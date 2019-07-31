Boris Johnson's first week as British PM
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, accompanied by local farmer Ingrid Shervington, holds a chicken during his visit to rally support for his farming plans post-Brexit, at Shervington Farm, St Brides Wentlooge near Newport, Wales, July 30. Adrian...more
Prime Minister Boris Johnson inspects the poultry during his visit to rally support for his farming plans post-Brexit, at Shervington Farm, St Brides Wentlooge near Newport, Wales, July 30. Adrian Dennis/Pool via REUTERS
Prime Minister Boris Johnson poses for a photograph with Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at Bute House in Edinburgh, July 29. Duncan McGlynn/Pool via REUTERS
People hold placards as Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Edinburgh, Scotland, July 29. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the HMS Victorious at HM Naval Base Clyde in Faslane, Scotland, July 29. Jeff J Mitchell/Pool via REUTERS
Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts during a speech on domestic priorities at the Science and Industry Museum in Manchester, July 27. Rui Vieira/Pool via REUTERS
Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts as he meets engineering graduates on the site of an under-construction tramline in Stretford, near Manchester, July 27. Ben Stansall/Pool via REUTERS
Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to new graduates from the West Midlands Police Learning & Development Centre in Birmingham, July 26. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes a picture with a woman as he visits Birmingham, July 26. Geoff Pugh/Pool via REUTERS
Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks during his visit to the West Midlands Police Learning & Development Centre in Birmingham, July 26. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
Artwork entitled 'DORIS BORUMP' by artist STOT21stcplanB that depicts both U.S. President Donald Trump and Boris Johnson on a wall in east London, July 26. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds his first Cabinet meeting at Downing Street in London, July 25. Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS
People hold placards as they demonstrate against newly appointed Prime Minister Boris Johnson outside Downing Street in London, July 24. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Boris Johnson's girlfriend, Carrie Symonds, outside Downing Street in London, July 24. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is welcomed in 10 Downing Street by staff, July 24. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS
Prime Minister, Boris Johnson enters Downing Street, July 24. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Boris Johnson during an audience in Buckingham Palace, where she will officially recognize him as the new Prime Minister, in London, July 24. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS
