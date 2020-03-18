Borders tighten as countries race to contain coronavirus outbreak
A worker with Haiti's Ministry of Public Health and Population asks a Haitian woman coming from Dominican Republic to be checked, as part of measures to monitor the coronavirus, at the border of Malpasse, Haiti March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez...more
Serbian army soldiers patrol at Serbia's Batrovci border crossing with Croatia's Bajakovo, as the number of coronavirus cases grow around the world near Batrovci, Serbia, March 18. Under the new set of restrictions, the Serbian military will take...more
A view of the international bridge at the border between Peru and Bolivia, after Peru's government's announcement of the border closure in a bid to slow the spread of the new coronavirus in Desaguadero, Bolivia, March 17. REUTERS/David Mercado
A passenger awaiting the rescheduling of a cancelled flight is attended to upon fainting at Jorge Chavez International Airport after the Peruvian government closed the country's borders in response to the outbreak of coronavirus disease, in Lima,...more
A truck driver Anatoly Koval shaves as he waits in a long queue to enter a crossing point at the border between Belarus and Lithuania, as Lithuania closed the borders for foreigners to slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), near the village of...more
A member of the Dominican Republic Armed Forces closes the gate at the border between Malpasse, in Haiti, and Jimani, in Dominican Republic, as seen from Malpasse, Haiti, March 17. Haiti has suspended flights from Europe, Latin America and Canada and...more
Men carry a woman across the Tachira river, through an illegal crossing near the Colombian-Venezuelan border, after the Colombian government decided to close the Simon Bolivar international bridge as a preventive measure against the spread of the...more
A woman wearing a protective mask carries her baby as she walks towards El Paso, Texas, at the international border bridge Paso del Norte, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 13. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
An emergency worker checks vehicles at Poland-Germany border following an order from the Polish government to set up controls over coronavirus disease in Kolbaskowo, Poland March 18, 2020. Cezary Aszkielowicz/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS
A child wearing a protective face mask is carried across the border between Colombia and Venezuela at Simon Bolivar international bridge in Cucuta, Colombia March 12. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
A custom worker checks a person's temperature at the border between Chile and Peru, after Chile's government's announcement of the border closure in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus disease at Chacalluta checkpoint, Arica, Chile, March 18....more
A traffic jam is seen at the German-Polish border checkpoint Forst near Cottbus during the spread of coronavirus disease in Germany, March 18. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
An Austrian police officer gestures to a car driver while the Hungarian-Austrian border is closed, as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, near Nickelsdorf, Austria, March 18. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A man looks at an information board displaying cancelled flights after Malaysia s government closed its borders due to the spread of the coronavirus disease at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia March 18. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
An Austrian police officer checks a car while the Hungarian-Austrian border is closed, as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues near Nickelsdorf, Austria, March 18. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Health workers take the temperature of a police officer at Jorge Chavez International Airport after the Peruvian government closed the country's borders in response to the outbreak of coronavirus disease in Lima, Peru March 17. REUTERS/Sebastian...more
People and police officers gather while the Hungarian-Austrian border is closed, as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues near Nickelsdorf, Austria, March 18. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Stranded passengers sit on the international bridge at the border between Peru and Bolivia, after Peru's government's announcement of the border closure in a bid to slow the spread of the new coronavirus in Desaguadero, Bolivia, March 17....more
A nurse wearing protective gear talks to travellers at a one-time special passage created to help people cross the Hungary-Austria border in Hegyeshalom, Hungary, March 17. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Peruvian soldiers stand at the border between Peru and Bolivia after Peru's government's announcement of the border closure in a bid to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, in Desaguadero, Bolivia, March 17. REUTERS/David Mercado
A member of the Dominican Republic Armed Forces (L) looks on as Haitian National Police (PNH) officers sit, at the border between Malpasse, in Haiti, and Jimani in Dominican Republic, as seen from Malpasse, Haiti, March 17. REUTERS/Andres Martinez...more
A man uses his mobile phone as he waits for the opening of a one-time special passage to cross the Hungary-Austria border in Hegyeshalom, Hungary, March 17. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A woman gets a temperature check, during coronavirus disease symptoms testing, on the Polish-German border crossing point coming from Frankfurt/Oder, Germany March 17. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
A German police officer directs a car at the German-French border after Germany announced border controls, as the country faces an aggressive progression of the coronavirus disease in Kehl, Germany, March 16. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
