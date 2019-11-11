Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Nov 11, 2019 | 7:45am EST

Bolivia's Morales resigns after protests

Bolivia's President Evo Morales annouces his resignation, November 10. Morales said on Sunday he was resigning to ease violence that has gripped the South American nation since a disputed election, but he stoked fears of more unrest by saying he was the victim of a "coup" and faced arrest. Bolivian Government TV via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, November 10, 2019
A woman prays outside the Cathedral of La Paz, following the announcement of Bolivia's President Evo Morales for his resignation, in La Paz, November 10. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, November 10, 2019
Luis Fernando Camacho, a Santa Cruz civic leader and major opposition figure, prays during a protest against Bolivia's President Evo Morales in La Paz, November 10. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, November 10, 2019
People shout slogans during a protest against Bolivia's President Evo Morales in La Paz, Bolivia, November 9. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, November 10, 2019
Luis Fernando Camacho, a Santa Cruz civic leader and major opposition figure, greets supporters in La Paz, November 10. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, November 10, 2019
People celebrate after Bolivia's President Evo Morales announced his resignation in La Paz, November 10. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, November 10, 2019
People celebrate after Bolivia's President Evo Morales announced his resignation in La Paz, Bolivia, November 10. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, November 10, 2019
Logs and stones are seen at a barricade set up by supporters of Bolivia's President Evo Morales to block a street in La Paz, November 10. REUTERS/Manuel Claure

Reuters / Sunday, November 10, 2019
People wave national flags during a protest against Bolivia's President Evo Morales in La Paz, November 10. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, November 10, 2019
Police officers look on during a protest against Bolivia's President Evo Morales in La Paz, Bolivia, November 10. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, November 10, 2019
A head police officer reads a statement during a protest against Bolivia's President Evo Morales in La Paz, November 9. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, November 09, 2019
People shout slogans during a protest against Bolivia's President Evo Morales in La Paz, Bolivia, November 9. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, November 09, 2019
Opponents to Bolivia's President Evo Morales react as police officers stand on the roof of their headquarters, in Cochabamba, Bolivia, November 8. REUTERS/Danilo Balderrama

Reuters / Saturday, November 09, 2019
People take part in a protest against President Evo Morales in La Paz, November 8. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, November 08, 2019
Police fire tear gas during clashes between protesters against Bolivia's President Evo Morales and government supporters, in La Paz, November 7. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, November 07, 2019
Demonstrators wearing gas masks and carrying barricades run during clashes between protesters against Bolivia's President Evo Morales and government supporters, in La Paz, November 7. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, November 07, 2019
Riot police kick a tear gas canister thrown back to them by a protester, during clashes between supporters and opponents of Bolivia's President Evo Morales in La Paz, November 5. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
Riot police officers are seen among tear gas during a protest in Cochabamba, October 28. REUTERS/Danilo Balderrama

Reuters / Monday, October 28, 2019
People sing the national anthem and wave Bolivian national flags as they block a road during a protest march in La Paz, October 26. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, October 26, 2019
Demonstrators take part in clashes in Santa Cruz, October 23. REUTERS/Rodrigo Urzagasti

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
A demonstrator takes part in a protest in La Paz, October 22. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Security forces are seen during clashes with demonstrators taking part in a protest in La Paz, October 22. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
A riot police officer looks on during a protest in La Paz, October 22. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
A riot police officer releases pepper spray on demonstrators during a protest in La Paz, October 21. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, October 21, 2019
Supporters of the Bolivian presidential candidate Carlos Mesa take part in a protest after the result in the first round of the country's presidential election was announced, in La Paz, October 21. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, October 21, 2019
