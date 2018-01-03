Edition:
Bomb cyclone bound for East Coast

Pedestrians stop to look at the frozen Josephine Shaw Lowell Memorial Fountain in New York, January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
Firefighters rescue three people after a car was stuck in icy water in Boyds, Maryland, January 1, 2018. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service/Social Media/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 02, 2018
De-icing road salt is piled up in preparation for winter snow storms at Eastern Salt Company in Chelsea, Massachusetts, January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
Pedestrians walk along the street bundled for extreme cold in New York, January 2, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, January 02, 2018
Pedestrians stop to photograph the frozen Josephine Shaw Lowell Memorial Fountain in New York, January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
Coast Guard Cutter Penobscot Bay helps break free tug Stephanie Dann from the ice on the Hudson River near Kingston, New York, January 2, 2018. U.S. Coast Guard photo/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
A woman stands bundled up from the cold outside a bus terminal in Queens, New York, January 2, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, January 02, 2018
Crews load de-icing road salt onto trucks, in preparation for a winter storm, at Eastern Salt Company in Chelsea, Massachusetts, January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
A pedestrian walks along the street bundled for extreme cold in New York, January 2, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, January 02, 2018
An emergency service vehicle exits the New York State Thruway, which was closed following a major traffic incident due to blizzard-like conditions, near Buffalo, New York, January 2, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, January 02, 2018
A woman is seen in silhouette through an ice-covered window of a subway staircase in Queens, New York, January 2, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, January 02, 2018
A pedestrian walks along the street bundled for extreme cold in New York, January 2, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, January 02, 2018
Commuters walk through the record-setting cold on their way to work in Washington, January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
A woman stops to photograph the frozen Josephine Shaw Lowell Memorial Fountain in New York, January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
A pedestrian crosses a street on a frigid morning as the sun rises in New York, January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
