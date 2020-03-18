Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Mar 18, 2020 | 11:45am EDT

Borders tighten as countries race to contain coronavirus outbreak

A worker with Haiti's Ministry of Public Health and Population asks a Haitian woman coming from Dominican Republic to be checked, as part of measures to monitor the coronavirus, at the border of Malpasse, Haiti March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A worker with Haiti's Ministry of Public Health and Population asks a Haitian woman coming from Dominican Republic to be checked, as part of measures to monitor the coronavirus, at the border of Malpasse, Haiti March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
A worker with Haiti's Ministry of Public Health and Population asks a Haitian woman coming from Dominican Republic to be checked, as part of measures to monitor the coronavirus, at the border of Malpasse, Haiti March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
1 / 24
Serbian army soldiers patrol at Serbia's Batrovci border crossing with Croatia's Bajakovo, as the number of coronavirus cases grow around the world near Batrovci, Serbia, March 18. Under the new set of restrictions, the Serbian military will take over all border crossings and maintain guard at over a dozen state-operated camps for illegal migrants from Asia and the Middle East. REUTERS/Goran Sivacki

Serbian army soldiers patrol at Serbia's Batrovci border crossing with Croatia's Bajakovo, as the number of coronavirus cases grow around the world near Batrovci, Serbia, March 18. Under the new set of restrictions, the Serbian military will take...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Serbian army soldiers patrol at Serbia's Batrovci border crossing with Croatia's Bajakovo, as the number of coronavirus cases grow around the world near Batrovci, Serbia, March 18. Under the new set of restrictions, the Serbian military will take over all border crossings and maintain guard at over a dozen state-operated camps for illegal migrants from Asia and the Middle East. REUTERS/Goran Sivacki
Close
2 / 24
A view of the international bridge at the border between Peru and Bolivia, after Peru's government's announcement of the border closure in a bid to slow the spread of the new coronavirus in Desaguadero, Bolivia, March 17. REUTERS/David Mercado

A view of the international bridge at the border between Peru and Bolivia, after Peru's government's announcement of the border closure in a bid to slow the spread of the new coronavirus in Desaguadero, Bolivia, March 17. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
A view of the international bridge at the border between Peru and Bolivia, after Peru's government's announcement of the border closure in a bid to slow the spread of the new coronavirus in Desaguadero, Bolivia, March 17. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
3 / 24
A passenger awaiting the rescheduling of a cancelled flight is attended to upon fainting at Jorge Chavez International Airport after the Peruvian government closed the country's borders in response to the outbreak of coronavirus disease, in Lima, Peru March 17. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

A passenger awaiting the rescheduling of a cancelled flight is attended to upon fainting at Jorge Chavez International Airport after the Peruvian government closed the country's borders in response to the outbreak of coronavirus disease, in Lima,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
A passenger awaiting the rescheduling of a cancelled flight is attended to upon fainting at Jorge Chavez International Airport after the Peruvian government closed the country's borders in response to the outbreak of coronavirus disease, in Lima, Peru March 17. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Close
4 / 24
A truck driver Anatoly Koval shaves as he waits in a long queue to enter a crossing point at the border between Belarus and Lithuania, as Lithuania closed the borders for foreigners to slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), near the village of Muravevka, Belarus March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A truck driver Anatoly Koval shaves as he waits in a long queue to enter a crossing point at the border between Belarus and Lithuania, as Lithuania closed the borders for foreigners to slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), near the village of...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
A truck driver Anatoly Koval shaves as he waits in a long queue to enter a crossing point at the border between Belarus and Lithuania, as Lithuania closed the borders for foreigners to slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), near the village of Muravevka, Belarus March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
5 / 24
A member of the Dominican Republic Armed Forces closes the gate at the border between Malpasse, in Haiti, and Jimani, in Dominican Republic, as seen from Malpasse, Haiti, March 17. Haiti has suspended flights from Europe, Latin America and Canada and impose major restrictions on the border with the neighboring Dominican Republic to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A member of the Dominican Republic Armed Forces closes the gate at the border between Malpasse, in Haiti, and Jimani, in Dominican Republic, as seen from Malpasse, Haiti, March 17. Haiti has suspended flights from Europe, Latin America and Canada and...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
A member of the Dominican Republic Armed Forces closes the gate at the border between Malpasse, in Haiti, and Jimani, in Dominican Republic, as seen from Malpasse, Haiti, March 17. Haiti has suspended flights from Europe, Latin America and Canada and impose major restrictions on the border with the neighboring Dominican Republic to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
6 / 24
Men carry a woman across the Tachira river, through an illegal crossing near the Colombian-Venezuelan border, after the Colombian government decided to close the Simon Bolivar international bridge as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus disease in Cucuta, Colombia March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ferley Ospina

Men carry a woman across the Tachira river, through an illegal crossing near the Colombian-Venezuelan border, after the Colombian government decided to close the Simon Bolivar international bridge as a preventive measure against the spread of the...more

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2020
Men carry a woman across the Tachira river, through an illegal crossing near the Colombian-Venezuelan border, after the Colombian government decided to close the Simon Bolivar international bridge as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus disease in Cucuta, Colombia March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ferley Ospina
Close
7 / 24
A woman wearing a protective mask carries her baby as she walks towards El Paso, Texas, at the international border bridge Paso del Norte, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 13. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A woman wearing a protective mask carries her baby as she walks towards El Paso, Texas, at the international border bridge Paso del Norte, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 13. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
A woman wearing a protective mask carries her baby as she walks towards El Paso, Texas, at the international border bridge Paso del Norte, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 13. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
8 / 24
An emergency worker checks vehicles at Poland-Germany border following an order from the Polish government to set up controls over coronavirus disease in Kolbaskowo, Poland March 18, 2020. Cezary Aszkielowicz/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS

An emergency worker checks vehicles at Poland-Germany border following an order from the Polish government to set up controls over coronavirus disease in Kolbaskowo, Poland March 18, 2020. Cezary Aszkielowicz/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
An emergency worker checks vehicles at Poland-Germany border following an order from the Polish government to set up controls over coronavirus disease in Kolbaskowo, Poland March 18, 2020. Cezary Aszkielowicz/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS
Close
9 / 24
A child wearing a protective face mask is carried across the border between Colombia and Venezuela at Simon Bolivar international bridge in Cucuta, Colombia March 12. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

A child wearing a protective face mask is carried across the border between Colombia and Venezuela at Simon Bolivar international bridge in Cucuta, Colombia March 12. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2020
A child wearing a protective face mask is carried across the border between Colombia and Venezuela at Simon Bolivar international bridge in Cucuta, Colombia March 12. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Close
10 / 24
A custom worker checks a person's temperature at the border between Chile and Peru, after Chile's government's announcement of the border closure in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus disease at Chacalluta checkpoint, Arica, Chile, March 18. REUTERS/Ibar Silva

A custom worker checks a person's temperature at the border between Chile and Peru, after Chile's government's announcement of the border closure in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus disease at Chacalluta checkpoint, Arica, Chile, March 18....more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
A custom worker checks a person's temperature at the border between Chile and Peru, after Chile's government's announcement of the border closure in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus disease at Chacalluta checkpoint, Arica, Chile, March 18. REUTERS/Ibar Silva
Close
11 / 24
A traffic jam is seen at the German-Polish border checkpoint Forst near Cottbus during the spread of coronavirus disease in Germany, March 18. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

A traffic jam is seen at the German-Polish border checkpoint Forst near Cottbus during the spread of coronavirus disease in Germany, March 18. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
A traffic jam is seen at the German-Polish border checkpoint Forst near Cottbus during the spread of coronavirus disease in Germany, March 18. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
12 / 24
An Austrian police officer gestures to a car driver while the Hungarian-Austrian border is closed, as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, near Nickelsdorf, Austria, March 18. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

An Austrian police officer gestures to a car driver while the Hungarian-Austrian border is closed, as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, near Nickelsdorf, Austria, March 18. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
An Austrian police officer gestures to a car driver while the Hungarian-Austrian border is closed, as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, near Nickelsdorf, Austria, March 18. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
13 / 24
A man looks at an information board displaying cancelled flights after Malaysia s government closed its borders due to the spread of the coronavirus disease at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia March 18. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

A man looks at an information board displaying cancelled flights after Malaysia s government closed its borders due to the spread of the coronavirus disease at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia March 18. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
A man looks at an information board displaying cancelled flights after Malaysia s government closed its borders due to the spread of the coronavirus disease at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia March 18. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Close
14 / 24
An Austrian police officer checks a car while the Hungarian-Austrian border is closed, as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues near Nickelsdorf, Austria, March 18. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

An Austrian police officer checks a car while the Hungarian-Austrian border is closed, as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues near Nickelsdorf, Austria, March 18. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
An Austrian police officer checks a car while the Hungarian-Austrian border is closed, as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues near Nickelsdorf, Austria, March 18. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
15 / 24
Health workers take the temperature of a police officer at Jorge Chavez International Airport after the Peruvian government closed the country's borders in response to the outbreak of coronavirus disease in Lima, Peru March 17. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Health workers take the temperature of a police officer at Jorge Chavez International Airport after the Peruvian government closed the country's borders in response to the outbreak of coronavirus disease in Lima, Peru March 17. REUTERS/Sebastian...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Health workers take the temperature of a police officer at Jorge Chavez International Airport after the Peruvian government closed the country's borders in response to the outbreak of coronavirus disease in Lima, Peru March 17. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Close
16 / 24
People and police officers gather while the Hungarian-Austrian border is closed, as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues near Nickelsdorf, Austria, March 18. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

People and police officers gather while the Hungarian-Austrian border is closed, as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues near Nickelsdorf, Austria, March 18. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
People and police officers gather while the Hungarian-Austrian border is closed, as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues near Nickelsdorf, Austria, March 18. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
17 / 24
Stranded passengers sit on the international bridge at the border between Peru and Bolivia, after Peru's government's announcement of the border closure in a bid to slow the spread of the new coronavirus in Desaguadero, Bolivia, March 17. REUTERS/David Mercado

Stranded passengers sit on the international bridge at the border between Peru and Bolivia, after Peru's government's announcement of the border closure in a bid to slow the spread of the new coronavirus in Desaguadero, Bolivia, March 17....more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Stranded passengers sit on the international bridge at the border between Peru and Bolivia, after Peru's government's announcement of the border closure in a bid to slow the spread of the new coronavirus in Desaguadero, Bolivia, March 17. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
18 / 24
A nurse wearing protective gear talks to travellers at a one-time special passage created to help people cross the Hungary-Austria border in Hegyeshalom, Hungary, March 17. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

A nurse wearing protective gear talks to travellers at a one-time special passage created to help people cross the Hungary-Austria border in Hegyeshalom, Hungary, March 17. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
A nurse wearing protective gear talks to travellers at a one-time special passage created to help people cross the Hungary-Austria border in Hegyeshalom, Hungary, March 17. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
19 / 24
Peruvian soldiers stand at the border between Peru and Bolivia after Peru's government's announcement of the border closure in a bid to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, in Desaguadero, Bolivia, March 17. REUTERS/David Mercado

Peruvian soldiers stand at the border between Peru and Bolivia after Peru's government's announcement of the border closure in a bid to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, in Desaguadero, Bolivia, March 17. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Peruvian soldiers stand at the border between Peru and Bolivia after Peru's government's announcement of the border closure in a bid to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, in Desaguadero, Bolivia, March 17. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
20 / 24
A member of the Dominican Republic Armed Forces (L) looks on as Haitian National Police (PNH) officers sit, at the border between Malpasse, in Haiti, and Jimani in Dominican Republic, as seen from Malpasse, Haiti, March 17. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A member of the Dominican Republic Armed Forces (L) looks on as Haitian National Police (PNH) officers sit, at the border between Malpasse, in Haiti, and Jimani in Dominican Republic, as seen from Malpasse, Haiti, March 17. REUTERS/Andres Martinez...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
A member of the Dominican Republic Armed Forces (L) looks on as Haitian National Police (PNH) officers sit, at the border between Malpasse, in Haiti, and Jimani in Dominican Republic, as seen from Malpasse, Haiti, March 17. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
21 / 24
A man uses his mobile phone as he waits for the opening of a one-time special passage to cross the Hungary-Austria border in Hegyeshalom, Hungary, March 17. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

A man uses his mobile phone as he waits for the opening of a one-time special passage to cross the Hungary-Austria border in Hegyeshalom, Hungary, March 17. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
A man uses his mobile phone as he waits for the opening of a one-time special passage to cross the Hungary-Austria border in Hegyeshalom, Hungary, March 17. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
22 / 24
A woman gets a temperature check, during coronavirus disease symptoms testing, on the Polish-German border crossing point coming from Frankfurt/Oder, Germany March 17. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

A woman gets a temperature check, during coronavirus disease symptoms testing, on the Polish-German border crossing point coming from Frankfurt/Oder, Germany March 17. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
A woman gets a temperature check, during coronavirus disease symptoms testing, on the Polish-German border crossing point coming from Frankfurt/Oder, Germany March 17. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Close
23 / 24
A German police officer directs a car at the German-French border after Germany announced border controls, as the country faces an aggressive progression of the coronavirus disease in Kehl, Germany, March 16. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A German police officer directs a car at the German-French border after Germany announced border controls, as the country faces an aggressive progression of the coronavirus disease in Kehl, Germany, March 16. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
A German police officer directs a car at the German-French border after Germany announced border controls, as the country faces an aggressive progression of the coronavirus disease in Kehl, Germany, March 16. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Living in the age of coronavirus

Living in the age of coronavirus

Next Slideshows

Living in the age of coronavirus

Living in the age of coronavirus

People around the world adapt to a new normal of stockpiling, masks, temperature checkpoints and empty streets during the coronavirus pandemic.

10:04am EDT
Italy's hospitals struggle through coronavirus outbreak

Italy's hospitals struggle through coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus crisis has pushed hospitals to breaking point at the epicenter of the contagion in northern Italy and left other regions scrambling to...

9:15am EDT
Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak

Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak

China has put 11 million people on lockdown in the city where the coronavirus is believed to have first surfaced.

9:00am EDT
Coronavirus spreads across the U.S.

Coronavirus spreads across the U.S.

A rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak is disrupting nearly all corners of U.S. daily life, with travel curbs, school closures and cancellations of sports,...

1:25am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Social distancing to prevent coronavirus spread

Social distancing to prevent coronavirus spread

Minimizing contact and keeping a safe distance from others to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Cities deserted as world races to contain coronavirus outbreak

Cities deserted as world races to contain coronavirus outbreak

Cities around the world are deserted as authorities race to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Empty spaces amid coronavirus

Empty spaces amid coronavirus

Cinemas, stadiums, town squares and other public gathering places are devoid of people as the coronavirus spreads to at least 152 countries around the world.

Living in the age of coronavirus

Living in the age of coronavirus

People around the world adapt to a new normal of stockpiling, masks, temperature checkpoints and empty streets during the coronavirus pandemic.

Italy's hospitals struggle through coronavirus outbreak

Italy's hospitals struggle through coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus crisis has pushed hospitals to breaking point at the epicenter of the contagion in northern Italy and left other regions scrambling to strengthen their own health systems as the number of infected rises nationwide.

Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak

Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak

China has put 11 million people on lockdown in the city where the coronavirus is believed to have first surfaced.

Coronavirus spreads across the U.S.

Coronavirus spreads across the U.S.

A rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak is disrupting nearly all corners of U.S. daily life, with travel curbs, school closures and cancellations of sports, concerts, conferences and major public gatherings.

Inside Florida retirement community amid coronavirus

Inside Florida retirement community amid coronavirus

At the densely populated Villages in Florida, senior citizens - the demographic most at risk from the coronavirus - reflected on the global pandemic.

Deadly coronavirus outbreak at Washington state nursing home

Deadly coronavirus outbreak at Washington state nursing home

At least 29 residents have died at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term nursing facility in a Seattle suburb.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast