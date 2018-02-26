Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Feb 26, 2018 | 9:10am EST

Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta

A child and a man are seen in hospital in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 25. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A child and a man are seen in hospital in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 25. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
A child and a man are seen in hospital in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 25. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
1 / 30
A young man cleans a damaged house in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 25. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A young man cleans a damaged house in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 25. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
A young man cleans a damaged house in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 25. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
2 / 30
A child removes debris from a damage building in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 25. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A child removes debris from a damage building in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 25. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
A child removes debris from a damage building in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 25. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
3 / 30
People inspect missile remains in the besieged town of Douma, in eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, February 23. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

People inspect missile remains in the besieged town of Douma, in eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, February 23. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
People inspect missile remains in the besieged town of Douma, in eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, February 23. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
4 / 30
Wounded children are seen in a hospital in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 23. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Wounded children are seen in a hospital in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 23. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
Wounded children are seen in a hospital in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 23. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
5 / 30
A wounded man is seen in a hospital in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 23. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A wounded man is seen in a hospital in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 23. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
A wounded man is seen in a hospital in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 23. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
6 / 30
A young boy rides a bicycle, near damaged houses, after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria February 23. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A young boy rides a bicycle, near damaged houses, after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria February 23. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
A young boy rides a bicycle, near damaged houses, after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria February 23. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
7 / 30
Syria Civil Defence members help an unconscious woman from a shelter in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 22. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Syria Civil Defence members help an unconscious woman from a shelter in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 22. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Syria Civil Defence members help an unconscious woman from a shelter in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 22. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
8 / 30
Smoke from an air raid rises in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 23. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Smoke from an air raid rises in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 23. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
Smoke from an air raid rises in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 23. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
9 / 30
A wounded child receives medical attention at a hospital, in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 23. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A wounded child receives medical attention at a hospital, in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 23. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
A wounded child receives medical attention at a hospital, in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 23. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
10 / 30
A child looks on as staff clean stretchers at a hospital in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 23. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A child looks on as staff clean stretchers at a hospital in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 23. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
A child looks on as staff clean stretchers at a hospital in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 23. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
11 / 30
Civil defence help a man from a shelter in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, February 22. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Civil defence help a man from a shelter in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, February 22. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Civil defence help a man from a shelter in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, February 22. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
12 / 30
A wounded man is seen in a shelter in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, February 22. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A wounded man is seen in a shelter in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, February 22. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
A wounded man is seen in a shelter in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, February 22. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
13 / 30
A man inspects a damaged house in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, February 22. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man inspects a damaged house in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, February 22. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
A man inspects a damaged house in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, February 22. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
14 / 30
Civil defence help a man from a shelter in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, February 22. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

Civil defence help a man from a shelter in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, February 22. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Civil defence help a man from a shelter in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, February 22. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
Close
15 / 30
A man carries an injured boy as he walks on rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, February 21. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man carries an injured boy as he walks on rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, February 21. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
A man carries an injured boy as he walks on rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, February 21. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
16 / 30
Smoke rises from the rebel held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, February 21. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Smoke rises from the rebel held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, February 21. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Smoke rises from the rebel held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, February 21. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
17 / 30
An injured man lies on a bed in the rebel held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, February 21. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

An injured man lies on a bed in the rebel held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, February 21. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
An injured man lies on a bed in the rebel held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, February 21. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
18 / 30
A man rides on a motorbike at a damaged site in the rebel held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, February 21. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man rides on a motorbike at a damaged site in the rebel held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, February 21. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
A man rides on a motorbike at a damaged site in the rebel held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, February 21. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
19 / 30
A man carries an injured boy in the rebel held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, February 21. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man carries an injured boy in the rebel held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, February 21. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
A man carries an injured boy in the rebel held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, February 21. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
20 / 30
People carry a body on a stretcher as they walk on rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, February 21. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

People carry a body on a stretcher as they walk on rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, February 21. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
People carry a body on a stretcher as they walk on rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, February 21. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
21 / 30
(Warning: graphic content) A person inspects damaged building in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 20. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

(Warning: graphic content) A person inspects damaged building in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 20. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
(Warning: graphic content) A person inspects damaged building in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 20. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
22 / 30
An injured man is seen at a medical point in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 20. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

An injured man is seen at a medical point in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 20. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
An injured man is seen at a medical point in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 20. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
23 / 30
An injured man is seen at a medical point in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 20. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

An injured man is seen at a medical point in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 20. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
An injured man is seen at a medical point in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 20. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
24 / 30
A helicopter is seen flying over the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 20. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A helicopter is seen flying over the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 20. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
A helicopter is seen flying over the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 20. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
25 / 30
People sit at a medical point in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 20. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

People sit at a medical point in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 20. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
People sit at a medical point in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 20. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
26 / 30
People sit a medical point in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 20. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

People sit a medical point in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 20. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
People sit a medical point in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 20. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
27 / 30
An injured man lies at a medical point in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 20. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

An injured man lies at a medical point in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 20. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
An injured man lies at a medical point in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 20. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
28 / 30
A young man rides bicycle near damaged houses in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 20. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A young man rides bicycle near damaged houses in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 20. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
A young man rides bicycle near damaged houses in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 20. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
29 / 30
A man reacts as he lies on a stretcher at a medical point in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 20. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man reacts as he lies on a stretcher at a medical point in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 20. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
A man reacts as he lies on a stretcher at a medical point in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 20. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Mourning Billy Graham

Mourning Billy Graham

Next Slideshows

Mourning Billy Graham

Mourning Billy Graham

Family and followers remember the American evangelist and counselor to presidents.

Feb 22 2018
Warm winter weather hits the east

Warm winter weather hits the east

Record breaking warm weather hits the east as people take to the beaches and parks in New York and Washington.

Feb 22 2018
Kenya elephants on the move

Kenya elephants on the move

Kenya Wildlife Service rangers move an elephant during a translocation exercise in Kenya, amid threats from poaching and habitat loss.

Feb 21 2018
High stakes cockfighting in Thailand

High stakes cockfighting in Thailand

Owners put their roosters in the ring during a cockfighting match with the highest cash reward in Thai history on the outskirts of Bangkok.

Feb 20 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Rare snowfall in Rome

Rare snowfall in Rome

Snow in Rome disrupts transport, shuts down schools and prompts authorities to call in the army to help clear the streets.

Louisville under water

Louisville under water

The Ohio River floods Louisville, Kentucky, after days of heavy rain.

Pyeongchang Olympics closing ceremony

Pyeongchang Olympics closing ceremony

Highlights from the closing ceremony at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Mobile World Congress

Mobile World Congress

Highlights from Europe's biggest annual technology conference in Barcelona.

The long journey to school

The long journey to school

Children overcome great obstacles as they make their way to school.

Replacing the U.S.-Mexico wall

Replacing the U.S.-Mexico wall

U.S. Customs and Border Protection replace a 2.25-mile section of the US-Mexico border with new wall construction.

Returning to school in Parkland

Returning to school in Parkland

Students and parents prepare to return to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, almost two weeks after a mass shooting killed 17 people at the school.

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.

Best of the Pyeongchang Olympics

Best of the Pyeongchang Olympics

Our top photos from the Pyeongchang Olympics.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast