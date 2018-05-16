Bolivia's graveyard of trains
A man stands on an old train of Bolivian Railways Company from 1870-1900 at the train cemetery in Uyuni, Potosi, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
A couple are seen on a locomotive of Bolivian Railways Company from 1870-1900. REUTERS/David Mercado
Locomotives and wagons of Bolivian Railways Company from 1870-1900. REUTERS/David Mercado
A silhouette of a locomotive at the train cemetery. REUTERS/David Mercado
Parts of locomotives and wagons of Bolivian Railways Company from 1870-1900. REUTERS/David Mercado
Locomotives and wagons of Bolivian Railways Company from 1870-1900. REUTERS/David Mercado
Locomotives and wagons at the train cemetery. REUTERS/David Mercado
Locomotives and wagons of Bolivian Railways Company from 1870-1900. REUTERS/David Mercado
Locomotives and wagons of Bolivian Railways Company from 1870-1900. REUTERS/David Mercado
A couple walk among locomotives and wagons of Bolivian Railways Company from 1870-1900 at the train cemetery. REUTERS/David Mercado
