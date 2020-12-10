Edition:
Bolivia's cholita wrestlers return to the ring

Silvana La Poderosa and Simplemente Maria, cholitas wrestlers, fight during their return to the ring after the coronavirus restrictions, in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, November 29, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado

Silvana La Poderosa, a cholita wrestler, prays before her fight during their return to the ring in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, December 6, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado

Gloria, a cholita wrestler, fights during their return to the ring in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, December 6, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado

Barbara Quisbert and Susana La Bonita, cholitas wrestlers, fight during their return to the ring in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, November 29, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado

A view shows the cholitas wrestlers during their return to the ring in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, November 29, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado

Cholitas wrestlers fight during their return to the ring in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, November 29, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado

Cholitas wrestlers rest on the floor at the end of a fight during their return to the ring in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, November 29, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado

Susana La Bonita, a cholita wrestler, fixes her hair before their fight during their return to the ring in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, December 6, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado

Silvana La Poderosa, a cholita wrestler, reacts after winning a fight during their return to the ring in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, December 6, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado

Barbara Quisbert, a cholita wrestler, reacts during their return to the ring in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, November 29, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado

Silvana La Poderosa and Simplemente Maria, cholitas wrestlers, fight during their return to the ring in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, November 29, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado

Gloria, a cholita wrestler, fights during their return to the ring in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, December 6, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado

Cholitas wrestlers chat before their fight during their return to the ring in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, December 6, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado

Gloria and Veronica, cholitas wrestlers, chat before their fight during their return to the ring in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, December 6, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado

Silvana La Poderosa, a cholita wrestler, greets the crowd before their fight during their return to the ring in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, December 6, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado

Cholitas wrestlers pose at their return to the ring in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, December 6, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado

