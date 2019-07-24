Boris Johnson becomes UK prime minister

Boris Johnson's girlfriend, Carrie Symonds, is seen outside Downing Street. When Johnson entered the famous black door of No. 10 Downing Street, he was the first for nearly half a century to do so unaccompanied by a spouse. Instead of walking through...more

Boris Johnson's girlfriend, Carrie Symonds, is seen outside Downing Street. When Johnson entered the famous black door of No. 10 Downing Street, he was the first for nearly half a century to do so unaccompanied by a spouse. Instead of walking through the door with him, his girlfriend Symonds, former head of communications for his Conservative Party, stood nearby with his staff - a sign of a colorful private life that arguably represents modern Britain better than the traditional picture. But Symonds' presence before the cameras, on the sidelines if not by his side, suggests things may slowly be changing. REUTERS/Toby Melville

