Bolivia's cholita wrestlers return to the ring
Silvana La Poderosa and Simplemente Maria, cholitas wrestlers, fight during their return to the ring after the coronavirus restrictions, in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, November 29, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado
Silvana La Poderosa, a cholita wrestler, prays before her fight during their return to the ring in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, December 6, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado
Gloria, a cholita wrestler, fights during their return to the ring in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, December 6, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado
Barbara Quisbert and Susana La Bonita, cholitas wrestlers, fight during their return to the ring in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, November 29, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado
A view shows the cholitas wrestlers during their return to the ring in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, November 29, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado
Cholitas wrestlers fight during their return to the ring in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, November 29, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado
Cholitas wrestlers rest on the floor at the end of a fight during their return to the ring in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, November 29, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado
Susana La Bonita, a cholita wrestler, fixes her hair before their fight during their return to the ring in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, December 6, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado
Silvana La Poderosa, a cholita wrestler, reacts after winning a fight during their return to the ring in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, December 6, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado
Barbara Quisbert, a cholita wrestler, reacts during their return to the ring in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, November 29, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado
Silvana La Poderosa and Simplemente Maria, cholitas wrestlers, fight during their return to the ring in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, November 29, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado
Gloria, a cholita wrestler, fights during their return to the ring in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, December 6, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado
Cholitas wrestlers chat before their fight during their return to the ring in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, December 6, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado
Gloria and Veronica, cholitas wrestlers, chat before their fight during their return to the ring in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, December 6, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado
Silvana La Poderosa, a cholita wrestler, greets the crowd before their fight during their return to the ring in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, December 6, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado
Cholitas wrestlers pose at their return to the ring in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, December 6, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado
