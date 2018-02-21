Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta

A child walks near damaged buildings in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria February 20, 2018. The Civil Defence in eastern Ghouta, a rescue service that operates in rebel territory, said jets battered Kafr Batna, Saqba, Hammouriyeh and several other towns on Tuesday. "The warplanes are not leaving the sky at all," said Siraj Mahmoud, a civil defense spokesman in Ghouta, as the sound of explosions rang out in the background. Mahmoud said that government forces bombed houses, schools and medical facilities, and that rescuers had found more than 100 people dead "in one day alone" on Monday. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

