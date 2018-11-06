Bonfire night in Britain
Participants parade through the town during the annual Bonfire Night festivities in Lewes, Britain, November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Participants parade through the town during the annual Bonfire Night festivities in Lewes. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Participants parade through the town during the annual Bonfire Night festivities in Lewes. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An effigy of British politician Boris Johnson is pulled on a cart as participants parade through the town during the annual Bonfire Night festivities in Lewes. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Participants parade through the town during the annual Bonfire Night festivities in Lewes. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An effigy is pulled on a cart as participants parade through the town during the annual Bonfire Night festivities in Lewes. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Participants parade through the town during the annual Bonfire Night festivities, in Lewes. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Participants parade through the town during the annual Bonfire Night festivities in Lewes. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A participant parades through the town during the annual Bonfire Night festivities in Lewes. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Participants parade through the town during the annual Bonfire Night festivities in Lewes. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Participants parade through the town during the annual Bonfire Night festivities in Lewes. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Participants parade through the town during the annual Bonfire Night festivities in Lewes. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Participants parade through the town during the annual Bonfire Night festivities in Lewes. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Participants parade through the town during the annual Bonfire Night festivities in Lewes. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Participants parade through the town during the annual Bonfire Night festivities in Lewes. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A participant competes in a fire barrel race during the annual Bonfire Night festivities, in Lewes. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Participants parade through the town during the annual Bonfire Night festivities, in Lewes. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Participants parade through the town during the annual Bonfire Night festivities in Lewes. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Participants parade through the town during the annual Bonfire Night festivities, in Lewes. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Next Slideshows
Day of the Dead
Celebrating Dia de los Muertos, when according to beliefs, the dead return to Earth to visit their loved ones.
Google employees stage walkout
Thousands of Google employees and contractors staged brief midday walk-outs at offices across Asia, Europe and North America to protest sexism, racism and...
All Saints Day
People around the world mark All Saints Day by visiting the graves of loved ones.
MORE IN PICTURES
On the midterm campaign trail
Candidates hit the road ahead of the U.S. congressional midterm elections on November 6.
MTV Europe Music Awards
Highlights from the MTV Europe Music Awards in Bilbao, Spain.
New York City Marathon
Highlights from the New York City Marathon.
Migrant caravan heads north
A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in Mexico and inching north, defying threats by President Trump that he will close the U.S.-Mexico border if the caravan advances.
Week in sports
A selection of some of our top sports photos of the week.
Day of the Dead
Celebrating Dia de los Muertos, when according to beliefs, the dead return to Earth to visit their loved ones.
Children of the caravan
An estimated 2,300 children are traveling with the migrant caravan headed north to the U.S.-Mexico border, UNICEF said, adding that they needed protection and access to essential services like healthcare, clean water and sanitation.
Faces of the caravan
Portraits of Central American migrants as they journey to the U.S.-Mexico border.