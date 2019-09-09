Boris Johnson's tumultuous first weeks in office
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Darnford Farm in Darnford, Banchory near Aberdeen, Scotland, September 6, 2019. Andrew Milligan/Pool via REUTERS
Boris Johnson reacts at the House of Commons in London, September 3, 2019. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS
Boris Johnson looks on during debate in the House of Commons in London, September 4, 2019. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS
French President Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson speak during a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, August 22, 2019. Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool via REUTERS
Boris Johnson is seen aboard the Opportunus IV fishing trawler in Peterhead, Scotland, September 6, 2019. Duncan McGlynn/Pool via REUTERS
Boris Johnson, accompanied by local farmer Ingrid Shervington, holds a chicken during his visit to rally support for his farming plans post-Brexit, at Shervington Farm, St Brides Wentlooge near Newport, Wales, July 30, 2019. Adrian Dennis/Pool via...more
Boris Johnson and television actor Barbara Windsor hold hands during their meeting in London, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/Pool
Boris Johnson serves food to Wenona Pappin, aged 70, during a visit to Torbay Hospital in Torquay, August 23, 2019. Finnbarr Webster/Pool via REUTERS
Boris Johnson meets European Council President Donald Tusk for a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Boris Johnson attends a working lunch during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/Pool
U.S. President Donald Trump and Boris Johnson hold a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/Pool
Boris Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attend a working lunch during the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019. Jeff J Mitchell/Pool via REUTERS
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Boris Johnson attend a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany August 21, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Boris Johnson looks out from an ambulance during a visit to Pilgrim Hospital in Boston, Britain August 5, 2019. Johnson announced that the NHS will receive a one-off cash boost of 1.8 billion to upgrade facilities and equipment at NHS Trusts in...more
Boris Johnson talks with HMP Leeds governor Steve Robson and Justice Secretary Robert Buckland during a visit to during a visit to HM Prison Leeds, in Leeds, August 13, 2019. Jon Super/Pool via REUTERS
Boris Johnson takes a selfie with police officers as he arrives to meet emergency crews during a visit to Whaley Bridge Football Club in Derbyshire, as work continues at Toddbrook reservoir in Whaley Bridge, following a severe structural failure...more
Boris Johnson meets crew members with Defence Secretary Ben Wallace during a visit to HMS Victorious at HM Naval Base Clyde in Faslane, Scotland, July 29, 2019. Jeff J Mitchell/Pool via REUTERS
Boris Johnson visits the Fusion Energy Research Centre at the Fulham Science Centre in Oxfordshire, August 8, 2019. Julian Simmonds/Pool via REUTERS
Boris Johnson poses for a photograph with Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at Bute House in Edinburgh, July 29, 2019. Duncan McGlynn/Pool via REUTERS
Boris Johnson reacts as Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar speaks in Dublin, Ireland, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Boris Johnson reacts during a speech on domestic priorities at the Science and Industry Museum in Manchester, July 27, 2019. Rui Vieira/Pool via REUTERS
Boris Johnson enters Downing Street in London, July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Boris Johnson holds his first Cabinet meeting at Downing Street in London, July 25, 2019 Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS
Boris Johnson is welcomed in 10 Downing Street by staff after meeting Queen Elizabeth and accepting her invitation to become Prime Minister and form a new government, in London, July 24, 2019. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS
Queen Elizabeth welcomes Boris Johnson during an audience in Buckingham Palace, where she officially recognized him as the new prime minister in London, July 24, 2019. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS
