Boris Johnson becomes UK prime minister
Queen Elizabeth welcomes Boris Johnson during an audience in Buckingham Palace, where she will officially recognize him as the new prime minister, in London, July 24, 2019. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS
Boris Johnson enters Downing Street in London. Johnson promised in his first speech as prime minister to lead Britain out of the European Union on Oct. 31 with "no ifs or buts" and warned that if the bloc refused to negotiate then there would be a...more
Boris Johnson is welcomed in 10 Downing Street by staff after meeting Queen Elizabeth. He took over from Theresa May at one of the most perilous junctures in post-World War Two British history - the United Kingdom is divided over Brexit and weakened...more
Boris Johnson is welcomed in 10 Downing Street by staff. Just hours after arriving in Downing Street, the new Conservative Prime Minister began work with one of the biggest culls of senior government jobs in recent British history, changing all of...more
Boris Johnson enters Downing Street. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Boris Johnson's girlfriend, Carrie Symonds, is seen outside Downing Street. When Johnson entered the famous black door of No. 10 Downing Street, he was the first for nearly half a century to do so unaccompanied by a spouse. Instead of walking through...more
Boris Johnson's girlfriend, Carrie Symonds, is seen outside Downing Street. If Symonds joins Johnson in his official residence, at 31 she will be the youngest partner of a prime minister in 173 years. By moving in together unmarried, they would be...more
Theresa May looks on outside Downing Street, on her last day in office as Britain's prime minister. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Theresa May arrives to deliver a speech on her last day in office as Britain's prime minister. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Theresa May speaks on her last day in office at the House of Commons in London. May appeared to be fighting back tears as she was applauded out of the House of Commons chamber. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS
Theresa May is seen on her last day in office at the House of Commons in London. UK Parliament/Roger Harris/Handout via REUTERS
Boris Johnson delivers a speech outside Downing Street. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Boris Johnson is driven into Buckingham Palace in London. There was a moment of drama in Johnson's passage to power as he drove to Buckingham Palace for his audience with Queen Elizabeth and his formal appointment. Greenpeace protesters tried - but...more
Boris Johnson arrives at Buckingham Palace for an audience with Queen Elizabeth. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS
People hold placards as they demonstrate against newly appointed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson outside Downing Street. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Theresa May and her husband Philip wave outside Downing Street, on her last day in office. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
A protester wearing a mask depicting Boris Johnson is seen in front of Buckingham Palace. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
