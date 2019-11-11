Bolivia's Morales resigns after protests

Bolivia's President Evo Morales annouces his resignation, November 10. Morales said on Sunday he was resigning to ease violence that has gripped the South American nation since a disputed election, but he stoked fears of more unrest by saying he was...more

Bolivia's President Evo Morales annouces his resignation, November 10. Morales said on Sunday he was resigning to ease violence that has gripped the South American nation since a disputed election, but he stoked fears of more unrest by saying he was the victim of a "coup" and faced arrest. Bolivian Government TV via REUTERS

