La Paz, Bolivia November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, November 07, 2019
A weapon is fired during clashes between government supporters and protesters against Bolivia's President Evo Morales in La Paz, Bolivia November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, November 07, 2019
