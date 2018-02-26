Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta
A child and a man are seen in hospital in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 25. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A young man cleans a damaged house in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 25. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A child removes debris from a damage building in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 25. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
People inspect missile remains in the besieged town of Douma, in eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, February 23. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Wounded children are seen in a hospital in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 23. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A wounded man is seen in a hospital in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 23. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A young boy rides a bicycle, near damaged houses, after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria February 23. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Syria Civil Defence members help an unconscious woman from a shelter in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 22. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Smoke from an air raid rises in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 23. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A wounded child receives medical attention at a hospital, in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 23. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A child looks on as staff clean stretchers at a hospital in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 23. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Civil defence help a man from a shelter in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, February 22. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A wounded man is seen in a shelter in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, February 22. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man inspects a damaged house in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, February 22. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Civil defence help a man from a shelter in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, February 22. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
A man carries an injured boy as he walks on rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, February 21. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Smoke rises from the rebel held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, February 21. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
An injured man lies on a bed in the rebel held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, February 21. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man rides on a motorbike at a damaged site in the rebel held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, February 21. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man carries an injured boy in the rebel held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, February 21. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
People carry a body on a stretcher as they walk on rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, February 21. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
(Warning: graphic content) A person inspects damaged building in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 20. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
An injured man is seen at a medical point in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 20. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
An injured man is seen at a medical point in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 20. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A helicopter is seen flying over the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 20. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
People sit at a medical point in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 20. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
People sit a medical point in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 20. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
An injured man lies at a medical point in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 20. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A young man rides bicycle near damaged houses in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 20. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man reacts as he lies on a stretcher at a medical point in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 20. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Next Slideshows
Mourning Billy Graham
Family and followers remember the American evangelist and counselor to presidents.
Warm winter weather hits the east
Record breaking warm weather hits the east as people take to the beaches and parks in New York and Washington.
Kenya elephants on the move
Kenya Wildlife Service rangers move an elephant during a translocation exercise in Kenya, amid threats from poaching and habitat loss.
High stakes cockfighting in Thailand
Owners put their roosters in the ring during a cockfighting match with the highest cash reward in Thai history on the outskirts of Bangkok.
MORE IN PICTURES
Rare snowfall in Rome
Snow in Rome disrupts transport, shuts down schools and prompts authorities to call in the army to help clear the streets.
Louisville under water
The Ohio River floods Louisville, Kentucky, after days of heavy rain.
Pyeongchang Olympics closing ceremony
Highlights from the closing ceremony at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Mobile World Congress
Highlights from Europe's biggest annual technology conference in Barcelona.
The long journey to school
Children overcome great obstacles as they make their way to school.
Replacing the U.S.-Mexico wall
U.S. Customs and Border Protection replace a 2.25-mile section of the US-Mexico border with new wall construction.
Returning to school in Parkland
Students and parents prepare to return to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, almost two weeks after a mass shooting killed 17 people at the school.
Milan Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.
Best of the Pyeongchang Olympics
Our top photos from the Pyeongchang Olympics.