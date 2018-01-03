Bomb cyclone bound for East Coast
Pedestrians stop to look at the frozen Josephine Shaw Lowell Memorial Fountain in New York, January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Firefighters rescue three people after a car was stuck in icy water in Boyds, Maryland, January 1, 2018. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service/Social Media/via REUTERS
De-icing road salt is piled up in preparation for winter snow storms at Eastern Salt Company in Chelsea, Massachusetts, January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Pedestrians walk along the street bundled for extreme cold in New York, January 2, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Pedestrians stop to photograph the frozen Josephine Shaw Lowell Memorial Fountain in New York, January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Coast Guard Cutter Penobscot Bay helps break free tug Stephanie Dann from the ice on the Hudson River near Kingston, New York, January 2, 2018. U.S. Coast Guard photo/Handout via REUTERS
A woman stands bundled up from the cold outside a bus terminal in Queens, New York, January 2, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Crews load de-icing road salt onto trucks, in preparation for a winter storm, at Eastern Salt Company in Chelsea, Massachusetts, January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A pedestrian walks along the street bundled for extreme cold in New York, January 2, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An emergency service vehicle exits the New York State Thruway, which was closed following a major traffic incident due to blizzard-like conditions, near Buffalo, New York, January 2, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman is seen in silhouette through an ice-covered window of a subway staircase in Queens, New York, January 2, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A pedestrian walks along the street bundled for extreme cold in New York, January 2, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Commuters walk through the record-setting cold on their way to work in Washington, January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A woman stops to photograph the frozen Josephine Shaw Lowell Memorial Fountain in New York, January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A pedestrian crosses a street on a frigid morning as the sun rises in New York, January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
