Bolivia's Morales resigns after protests
Bolivia's President Evo Morales annouces his resignation, November 10. Morales said on Sunday he was resigning to ease violence that has gripped the South American nation since a disputed election, but he stoked fears of more unrest by saying he was...more
A woman prays outside the Cathedral of La Paz, following the announcement of Bolivia's President Evo Morales for his resignation, in La Paz, November 10. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Luis Fernando Camacho, a Santa Cruz civic leader and major opposition figure, prays during a protest against Bolivia's President Evo Morales in La Paz, November 10. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People shout slogans during a protest against Bolivia's President Evo Morales in La Paz, Bolivia, November 9. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Luis Fernando Camacho, a Santa Cruz civic leader and major opposition figure, greets supporters in La Paz, November 10. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People celebrate after Bolivia's President Evo Morales announced his resignation in La Paz, November 10. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
People celebrate after Bolivia's President Evo Morales announced his resignation in La Paz, Bolivia, November 10. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Logs and stones are seen at a barricade set up by supporters of Bolivia's President Evo Morales to block a street in La Paz, November 10. REUTERS/Manuel Claure
People wave national flags during a protest against Bolivia's President Evo Morales in La Paz, November 10. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Police officers look on during a protest against Bolivia's President Evo Morales in La Paz, Bolivia, November 10. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A head police officer reads a statement during a protest against Bolivia's President Evo Morales in La Paz, November 9. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
People shout slogans during a protest against Bolivia's President Evo Morales in La Paz, Bolivia, November 9. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opponents to Bolivia's President Evo Morales react as police officers stand on the roof of their headquarters, in Cochabamba, Bolivia, November 8. REUTERS/Danilo Balderrama
People take part in a protest against President Evo Morales in La Paz, November 8. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Police fire tear gas during clashes between protesters against Bolivia's President Evo Morales and government supporters, in La Paz, November 7. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Demonstrators wearing gas masks and carrying barricades run during clashes between protesters against Bolivia's President Evo Morales and government supporters, in La Paz, November 7. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Riot police kick a tear gas canister thrown back to them by a protester, during clashes between supporters and opponents of Bolivia's President Evo Morales in La Paz, November 5. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Riot police officers are seen among tear gas during a protest in Cochabamba, October 28. REUTERS/Danilo Balderrama
People sing the national anthem and wave Bolivian national flags as they block a road during a protest march in La Paz, October 26. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Demonstrators take part in clashes in Santa Cruz, October 23. REUTERS/Rodrigo Urzagasti
A demonstrator takes part in a protest in La Paz, October 22. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Security forces are seen during clashes with demonstrators taking part in a protest in La Paz, October 22. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A riot police officer looks on during a protest in La Paz, October 22. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A riot police officer releases pepper spray on demonstrators during a protest in La Paz, October 21. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Supporters of the Bolivian presidential candidate Carlos Mesa take part in a protest after the result in the first round of the country's presidential election was announced, in La Paz, October 21. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
