Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta

A man carries an injured boy as he walks on rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Smoke rises from the rebel held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
An injured man lies on a bed in the rebel held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
A man rides on a motorbike at a damaged site in the rebel held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
A man carries an injured boy in the rebel held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
People carry a body on a stretcher as they walk on rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
(Warning: graphic content) A person inspects damaged building in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria February 20, 2018. Pro-government forces pounded the rebel-held district of eastern Ghouta outside the Syrian capital Damascus on Tuesday, in a surge of violence that a war monitor said had killed at least 250 people since Sunday night. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
An injured man is seen at a medical point in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria February 20, 2018. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said it was the highest 48-hour death toll in the Syria conflict since a 2013 chemical attack on eastern Ghouta, the last major rebel bastion located near the capital. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
A child walks near damaged buildings in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria February 20, 2018. The Civil Defence in eastern Ghouta, a rescue service that operates in rebel territory, said jets battered Kafr Batna, Saqba, Hammouriyeh and several other towns on Tuesday. "The warplanes are not leaving the sky at all," said Siraj Mahmoud, a civil defense spokesman in Ghouta, as the sound of explosions rang out in the background. Mahmoud said that government forces bombed houses, schools and medical facilities, and that rescuers had found more than 100 people dead "in one day alone" on Monday. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
An injured man is seen at a medical point in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria February 20, 2018. The wave of air strikes, rocket fire and shelling has sparked international condemnation. France, a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, described the bombardment as a serious violation of international humanitarian law. There was no immediate comment from the Syrian military. Damascus says it only targets militants. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
A helicopter is seen flying over the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria February 20, 2018. Recent violence in the besieged suburb is part of a wider surge in fighting on several fronts as President Bashar al-Assad's military pushes to end the seven-year rebellion against him. The Observatory said the bombardment had killed more than 106 adults and children in eastern Ghouta on Tuesday alone. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
People sit at a medical point in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria February 20, 2018. Panos Moumtzis, the United Nations' humanitarian coordinator for Syria, on Tuesday condemned the bombing of five hospitals in eastern Ghouta and said intentional attacks on medical facilities "may amount to war crimes". REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
An injured man covered with blood is seen at a medical point in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria February 20, 2018. U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Washington was "deeply concerned" by the rising violence in Ghouta. "The Assad regime's siege and starve tactics are ... adding to the humanitarian disaster there," she said. Nauert said the United States supported a U.N. call for a month-long cessation of hostilities to allow for the delivery of aid and an emergency medical evacuation of civilians. She urged Russia to stop supporting the Assad government. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
People sit a medical point in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria February 20, 2018. Those killed since the escalation began on Sunday include 58 children. Another 1,200 people have been injured in the bombardment, the Observatory said. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
An injured man lies at a medical point in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria February 20, 2018. Rescuers said the air raids created "a state of terror" among residents in eastern Ghouta, where the U.N. says nearly 400,000 people live. The pocket of satellite towns and farms has been under government siege since 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
A young man rides bicycle near damaged houses in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria February 20, 2018. Factions in Ghouta fired mortars at Damascus on Tuesday, killing six people and injuring 28, Syrian state TV said. The army retaliated and pounded militant targets, according to the state news agency SANA. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
A man reacts as he lies on a stretcher at a medical point in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria February 20, 2018. The Syrian foreign ministry accused militants in Ghouta of targeting Damascus and using people as "human shields". It said in a letter of complaint to the United Nations that some Western officials were denying the government's right to defend itself. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
